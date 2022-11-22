Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Related
WISN
Vandals target Kenosha church, cover shrine in green spray paint
KENOSHA, Wis. — Parishioners in St. Peter's Catholic Church were greeted with a mysterious message after vandals spray painted on the Divine Mercy over the weekend. The message read 'Ankh e em Maat,' which in ancient Egyptian translates 'To Live in Truth.'. Experts tell WISN 12 News the word...
WISN
Dating app 'predator' spotted at Milwaukee bar with woman before her death
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A woman who lost consciousness at a South Milwaukee bar with a wanted was with him earlier in the day, WISN 12 News learned. Timothy Olson, 52, is wanted in Racine County, accused of drugging and stealing from at least two women. Surveillance footage from...
WISN
Milwaukee LGBT community hosts vigil for Colorado Springs shooting victims
MILWAUKEE — An emotional gathering outside the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center. People in the crowd held candles and signed cards for the victims in the Colorado Springs shooting at Club Q. The shooting happened over the weekend. A gunman killed five people and injured at least 25 others at...
WISN
No home for Thanksgiving; residents displaced after Tuesday's fire
MILWAUKEE — An arson investigation is underway as dozens of people are homeless for the holidays. Milwaukee police said someone set fire to an apartment building near 38th Street and Lisbon Avenue early Tuesday morning. The American Red Cross is providing emergency help for those residents at a shelter...
WISN
Kenosha bar owner wants to create a Happy Days Al statue
KENOSHA, Wis. — Milwaukee has its Bronze Fonz. Now, if a local business owner has his way, Kenosha could eventually have a Happy Days statue of its own. A familiar face lines the walls and even the ceiling at a neighborhood bar called the Port of Kenosha. The bar pays homage to Kenosha native Al Molinaro, an actor remembered by 70's sitcom fans as drive-in owner Al Delvecchio on Happy Days.
WISN
Retired Cudahy fire chief has second chance at life one year after lung transplant
MILWAUKEE — Richard Demien, 74, walked effortlessly into his doctor's appointment on Oct. 25. You would never know he struggled down that same hallway the year before. "I’d have to take a wheelchair," he said. Demien spent his career in Wisconsin working as a paramedic, firefighter and eventually...
WISN
Thieves steal pair of French Bulldogs from apartment
MILWAUKEE — Jenna Hayes a Milwaukee woman told WISN 12 News someone broke into her apartment near 21st Street and Layton Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. Hayes claims the thieves stole her two French bulldogs, Frankie and Stella. The popular breeds can go for...
WISN
Lead Waukesha prosecutor who helped convict Darrell Brooks calls case 'pinnacle of my career'
WAUKESHA, Wis. — It's been less than a week since Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Darrell Brooks to six consecutive life sentences for the parade attack one year ago. Waukesha District Attorney Sue Opper said they're still feeling a sense of relief that a jury convicted Brooks following...
WISN
Racine's Dan and Ray 'Rendering Thanks' prepare to serve 3,000 for Thanksgiving meal
RACINE, Wis. — Dan and Ray 'Rendering Thanks' Thanksgiving meal will take place for its 13th year at the Racine Civic Center Thursday. Volunteers spent Wednesday preparing to cook 125 turkeys, 100 turkey breasts, 40 hams and all of the Thanksgiving sides. Organizer Dan Johnson said they're preparing to...
WISN
Rescuer adopts dog from plane crash
WAUKESHA, Wis. — There was a remarkable sight at Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee last week as a plane with three people and 53 dogs on board crashed in a fairway. "I'm glad we were there to help," course Superintendent Mike Bindl said Wednesday, as he recalled hearing the crash and seeing the large plane on his golf course.
WISN
Thousands gather for community Thanksgiving meal in Racine
RACINE, Wis. — Festival Hall on Fifth Street in Racine was filled with joy on Thanksgiving Day. Thousands of people gathered for the 13th annual "Dan and Ray's Rendering Thanks" event. "A one-time event turned into our 13th year," co-founder Dan Johnson told 12 News. "It’s young, old, rich,...
WISN
Oak Creek police looking for missing 16-year-old
OAK CREEK, Wis. — An urgent search is underway in Oak Creek for a missing 16-year-old boy. Police say William was last seen early Thanksgiving morning. Oak Creek PD did not release William's last name. Police believe the teen may be running away to Oregon. They were not able...
WISN
'People think we're crazy': First in line outside Lakefront Brewery set to wait 13+ hours
MILWAUKEE — The Black Friday Eve line, or lack thereof, outside the Best Buy in Greenfield painted a much different picture than the same store in 2019, where a line wrapped around the building. It was a similar story at a Target in West Allis Thursday evening. Stanchions were...
WISN
Waukesha man's wheelchair repeatedly stuck on snow-covered bridge
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Mike Kirkham and his service dog, Blaze, attempt to make the half-mile trip along St. Paul Avenue in Waukesha to a nearby store almost every day. But twice recently Mike's wheelchair journey has ended abruptly, stuck on a snow-covered bridge path. And twice, Waukesha Police have been called to help him out.
WISN
21-year-old dies after crashing into a tree in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a speeding car on County Highway near U.S. Highway 151 in the township of Trenton. According to Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the deputy attempted to stop the car but was unsuccessful and later found the car had crashed into a tree next to the roadway.
WISN
Leaves collected in Milwaukee turned into rich compost
MILWAUKEE — This year, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works picked up about 10,000 tons of leaves during their annual leaf collection, but the life cycle of the leaves restarts after DPW picks them up. All of Milwaukee's leaves are taken to the Orchard Ridge Composting facility in Menomonee...
WISN
South Milwaukee police say dating app 'predator' a person of interest in woman's death
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The man accused of drugging and stealing from women he met on dating apps is now considered a "person of interest" in a woman's death. Racine police have been searching for 52-year-old Timothy Olson for days. South Milwaukee police say he was with a woman...
WISN
50 degree temperatures keep Milwaukee golf course busy
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee reached a high temperature of 57 degrees Wednesday afternoon, which is 13 degrees above average. Lincoln Park Golf Course opened its doors Wednesday as a result of the warm weather. Lincoln Park Golf Course is owned and managed by Milwaukee County. The county will close the...
WISN
Thanksgiving weekend picks with 99.1 The Mix
MILWAUKEE — Local events are kicking off the holiday season this weekend. Starting off in Milwaukee, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Musical" opens up today at 1 p.m. at the Marcus Center. The musical runs through Dec. 24. Candy Cane Lane in West Allis will be lit up tonight. The...
WISN
City of Milwaukee reminds of no garbage & recycling pick-up on Thursday and Friday
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is reminding residents that there will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday and Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Drop-off centers are also closed on Thursday and Friday. They are open on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. The drop-off centers are closed on Sunday.
Comments / 0