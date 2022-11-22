ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Vandals target Kenosha church, cover shrine in green spray paint

KENOSHA, Wis. — Parishioners in St. Peter's Catholic Church were greeted with a mysterious message after vandals spray painted on the Divine Mercy over the weekend. The message read 'Ankh e em Maat,' which in ancient Egyptian translates 'To Live in Truth.'. Experts tell WISN 12 News the word...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

No home for Thanksgiving; residents displaced after Tuesday's fire

MILWAUKEE — An arson investigation is underway as dozens of people are homeless for the holidays. Milwaukee police said someone set fire to an apartment building near 38th Street and Lisbon Avenue early Tuesday morning. The American Red Cross is providing emergency help for those residents at a shelter...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Kenosha bar owner wants to create a Happy Days Al statue

KENOSHA, Wis. — Milwaukee has its Bronze Fonz. Now, if a local business owner has his way, Kenosha could eventually have a Happy Days statue of its own. A familiar face lines the walls and even the ceiling at a neighborhood bar called the Port of Kenosha. The bar pays homage to Kenosha native Al Molinaro, an actor remembered by 70's sitcom fans as drive-in owner Al Delvecchio on Happy Days.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Thieves steal pair of French Bulldogs from apartment

MILWAUKEE — Jenna Hayes a Milwaukee woman told WISN 12 News someone broke into her apartment near 21st Street and Layton Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. Hayes claims the thieves stole her two French bulldogs, Frankie and Stella. The popular breeds can go for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Rescuer adopts dog from plane crash

WAUKESHA, Wis. — There was a remarkable sight at Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee last week as a plane with three people and 53 dogs on board crashed in a fairway. "I'm glad we were there to help," course Superintendent Mike Bindl said Wednesday, as he recalled hearing the crash and seeing the large plane on his golf course.
PEWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Thousands gather for community Thanksgiving meal in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — Festival Hall on Fifth Street in Racine was filled with joy on Thanksgiving Day. Thousands of people gathered for the 13th annual "Dan and Ray's Rendering Thanks" event. "A one-time event turned into our 13th year," co-founder Dan Johnson told 12 News. "It’s young, old, rich,...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Oak Creek police looking for missing 16-year-old

OAK CREEK, Wis. — An urgent search is underway in Oak Creek for a missing 16-year-old boy. Police say William was last seen early Thanksgiving morning. Oak Creek PD did not release William's last name. Police believe the teen may be running away to Oregon. They were not able...
OAK CREEK, WI
WISN

Waukesha man's wheelchair repeatedly stuck on snow-covered bridge

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Mike Kirkham and his service dog, Blaze, attempt to make the half-mile trip along St. Paul Avenue in Waukesha to a nearby store almost every day. But twice recently Mike's wheelchair journey has ended abruptly, stuck on a snow-covered bridge path. And twice, Waukesha Police have been called to help him out.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

21-year-old dies after crashing into a tree in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a speeding car on County Highway near U.S. Highway 151 in the township of Trenton. According to Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the deputy attempted to stop the car but was unsuccessful and later found the car had crashed into a tree next to the roadway.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Leaves collected in Milwaukee turned into rich compost

MILWAUKEE — This year, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works picked up about 10,000 tons of leaves during their annual leaf collection, but the life cycle of the leaves restarts after DPW picks them up. All of Milwaukee's leaves are taken to the Orchard Ridge Composting facility in Menomonee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

50 degree temperatures keep Milwaukee golf course busy

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee reached a high temperature of 57 degrees Wednesday afternoon, which is 13 degrees above average. Lincoln Park Golf Course opened its doors Wednesday as a result of the warm weather. Lincoln Park Golf Course is owned and managed by Milwaukee County. The county will close the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Thanksgiving weekend picks with 99.1 The Mix

MILWAUKEE — Local events are kicking off the holiday season this weekend. Starting off in Milwaukee, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Musical" opens up today at 1 p.m. at the Marcus Center. The musical runs through Dec. 24. Candy Cane Lane in West Allis will be lit up tonight. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy