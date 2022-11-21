Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
KC-135 operations return to Sioux City as runway reopens
SIOUX CITY -- Military aircraft operations have returned to Sioux City, following the completion of a roughly $8.9 million runway project at Sioux Gateway Airport, which began the last week in April. After their return in mid-summer, the deployed jets joined the rest of the unit's aircraft at Air National...
Sioux City Journal
New research would make clearing Iowa roads safer in a blizzard
New research and technology could help guide Iowa snowplow drivers during white-out conditions and alert them to obstacles, improving driver safety and keeping roads open in low-visibility conditions. The Iowa Department of Transportation is working with Iowa State University's Institute for Transportation to develop a system that allows its workers...
Sioux City Journal
Rony Ortega offered South Sioux superintendent position
SOUTH SIOUX CITY – Rony Ortega has been offered the South Sioux City Community School District superintendent position. The offer is pending contractual agreement and final background checks, said director of communications Lance Swanson. Ortega was one of four candidates in the running for the position. Current superintendent Todd...
Sioux City Journal
The largest newspaper of the year is coming tomorrow
Bruce Miller, Editor at Sioux City Journal Communications, invites you to plan your Holiday shopping with the guidance of tomorrow's Sioux City Journal. It will be the biggest edition of the year.
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska deer season: Three hunters shot in three days
Three Nebraska deer hunters were shot by members of their own hunting parties over the weekend, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reported. On Sunday, the last day of Nebraska’s rifle-deer season, a 20-year-old Indianola man was seriously injured -- and flown to Bryan’s trauma center in Lincoln -- when he was accidentally shot by another hunter in Red Willow County who was following him up an embankment.
Sioux City Journal
Convenience store district manager displays an eye for art of 'Persons Unknown'
When Daisey Kliment closes her eyes, she see faces. They aren't the faces of family or friends or anyone she had ever met before. Instead, the people who populate her mind's eye are, as she puts it, "Persons Unknown." "Persons Unknown" was the name of Kliment's art show that opened...
Sioux City Journal
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center announces special holiday hours
SIOUX CITY -- Due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will be closed on Thursday. The 4500 Sioux River Road nature center will reopen with shorter hours of operation on Friday. It will open at 10 a.m. and closing at 3 p.m., according to the nature center's education programs director Dawn Snyder.
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Lights under skywalk added festive touch
THE MINI: The color-changing lightbulbs under the skywalk on Fourth Street added a bright, festive touch to Sioux City's annual Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade Monday evening. -- Journal Editorial Board.
Sioux City Journal
Storm Lake man wins $250,000 lottery prize in "Extreme Cash" scratch game
CLIVE, Iowa — A Storm Lake man has won a $250,000 lottery prize, the Iowa Lottery announced Tuesday. Yasser Damanhoury won the 12th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$250,000 Extreme Cash” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Brew, 1201 E. Lakeshore Drive in Storm Lake, according to an Iowa Lottery press release.
Sioux City Journal
UPDATED: Parent company of Elk Point care center responds to impending closure
ELK POINT, S.D. -- Lantis Enterprises, the parent company of Prairie Estates Care Center, said in a statement that it hopes residents "transition smoothly" to other facilities, when the Elk Point nursing home closes its door early next year. Prairie Estates Care Center, 600 S. Franklin St., will be closing...
Sioux City Journal
Area girls basketball: Hinton downs Sioux City North in season opener
HINTON, Iowa -- Three Hinton girls basketball players scored in double figures as the Blackhawks defeated Sioux City North 57-47 in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night. Hinton led 14-10 after the first quarter, 26-21 at halftime and 37-28 at the end of the third stanza. Bailey Boeve...
Sioux City Journal
OTHER VOICES: A red tide is dangerous for public schools
A red tide can be deadly for ocean swimmers. An election red tide can drown the idea of bringing Iowa back to the middle and can be especially dangerous for public school educators and the health of Iowa public schools. Nov. 8 brought a red wave that swamped all but...
Sioux City Journal
Briar Cliff women's soccer loses in regional tournament
SIOUX CITY -- In a snowy NAIA National Tournament contest in Michigan, the Briar Cliff women's soccer team's fell in the opening round 3-1 to Cumberland of Tennessee last Thursday. "We had some good moments, but it was not enough to get us through," said head coach Clark Charlestin. "It...
Sioux City Journal
UPDATED: Sioux City police look into reported shots fired incident on west side
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City police continue to investigate a reported shots fired incident Tuesday on the city's west side. Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill said officers had not found any shell casings or evidence that a shot was fired in the area of West Seventh and Burton streets before noon.
Sioux City Journal
Milford man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth
SIOUX CITY -- A Milford, Iowa, man was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Justin Haubrich, 46, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Haubrich was involved in a conspiracy...
Sioux City Journal
Remsen St. Mary's Ortmann, CLGLR's Lutmer named Iowa all-state football team captains
DES MOINES — Remsen St. Mary's quarterback Cael Ortmann (8-man) and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock quarterback Zach Lutmer (Class 2A) were among the seven captains named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Football Coaches Association 2022 all-state football teams. Captains had to be a senior and...
Sioux City Journal
Burbank woman pleads not guilty of vehicular homicide
VERMILLION, S.D. -- A Burbank, South Dakota, woman has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide and other charges stemming from a crash this summer at a Burbank home. Joyce Hawley, 59, entered her plea Wednesday in Clay County Circuit Court to vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance.
Sioux City Journal
Galva man formally charged with murder in brother's stabbing
IDA GROVE, Iowa -- A Galva, Iowa, man accused of fatally stabbing his brother has been formally charged with murder. Ida County Attorney Meghann Cosgrove Whitmer and Assistant Iowa Attorney General Keisha Cretsinger on Tuesday filed a trial information charging Jesus Diaz with first-degree murder. His arraignment was scheduled for...
Sioux City Journal
Jury acquits Hawarden man of federal drug charges
SIOUX CITY -- A Hawarden, Iowa, man arrested during an April drug bust in Sioux City has been acquitted of federal charges. After a one-day trial, a jury on Tuesday found Jose Montes-Topete, 26, not guilty of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance and possession with intent and aiding and abetting another in the possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
