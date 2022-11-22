Read full article on original website
vvng.com
Teenager airlifted after Polaris overturns in Oak Hills on Jenny Street
OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A teenage girl was airlifted after a Polaris off-road vehicle crashed on Jenny Street in an unincorporated part of Hesperia, in the community of Oak Hills. San Bernardino County Fire, California Highway Patrol and AMR responded to the crash on Jenny Street between Mariposa...
vvng.com
BREAKING: NB 15 Freeway Traffic stalled in bypass lane after multi-vehicle crash in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) Traffic was stalled in the bypass lane on the northbound 15 freeway Friday morning. The crash was reported at about 11:20 am, November 25, 2022, between Ranchero Road and Highway 395, and involved between 3-4 vehicles. The California Highway Patrol stopped all lanes of traffic at 11:35...
vvng.com
1 dead, and 1 critically injured in crash on Highway 138 in Phelan near the Mormon Rocks
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was killed and a child critically injured following a crash on Highway 138 in Phelan Friday. The crash was reported at 11:06 a.m., November 25, 2022, on Highway 138 between Cajon Boulevard and Lone Pine Canyon Road. San Bernardino County Fire arrived onscene...
vvng.com
Two people were injured in a T-Bone crash on Hesperia Road and Seneca Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were injured in a T-Bone crash Wednesday evening in Victorville. The traffic collision occurred at 5:57 p.m., November 23, 2022, at the intersection of Hesperia Road and Seneca Road in Victorville, and involved two vehicles, a red 2017 Toyota Tundra and a red Toyota Camry.
vvng.com
Driver killed in crash on Stoddard Wells ID’d as Victorville resident Christian Thomas
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the 26-year-old male driver killed in a crash Tuesday as Christian J. Thomas, of Victorville. The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported just before 4 p.m., November 22, 2022, on Stoddard Wells Road near the River Ranch...
vvng.com
Car overturns in the parking lot of Quick Pick Liquor in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A car overturned after crashing and landing in the parking lot of a Victorville convenience store. At about 9:15 am, Thursday morning, November 24, 2022, the Victorville Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a traffic collision in the Quick Pick Liquor Store parking lot located at 15928 Mojave Drive, at the corner of 7th Street.
Multivehicle crash on 210 in Azusa shuts down westbound lanes
A multivehicle crash Thursday left one vehicle overturned on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Azusa. The crash happened on the westbound 210 Freeway at the state Route 39 off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash temporarily shut down all westbound lanes at the collision site, the CHP reported.
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on San Gabriel Canyon Road in Azusa
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday in Azusa, authorities said.
vvng.com
Police activity near North Star Ave and El Evado Road in Victorville after stolen car crashes into ravine area
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police activity was reported in the area of El Evado Road and North Star Avenue after a man driving a stolen vehicle crashed into a ravine. On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at about 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to the scene, and according to a witness, a pursuit ensued with the unknown type vehicle.
vvng.com
One person killed in crash on Stoddard Wells Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Victorville. The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported just before 4 p.m., November 22, 2022, on Stoddard Wells Road near the River Ranch Mobile Home Park located at 15819 Stoddard wells road, just north of D Street, and involved a white sedan with major damage.
vvng.com
A 54-year-old male resident of Barstow was killed in a traffic collision Monday evening
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A 54-year-old male resident of Barstow was killed in a traffic collision Monday evening. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 7 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol Barstow Area and emergency personnel were dispatched to a traffic crash on Interstate 15 northbound, south of Harvard Road, in an unincorporated area of San Bernardino County, CHP officials confirmed.
3-year-old killed in Riverside DUI crash
Authorities are investigating after a toddler was killed in a DUI crash in Riverside on Wednesday. The fatal crash happened on the southbound lanes of the 215 Freeway north of Blaine Street around 12:33 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck. The sedan was carrying three […]
vvng.com
Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Hesperia remains hospitalized
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A 49-year-old woman remains hospitalized after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver. The Hesperia Police Department is looking for information that may lead to the driver who is wanted in connection to the incident that occurred Friday night. It happened at approximately 10:37 p.m....
vvng.com
A 33-year-old male was killed after walking on I-15 Freeway into path of Dodge Challenger in Barstow
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 33-year-old male was killed after walking into the path of a Dodge Challenger in Barstow, officials said. On November 18, 2022, at approximately 9:12 PM, the Barstow Dispatch Center received a. call of a pedestrian wearing dark clothing, walking within traffic lanes of northbound...
countynews.tv
Santa Ana: Pedestrian On Freeway Dies After Being Struck By Numerous Vehicles
11.24.2022 | 3:22 AM | SANTA ANA – A pedestrian died on a freeway after being struck by numerous vehicles, early Thursday morning. The deadly Thanksgiving Day crash occurred on the eastbound SR-22 Freeway over Bristol Street and was reported by callers around 3:22 AM. When authorities arrived on...
vvng.com
Fire erupts at Homeless encampment in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Fire Department is working to extinguish a fire that broke out at a homeless encampment. The fire broke out just before 11:20 am, November 25, 2022, in the area the Palmdale Road and Highway 395. According to witnesses in the area, the fire...
Vehicle plows through convenience store in Arcadia
Firefighters from the Arcadia Fire Department responded to a 7-Eleven convenience store Thursday morning after a car plowed into the business. It happened around 7 a.m. at a store on South Baldwin Avenue. Responding crews found a dark blue sedan that had crashed through the doors and came to a stop after colliding with several […]
redlandscommunitynews.com
Woman killed by train in Redlands has been identified
The Arrow Train experienced its first fatal highway crossing incident last week when Crystal Marie Hendrickson was fatally struck in Redlands at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. “It was very unexpected,” said her close friend and “sister in Christ” Sandy Cooper, an avid volunteer in the homeless community.
KTLA.com
Video captures 3 burglary suspects leaving Eastvale home carrying safe
Surveillance video shows three burglary suspects exiting an Eastvale home with a family’s belongings, including a safe that held wedding rings, sentimental keepsakes and one family member’s life savings. “They were there for a total of about 15 minutes, inside my house,” the homeowner, identified only as Andrews,...
10-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino County
A 10-year-old girl remains hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino County on Saturday. Victorville Police say the incident happened when the girl was crossing Seventh Street near E. Sand Street in Victorville around 5:42 p.m. The victim was walking with her family when the suspect, 19-year-old Seth Moeller from Oro […]
