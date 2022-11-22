ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

vvng.com

Teenager airlifted after Polaris overturns in Oak Hills on Jenny Street

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A teenage girl was airlifted after a Polaris off-road vehicle crashed on Jenny Street in an unincorporated part of Hesperia, in the community of Oak Hills. San Bernardino County Fire, California Highway Patrol and AMR responded to the crash on Jenny Street between Mariposa...
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

Car overturns in the parking lot of Quick Pick Liquor in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A car overturned after crashing and landing in the parking lot of a Victorville convenience store. At about 9:15 am, Thursday morning, November 24, 2022, the Victorville Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a traffic collision in the Quick Pick Liquor Store parking lot located at 15928 Mojave Drive, at the corner of 7th Street.
VICTORVILLE, CA
HeySoCal

Multivehicle crash on 210 in Azusa shuts down westbound lanes

A multivehicle crash Thursday left one vehicle overturned on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Azusa. The crash happened on the westbound 210 Freeway at the state Route 39 off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash temporarily shut down all westbound lanes at the collision site, the CHP reported.
AZUSA, CA
vvng.com

One person killed in crash on Stoddard Wells Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Victorville. The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported just before 4 p.m., November 22, 2022, on Stoddard Wells Road near the River Ranch Mobile Home Park located at 15819 Stoddard wells road, just north of D Street, and involved a white sedan with major damage.
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

A 54-year-old male resident of Barstow was killed in a traffic collision Monday evening

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A 54-year-old male resident of Barstow was killed in a traffic collision Monday evening. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 7 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol Barstow Area and emergency personnel were dispatched to a traffic crash on Interstate 15 northbound, south of Harvard Road, in an unincorporated area of San Bernardino County, CHP officials confirmed.
BARSTOW, CA
KTLA

3-year-old killed in Riverside DUI crash

Authorities are investigating after a toddler was killed in a DUI crash in Riverside on Wednesday. The fatal crash happened on the southbound lanes of the 215 Freeway north of Blaine Street around 12:33 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck. The sedan was carrying three […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
vvng.com

Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Hesperia remains hospitalized

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A 49-year-old woman remains hospitalized after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver. The Hesperia Police Department is looking for information that may lead to the driver who is wanted in connection to the incident that occurred Friday night. It happened at approximately 10:37 p.m....
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

Fire erupts at Homeless encampment in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Fire Department is working to extinguish a fire that broke out at a homeless encampment. The fire broke out just before 11:20 am, November 25, 2022, in the area the Palmdale Road and Highway 395. According to witnesses in the area, the fire...
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA

Vehicle plows through convenience store in Arcadia

Firefighters from the Arcadia Fire Department responded to a 7-Eleven convenience store Thursday morning after a car plowed into the business. It happened around 7 a.m. at a store on South Baldwin Avenue. Responding crews found a dark blue sedan that had crashed through the doors and came to a stop after colliding with several […]
ARCADIA, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Woman killed by train in Redlands has been identified

The Arrow Train experienced its first fatal highway crossing incident last week when Crystal Marie Hendrickson was fatally struck in Redlands at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. “It was very unexpected,” said her close friend and “sister in Christ” Sandy Cooper, an avid volunteer in the homeless community.
REDLANDS, CA
KTLA.com

Video captures 3 burglary suspects leaving Eastvale home carrying safe

Surveillance video shows three burglary suspects exiting an Eastvale home with a family’s belongings, including a safe that held wedding rings, sentimental keepsakes and one family member’s life savings. “They were there for a total of about 15 minutes, inside my house,” the homeowner, identified only as Andrews,...
EASTVALE, CA

