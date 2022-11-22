Read full article on original website
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Elon Musk has been preaching the value of 'hardcore' work to employees for over a decade, early Tesla emails show
Elon Musk is following his Tesla playbook at Twitter. The CEO has called for Tesla workers to go "super hardcore" and "ultra hardcore" in the past.
Elon Musk housecleaning at Twitter HQ finds #StayWoke t-shirts, pledges to 'earn trust'
Elon Musk on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter of a stack of #StayWoke t-shirts in a closet at the company's headquarters in San Francisco.
Department of Justice opens investigation into real estate tech company accused of collusion with landlords
The DOJ will examine whether RealPage helped landlords coordinate rent increases. Questions also swirl around a 2017 merger deal with its largest competitor.
Some Twitter staff on H-1B visas and parental leave were fired in Elon Musk's pre-Thanksgiving purge, a former engineer says
A Twitter engineer on a H-1B visa said he was fired by Twitter for "no reason" before Thanksgiving. He said he has "only 60 days" to find a new job.
Qatar reviewing London investments after TfL bans its adverts – report
Ban linked to World Cup hosts’ human rights record taken as message ‘Qatari business not welcome in London’, source tells FT
Vox
A leaked Amazon memo may help explain why the tech giant is pushing out so many recruiters
Last week, Amazon extended buyout offers to hundreds of its recruiters as part of what is expected to be a months-long cycle of layoffs that has left corporate employees across the company angered and on edge. Now, Recode has viewed a confidential internal document that raises the question of whether a new artificial intelligence technology that the company began experimenting with last year will one day replace some of these employees.
Musk tweeted a photo of Twitter merch seemingly mocking 'Stay Woke' apparel supporting Ferguson protests and BLM
Musk has brought mass layoffs and harsh working conditions to Twitter. He has been critical of the idea of being "woke."
Elon Musk Called 'Unapproachable Tyrant' in Tesla Employee Survey
Shortly after Elon Musk officially bought Twitter on Oct. 27 for $44 billion, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO took the company private and began cutting staff. He fired Twitter's CEO, CFO and other executives. His vision for the company involved a much smaller workforce, so mass layoffs began. Some 3,700 people were let go, about half of the company's employees.
Engadget
Arrival CEO steps back amidst the electric van startup's financial woes
Denis Sverdlov, the CEO and founder of the embattled EV startup Arrival, has stepped back from the company's day-to-day operations, according to The Financial Times and Bloomberg. Sverdlov won't be leaving the company completely but will instead switch places with Arrival chair Peter Cuneo, who served as CEO of Marvel Entertainment before it was acquired by Disney.
