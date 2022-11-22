ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Bengals player has hilarious reaction to win over Titans

Center Ted Karras was not yet with the Cincinnati Bengals when they defeated the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round following the 2021 season. But after Week 12’s meeting between the two teams, it’s safe to say that Karras is invested in the rivalry. Karras and the Bengals defeated the Titans 20-16 in Nashville on Read more... The post Bengals player has hilarious reaction to win over Titans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update: Is the Bengals star WR playing in week 12?

Dr. Jesse Morse shares his thoughts on Ja’Marr Chase and his ability to play in Week 12. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
CINCINNATI, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

“The Game” Football’s Oldest Rivalry | Michigan Wolverines vs Ohio State Buckeyes

We are just days away from one of the greatest sports rivalries in collegiate sports. The entire sports world is waiting to watch the Michigan Wolverines play the Ohio State Buckeyes in its 125th-anniversary football game. With both teams having an 11-0 record in Ohio State at number 2 and Michigan at number 3 in the rankings, this game will go down in history.
COLUMBUS, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Colorado has offered Deion Sanders their head coaching job

Will Deion Sanders leave Jackson State and accept a Power 5 coaching position? Well, he has been offered a job according to a report. Sanders has been offered the head coaching job at Colorado, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. It is not clear if Sanders plans to take the job or not.
BOULDER, CO

