Bengals player has hilarious reaction to win over Titans
Center Ted Karras was not yet with the Cincinnati Bengals when they defeated the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round following the 2021 season. But after Week 12’s meeting between the two teams, it’s safe to say that Karras is invested in the rivalry. Karras and the Bengals defeated the Titans 20-16 in Nashville on Read more... The post Bengals player has hilarious reaction to win over Titans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WATCH: Titans rookie WR Treylon Burks scores his 1st NFL TD in the strangest way
Every NFL player dreams of the moment they score their first career touchdown, and while that moment finally came Sunday for Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks, it probably didn’t happen the way he’d imagined. Titans running back Derrick Henry had caught a screen pass, and was...
NFL broadcaster Cris Collinsworth delights fans with breakdown of 'double-cheek push'
NBC broadcaster Cris Collinsworth broke down the "double-cheek push" during the Philadelphia Eagles-Green Bay Packers game on Sunday night.
Arizona State and Arizona got chippy, Even their Mascots got into a fight in the middle of the game
Arizona State and Arizona hate one another, let’s face it! It was on full display yesterday during their Black Friday game, and tempers were flaring. Nick Borgia posted a video to Twitter showing the Mascots throwing punches at one another during the middle of the game, while Gio Sanders scored a touchdown.
NFL Week 12: What we learned and how it applies to Week 13 wagers
Who said home favorites never cover? Well, they didn't through the first 11 weeks of the season, but that was far from the case in Week 12. So, what else is new on the NFL betting front?. The under continues to finish .500 or better, the Raiders walked off in...
Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update: Is the Bengals star WR playing in week 12?
Dr. Jesse Morse shares his thoughts on Ja’Marr Chase and his ability to play in Week 12. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
Stanford head coach David Shaw shocks college football and resigns after losing to BYU
David Shaw the Stanford head coach has been amazing over his tenure, but last night after losing to BYU he made an announcement that shocked the country. Shaw decided to resign as the head coach of the Cardinals. In 12 seasons at the school, he finished with an astonishing 96-54 record.
Oregon football player punches an Oregon State fan in the face after the game
Oregon football player DJ Johnson was caught on video punching an Oregon State fan in the head when walking off the field. Here is a video from Chad Blue on Twitter. This is a horrible look for the Oregon star pass rusher who is an NFL Draft Prospect in the 2023 Draft.
“The Game” Football’s Oldest Rivalry | Michigan Wolverines vs Ohio State Buckeyes
We are just days away from one of the greatest sports rivalries in collegiate sports. The entire sports world is waiting to watch the Michigan Wolverines play the Ohio State Buckeyes in its 125th-anniversary football game. With both teams having an 11-0 record in Ohio State at number 2 and Michigan at number 3 in the rankings, this game will go down in history.
Colorado has offered Deion Sanders their head coaching job
Will Deion Sanders leave Jackson State and accept a Power 5 coaching position? Well, he has been offered a job according to a report. Sanders has been offered the head coaching job at Colorado, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. It is not clear if Sanders plans to take the job or not.
Tre Mitchell leads the way as WVU blows by Florida
Tre Mitchell had 17 points and eight rebounds Sunday night as the West Virginia Mountaineers walloped the Florida Gators 84-55
