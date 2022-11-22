ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avondale, AZ

KTAR.com

Man accused of fatally shooting woman, wounding her son in Mesa parking lot

PHOENIX – A man was arrested Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a woman and wounding her adult son in a Mesa parking lot, authorities said. Kenneth Montgomery, 65, was booked on counts of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm at a structure, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa officer injured after patrol car was struck by suspected DUI driver

MESA, Ariz. - A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Mesa after he reportedly struck a patrol car with two officers inside on Thursday night - and police say he was found trying to hide in the passenger seat of someone else's vehicle. The incident began at around 11 p.m....
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Family, community remembers popular Glendale barber killed in freeway shooting

Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Car crashes into two homes in west Phoenix on Thanksgiving morning

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A couple of families in west Phoenix got quite the Thanksgiving Day surprise early Thursday morning when a driver slammed their two homes. It happened just after 2 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Camelback Road, where police say the driver crashed into the homes, a parked vehicle, and a neighborhood wall. Witnesses from the scene told police that the driver took off shortly after the crash by crawling out the rear of the vehicle. Luckily, no one was hurt.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Chandler police shoot, kill armed burglary suspect

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler police officers shot and killed an armed burglary suspect near Gilbert and Pecos roads on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, a man who was not home called 911 after being alerted by his home surveillance camera that someone was inside his home. Police believe the male...
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man shot and killed at a motel in Apache Junction

Apache Junction police say a 22-year-old man was shot and killed near US60 and Idaho Road at a Motel 6 Sunday. Officials identified the man as Christopher Pascarella. Pascarella was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say a person involved in the shooting was...
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
ABC 15 News

Driver crashes through Phoenix neighborhood before walking away from damage

PHOENIX — Police say a driver crashed through a Phoenix neighborhood overnight and fled the scene. Phoenix police says the incident happened near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road just after midnight on Thursday. A single vehicle reportedly crashed into a parked car and neighborhood wall before the driver walked...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 bodies found inside car on MC 85 near Goodyear

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two bodies were found in a car near Goodyear. Deputies say they responded to reports of a "suspicious vehicle" on MC 85 near Cotton Lane on Friday afternoon. Two people were found dead inside, but their identities have not...
GOODYEAR, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Mesa early Friday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near Broadway Road and 110th Street just before 4 a.m. on Nov. 25. "The driver remained on scene and the fire department...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify man shot, killed at Glendale apartment complex

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who was shot and killed at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday has been identified, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot and screaming at an apartment complex on 59th...
GLENDALE, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Man on the run in Arizona after allegedly shooting, killing wife

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing his wife Monday evening near Stanfield, Arizona, officials say. According to a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday evening at around 9 p.m., deputies were called out to a house near Stanfield, Arizona. A child reportedly called 911 and said that “a family member was dying and the victim’s husband shot her.”
STANFIELD, AZ

