fox10phoenix.com
Burglary at Chandler neighborhood ends in deadly police shooting
According to police, the incident began as a burglary, which later ended with the police shooting. FOX 10's Lauren Clark spoke with a person who lives in the area about what she saw.
AZFamily
City of Mesa to pay $8 million to family of man shot, killed by police in 2016
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix family still searching for answers after man's shooting death
The victim, identified as Victor Garcia, was shot and killed at a west Phoenix neighborhood in August. This Thanksgiving, the family is hoping for some answers, as well as some closure. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
KTAR.com
Man accused of fatally shooting woman, wounding her son in Mesa parking lot
PHOENIX – A man was arrested Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a woman and wounding her adult son in a Mesa parking lot, authorities said. Kenneth Montgomery, 65, was booked on counts of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm at a structure, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona family desperate for answers after father's shooting death: 'It doesn't seem real'
PHOENIX - In August, a man was shot and killed following an argument in a Phoenix area neighborhood. Months following the deadly shooting, the case remains unsolved, and the victim's family, including his two kids, are desperate for answers. "To this day, it doesn't seem real," said one of Victor...
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly police shooting under investigation in Chandler
According to police officials, the incident began as a home invasion, which later ended with the police shooting. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa officer injured after patrol car was struck by suspected DUI driver
MESA, Ariz. - A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Mesa after he reportedly struck a patrol car with two officers inside on Thursday night - and police say he was found trying to hide in the passenger seat of someone else's vehicle. The incident began at around 11 p.m....
ABC 15 News
Police investigating after man shot in vehicle near SR 143 and Van Buren Street
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man claimed to have been shot in a vehicle near State Route 143 and Van Buren Street. The incident occurred Tuesday around 10 p.m. Phoenix police say a man reported merging onto the freeway when he heard gunshots and one of his windows break.
AZFamily
Family asking for help to find shooter who killed father at Glendale apartment complex
It was the first in a series of back-to-back meetings to give the Coyotes, Tempe officials and the public to present thoughts about the proposal. Candles, flowers, photos and a basketball was set up in front of the studio Sotelo owned. Mesa pool builder's license revoked after customers claim projects...
AZFamily
Family, community remembers popular Glendale barber killed in freeway shooting
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
AZFamily
Car crashes into two homes in west Phoenix on Thanksgiving morning
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A couple of families in west Phoenix got quite the Thanksgiving Day surprise early Thursday morning when a driver slammed their two homes. It happened just after 2 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Camelback Road, where police say the driver crashed into the homes, a parked vehicle, and a neighborhood wall. Witnesses from the scene told police that the driver took off shortly after the crash by crawling out the rear of the vehicle. Luckily, no one was hurt.
fox10phoenix.com
Chandler police shoot, kill armed burglary suspect
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler police officers shot and killed an armed burglary suspect near Gilbert and Pecos roads on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, a man who was not home called 911 after being alerted by his home surveillance camera that someone was inside his home. Police believe the male...
Abducted child found in Tucson, arrests made
Pima County Sheriff Deputies have arrested two people for abducting a child out of Peoria, Arizona.
ABC 15 News
Man shot and killed at a motel in Apache Junction
Apache Junction police say a 22-year-old man was shot and killed near US60 and Idaho Road at a Motel 6 Sunday. Officials identified the man as Christopher Pascarella. Pascarella was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say a person involved in the shooting was...
fox10phoenix.com
Young boy hit by float during Fountain Hills Thanksgiving Day Parade
FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. - A 10-year-old boy received minor injuries at the Fountain Hills Thanksgiving Day Parade after he was hit by a float, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The boy had been on top of one of the floats when he fell, and officials say he was...
ABC 15 News
Driver crashes through Phoenix neighborhood before walking away from damage
PHOENIX — Police say a driver crashed through a Phoenix neighborhood overnight and fled the scene. Phoenix police says the incident happened near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road just after midnight on Thursday. A single vehicle reportedly crashed into a parked car and neighborhood wall before the driver walked...
fox10phoenix.com
2 bodies found inside car on MC 85 near Goodyear
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two bodies were found in a car near Goodyear. Deputies say they responded to reports of a "suspicious vehicle" on MC 85 near Cotton Lane on Friday afternoon. Two people were found dead inside, but their identities have not...
fox10phoenix.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Mesa early Friday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near Broadway Road and 110th Street just before 4 a.m. on Nov. 25. "The driver remained on scene and the fire department...
AZFamily
Police identify man shot, killed at Glendale apartment complex
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who was shot and killed at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday has been identified, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot and screaming at an apartment complex on 59th...
Officials: Man on the run in Arizona after allegedly shooting, killing wife
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing his wife Monday evening near Stanfield, Arizona, officials say. According to a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday evening at around 9 p.m., deputies were called out to a house near Stanfield, Arizona. A child reportedly called 911 and said that “a family member was dying and the victim’s husband shot her.”
