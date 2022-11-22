Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCTV 5
Silver Alert canceled for traveling Gladstone woman who hasn’t reached destination in Iowa
GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Gladstone woman who was traveling to Iowa but hasn’t reached her destination in Iowa City. According to the authorities, 76-year-old Rebecca Turner was last seen leaving her driveway in the 2000 block of NE 72nd Terrace. She...
Silver Alert canceled for Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a missing Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday but never arrived.
KCRG.com
Linn County man recreates Iowa Civil War battle flag down to every last stitch
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Linn County man spent the last three weeks recreating an Iowa Civil War battle flag to bring to Prairie Grove, Arkansas, to re-create the 1862 battle next week. Brandon Jolly re-creates civil war memorabilia including flags, uniforms, etc.; his latest was that of the...
KCRG.com
Iowa City sleigh stolen on Friday
Iowa State Patrol reminding people to practice safe driving while traveling during the holidays. The Iowa State Patrol is reminding people to make sure they get to their destination in one piece- urging people to slow down, put down your phone, and don't drive under the influence. Updated: 6 hours...
KCRG.com
Kids in eastern Iowa make a run for it in Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in eastern Iowa made a run for it in the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. The 5K in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque kicked off Thursday morning. At the starting line in Cedar Rapids, a line of kids were excited to begin their sprint in Greene Square.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven
With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
KCRG.com
Annual 'Turkey Trot' takes place in Cedar Rapids
Kids in eastern Iowa make a run for it in Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. People in eastern Iowa made a run for it in the Thanksgiving Day 'Turkey Trot'. Unlikely friendship that began accidentally on Thanksgiving, still going strong. Updated: 7 hours ago. An unlikely friendship captured people's hearts in...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Fire Department gives safety reminders for Thanksgiving Day
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Fire Department has some safety reminders for Thanksgiving Day:. Please be careful in the kitchen, and anytime you're near heat sources today. Kids, pets and guests will all make great memories with you but they can add confusion to...
KCRG.com
6-year-old in Cedar Rapids needs kidney to grow up
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Six-year-old Jakori Johnson and his mother are desperately searching for a kidney donor. ”I like to play basketball. I even like spending time with my grandma,” Jakori told us. The Cedar Rapids boy is the youngest of three brothers. He seems like a typical 6-year-old,...
Iowa Police Warn Against Car Theft Due to Social Media Challenge
TikTok challenges are making the news a lot these days but many of them can cause a great deal of significant damage or injury...if not death. Be careful if you own a Kia or Hyundai in Iowa, and tell your incoming friends and relatives over the holiday to do the same. The Cedar Rapids Police Department is urging citizens that Kia and Hyundai models from 2010-2021 are becoming ripe for theft in the Cedar Rapids area due to a new social media challenge called "The Kia Challenge". Last summer it was highly prevalent in other parts of the midwest, and now it's arrived in Iowa.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man shares experience of wife with Alzheimer’s while encouraging caregivers to seek support
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Being a caregiver for someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s can be especially challenging over the holidays. Sam McCord of Cedar Rapids is sharing his experience and encouraging other caregivers to seek support. ”We were married 26 years and she was diagnosed with the dementia in...
KCRG.com
Willie Ray Fairley hands out free meals ahead of Thanksgiving
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Local restaurant owner Willie Ray Fairley may be known for serving communities across the country after natural disasters, but this week he gave back to his local community. The owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids gave out 250 to 300 free meals...
KCRG.com
‘I’m getting my list that I forgot’: last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers crowd Iowa grocery stores
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Julie Rubalcava and three of her grandchildren spent part of the afternoon before Thanksgiving in the Hy-Vee on Edgewood Road in northeast Cedar Rapids. “I have my fresh turkey I ordered and I got to pick that up,” said Rubalcava. Jemma Rubalcava, one of...
KCRG.com
Brucemore Mansion’s holiday experience opens
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in eastern Iowa can get into the Christmas spirit at Brucemore Mansion in Cedar Rapids. The mansion’s holiday experience is now open. People can take a self-guided tour of the Queen Anne-style mansion. It was built in the mid-1880′s by the wife of...
KCRG.com
Students build ‘Hugelkultur,’ sustainable farming project in Linn County
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A local nonprofit is running an experiment in sustainable farming, one made possible thanks to a group of high schoolers. Tuesday, students with Iowa Big worked in a field in Marion to build a Hugelkultur. “That is a German raised bed,” said Emmaly Renshaw, Executive Director...
kciiradio.com
Washington County Sheriffs Office and State Agency Serve Warrants and Save Animals
The Washington County Sheriff’s office conducted a search warrant of the property at 2245 170th St Washington, IA, on Tuesday. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa, as well as the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, were present for the search. Katie Valentine with the Iowa Farm Sanctuary spoke with KCII News. “Iowa Farm Sanctuary received a report of a dead lamb on this property on Monday. So I went ahead and called the local Sheriffs department and met with local Sheriffs Deputies on the site and we were appalled at what we found, we weren’t expecting this scale of situation, what we walked into was hell on earth. There are hundreds of dead bodies sprawling over many acres and there are bones and skeletons everywhere. There’s deceased corpses scattered throughout, and there are plenty of live animals here that have been living and suffering for we don’t know how long. With this search warrant we actually were able to get these animals surrendered into the Animal Rescue League. They are onsite with us and from there we have kind of just been birthing and getting these animals to safety, and to a different location, and then coordinate placement. They are in need of immediate medical attention. There are some starving, they are full of parasites, head injuries, basically knocking on deaths door. That’s the kind of situation we walked into and we are still here for a second day in a row getting things cleaned up and animal moved out of here. KCII will bring you more information when it becomes available.
westerniowatoday.com
More Than 100 Dead Animals Found At Iowa Farm
(Oxford, IA) More than 100 dead animals are found at an Iowa farm. The Iowa Farm Sanctuary says they responded to reports of a dead lamb on a nearby property, only to find hundreds of deceased animals. They’re working with local law enforcement and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa to rescue the surviving animals without adequate access to food or water. They’re asking for financial support to assist with the medical treatment of the survivors.
littlevillagemag.com
Man who drove his truck into abortion rights protesters in Cedar Rapids wants assault charge dismissed and trial moved out of Linn County
The man who drove his pickup truck into protesters crossing a street in Cedar Rapids in June pleaded not guilty to both crimes with which he has been charged. Several weeks after the incident, David Huston of Swisher was charged with Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.
Lindale Mall is Santa Central in Cedar Rapids In December
You know the Christmas season has started in Cedar Rapids when Santa arrives at Lindale Mall!. The anticipation has begun as Santa will be available at Lindale Mall to greet his guests and capture photo memories during retail hours beginning December 1 and continuing through Christmas Eve. Then, on December...
