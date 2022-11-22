ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Iowa City sleigh stolen on Friday

Iowa State Patrol reminding people to practice safe driving while traveling during the holidays. The Iowa State Patrol is reminding people to make sure they get to their destination in one piece- urging people to slow down, put down your phone, and don't drive under the influence. Updated: 6 hours...
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven

With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Annual 'Turkey Trot' takes place in Cedar Rapids

Kids in eastern Iowa make a run for it in Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. People in eastern Iowa made a run for it in the Thanksgiving Day 'Turkey Trot'. Unlikely friendship that began accidentally on Thanksgiving, still going strong. Updated: 7 hours ago. An unlikely friendship captured people's hearts in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

6-year-old in Cedar Rapids needs kidney to grow up

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Six-year-old Jakori Johnson and his mother are desperately searching for a kidney donor. ”I like to play basketball. I even like spending time with my grandma,” Jakori told us. The Cedar Rapids boy is the youngest of three brothers. He seems like a typical 6-year-old,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Police Warn Against Car Theft Due to Social Media Challenge

TikTok challenges are making the news a lot these days but many of them can cause a great deal of significant damage or injury...if not death. Be careful if you own a Kia or Hyundai in Iowa, and tell your incoming friends and relatives over the holiday to do the same. The Cedar Rapids Police Department is urging citizens that Kia and Hyundai models from 2010-2021 are becoming ripe for theft in the Cedar Rapids area due to a new social media challenge called "The Kia Challenge". Last summer it was highly prevalent in other parts of the midwest, and now it's arrived in Iowa.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Willie Ray Fairley hands out free meals ahead of Thanksgiving

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Local restaurant owner Willie Ray Fairley may be known for serving communities across the country after natural disasters, but this week he gave back to his local community. The owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids gave out 250 to 300 free meals...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Brucemore Mansion’s holiday experience opens

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in eastern Iowa can get into the Christmas spirit at Brucemore Mansion in Cedar Rapids. The mansion’s holiday experience is now open. People can take a self-guided tour of the Queen Anne-style mansion. It was built in the mid-1880′s by the wife of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Sheriffs Office and State Agency Serve Warrants and Save Animals

The Washington County Sheriff’s office conducted a search warrant of the property at 2245 170th St Washington, IA, on Tuesday. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa, as well as the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, were present for the search. Katie Valentine with the Iowa Farm Sanctuary spoke with KCII News. “Iowa Farm Sanctuary received a report of a dead lamb on this property on Monday. So I went ahead and called the local Sheriffs department and met with local Sheriffs Deputies on the site and we were appalled at what we found, we weren’t expecting this scale of situation, what we walked into was hell on earth. There are hundreds of dead bodies sprawling over many acres and there are bones and skeletons everywhere. There’s deceased corpses scattered throughout, and there are plenty of live animals here that have been living and suffering for we don’t know how long. With this search warrant we actually were able to get these animals surrendered into the Animal Rescue League. They are onsite with us and from there we have kind of just been birthing and getting these animals to safety, and to a different location, and then coordinate placement. They are in need of immediate medical attention. There are some starving, they are full of parasites, head injuries, basically knocking on deaths door. That’s the kind of situation we walked into and we are still here for a second day in a row getting things cleaned up and animal moved out of here. KCII will bring you more information when it becomes available.
WASHINGTON, IA
westerniowatoday.com

More Than 100 Dead Animals Found At Iowa Farm

(Oxford, IA) More than 100 dead animals are found at an Iowa farm. The Iowa Farm Sanctuary says they responded to reports of a dead lamb on a nearby property, only to find hundreds of deceased animals. They’re working with local law enforcement and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa to rescue the surviving animals without adequate access to food or water. They’re asking for financial support to assist with the medical treatment of the survivors.
OXFORD, IA
littlevillagemag.com

Man who drove his truck into abortion rights protesters in Cedar Rapids wants assault charge dismissed and trial moved out of Linn County

The man who drove his pickup truck into protesters crossing a street in Cedar Rapids in June pleaded not guilty to both crimes with which he has been charged. Several weeks after the incident, David Huston of Swisher was charged with Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Lindale Mall is Santa Central in Cedar Rapids In December

You know the Christmas season has started in Cedar Rapids when Santa arrives at Lindale Mall!. The anticipation has begun as Santa will be available at Lindale Mall to greet his guests and capture photo memories during retail hours beginning December 1 and continuing through Christmas Eve. Then, on December...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

