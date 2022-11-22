ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, TN

Union City Schools partners with Obion County Chamber of Commerce to reward staff, promote local businesses

By Leanne Fuller
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Murray-Calloway County Community Thanksgiving returns for in-person meal at local church

MURRAY, KY — Soup for the Soul organized the Murray-Calloway County Community Thanksgiving in the gymnasium of Murray First United Methodist Church. Previously, the event has been held in the Murray Banquet Center. This was also the group's first dine-in meal since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The past few years have been takeout and delivery only.
MURRAY, KY
Paducah Police deliver food baskets to Housing Authority residents

PADUCAH — Officers with the Paducah Police Department put together Thanksgiving food baskets on Wednesday, delivering them to local Housing Authority residents. Officers assembled the "baskets," themselves, filling blue tote bags with traditional sides — as well as cake mix and frosting for dessert — before delivering them to Housing Authority residents in person.
PADUCAH, KY
Crews to begin prep work for Phase 1 of extensive North Friendship Road reconstruction project

PADUCAH — North Friendship Road will look different starting on Dec. 1 as crews begin prep work on Phase One of an extensive reconstruction project. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, drivers can expect the section of North Friendship Road between Lone Oak Road and Blandville Road to include several short sections of one-lane traffic with alternating flow, which could cause delays.
PADUCAH, KY
Local organizations prepare to serve more people at community Thanksgiving meals

PADUCAH — When you picture Thanksgiving, you probably imagine eating delicious food with family and friends. Amid record inflation, for some, that's a luxury this year. That's why local organizations are preparing meals for those in the Local 6 area who can't afford to celebrate the holiday. Groups we spoke with were not exactly sure how many people will come through their doors, but they're expecting more than normal.
PADUCAH, KY
Community Kitchen teams up with Big Ed's to serve big Thanksgiving feast

PADUCAH — Community Kitchen in Paducah once again provided Thanksgiving meals for free on Thursday. The nonprofit partnered with local restaurant Big Ed's, because organizers expected an even larger turnout than usual. Several hundred people were served before noon. Both the dine-in and drive-thru options were crowded with people...
PADUCAH, KY
Active dachshund mix seeking forever home, good with kids

PADUCAH — All Sassy wants for Christmas is to find her forever home. She's a beautiful dachshund-mix who's spayed, fully vetted, housebroken and great with kids, according to Creatures Great and Small. Sassy is a little bit too active for her current owner, the rescue says, so she needs...
PADUCAH, KY
Paducah police requesting information on two missing teens

PADUCAH — Paducah police are asking for information on two missing teens, who they say are not believed to be in any danger. According to a Friday release, Duzhan Lester Jr. and Jesse Davis left their residence overnight. They were both last seen in the 3200 block of Madison Street in Paducah.
PADUCAH, KY
Wake up Weather: 11/25/2022

PADUCAH — Mild start to the morning with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Rain in the forecast this weekend.
PADUCAH, KY
MSU responds to Local 6's appeal of open records request denial

PADUCAH — "When this is all over we’ll know who believes in the First Amendment and who does not. We’ll know who believes in transparency and open governance and who does not. We’ll know who believes our colleges and universities must be places of learning; where knowledge is sought, free expression is celebrated and suppression of truth is not tolerated; and who does not.
MURRAY, KY
Mayfield preps for Lexington Christian in 2A state semifinals

MAYFIELD, Ky. - Thanksgiving football practice: It's a Mayfield Thanksgiving tradition as timeless as turkey, dressing, or mashed potatoes. For the Cardinals, it means they're just two wins away from a state championship. Mayfield will kick off in the 2A state semifinals Friday night against Lexington Christian. It's Mayfield's 13th...
MAYFIELD, KY

