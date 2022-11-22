Union City Schools partners with Obion County Chamber of Commerce to reward staff, promote local businesses

Read full article on original website
Murray-Calloway County Community Thanksgiving returns for in-person meal at local church
MURRAY, KY — Soup for the Soul organized the Murray-Calloway County Community Thanksgiving in the gymnasium of Murray First United Methodist Church. Previously, the event has been held in the Murray Banquet Center. This was also the group's first dine-in meal since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The past few years have been takeout and delivery only.
KY Department of Education recognizes eleven Paducah Public Schools employees with Stilwell awards
PADUCAH — Eleven Paducah Public Schools employees and staff members were recently recognized for their dedication to technology education during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a release from Paducah Public Schools, the employees were recipients of the Stilwell award, which they received at the Paducah Board of Education meeting on Nov. 21.
Paducah Police deliver food baskets to Housing Authority residents
PADUCAH — Officers with the Paducah Police Department put together Thanksgiving food baskets on Wednesday, delivering them to local Housing Authority residents. Officers assembled the "baskets," themselves, filling blue tote bags with traditional sides — as well as cake mix and frosting for dessert — before delivering them to Housing Authority residents in person.
Crews to begin prep work for Phase 1 of extensive North Friendship Road reconstruction project
PADUCAH — North Friendship Road will look different starting on Dec. 1 as crews begin prep work on Phase One of an extensive reconstruction project. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, drivers can expect the section of North Friendship Road between Lone Oak Road and Blandville Road to include several short sections of one-lane traffic with alternating flow, which could cause delays.
Turkey Trot draws hundreds, raises money for FCA Leadership Camp scholarships
PADUCAH — Hundreds of people showed up and burned calories ahead of their Thanksgiving meals at the 8th annual West Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Edward Jones Turkey Trot on Thursday morning. The Turkey Trot - a 5K or 10K, depending on the runners' preference, raises funds to...
Local organizations prepare to serve more people at community Thanksgiving meals
PADUCAH — When you picture Thanksgiving, you probably imagine eating delicious food with family and friends. Amid record inflation, for some, that's a luxury this year. That's why local organizations are preparing meals for those in the Local 6 area who can't afford to celebrate the holiday. Groups we spoke with were not exactly sure how many people will come through their doors, but they're expecting more than normal.
Community Kitchen teams up with Big Ed's to serve big Thanksgiving feast
PADUCAH — Community Kitchen in Paducah once again provided Thanksgiving meals for free on Thursday. The nonprofit partnered with local restaurant Big Ed's, because organizers expected an even larger turnout than usual. Several hundred people were served before noon. Both the dine-in and drive-thru options were crowded with people...
Martha's Vineyard continues Thanksgiving tradition of feeding community members, including those who are homebound
PADUCAH — Martha's Vineyard in Paducah saw a large crowd on Thanksgiving. For more than three decades, the local nonprofit has served a free Thanksgiving meal for the community. This year, Martha's Vineyard is seeing more people in need of food assistance. The ministry also provided a lot of...
Marcella's Kitchen resumes in-person Thanksgiving meal after serving to-go only last year
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Over in Marshall County, Kentucky, Marcella's Kitchen served its Thanksgiving meal in person, after serving to-go only last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie were just a few of the Thanksgiving classics on the menu. The kitchen opened...
Active dachshund mix seeking forever home, good with kids
PADUCAH — All Sassy wants for Christmas is to find her forever home. She's a beautiful dachshund-mix who's spayed, fully vetted, housebroken and great with kids, according to Creatures Great and Small. Sassy is a little bit too active for her current owner, the rescue says, so she needs...
Paducah police requesting information on two missing teens
PADUCAH — Paducah police are asking for information on two missing teens, who they say are not believed to be in any danger. According to a Friday release, Duzhan Lester Jr. and Jesse Davis left their residence overnight. They were both last seen in the 3200 block of Madison Street in Paducah.
Wake up Weather: 11/25/2022
PADUCAH — Mild start to the morning with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Rain in the forecast this weekend.
MSU responds to Local 6's appeal of open records request denial
PADUCAH — "When this is all over we’ll know who believes in the First Amendment and who does not. We’ll know who believes in transparency and open governance and who does not. We’ll know who believes our colleges and universities must be places of learning; where knowledge is sought, free expression is celebrated and suppression of truth is not tolerated; and who does not.
Routine traffic stop leads to 45 days in jail for a Marshall County woman after she claimed to be a sovereign citizen
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A traffic stop in Marshall County led to jail time for one woman, but not for reasons you might usually expect. She claimed to be a sovereign citizen and decided to fight the case in court. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a sovereign...
Mayfield preps for Lexington Christian in 2A state semifinals
MAYFIELD, Ky. - Thanksgiving football practice: It's a Mayfield Thanksgiving tradition as timeless as turkey, dressing, or mashed potatoes. For the Cardinals, it means they're just two wins away from a state championship. Mayfield will kick off in the 2A state semifinals Friday night against Lexington Christian. It's Mayfield's 13th...
