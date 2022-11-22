Authorities increasing patrols ahead of Thanksgiving holiday; what they are looking for

MIAMI COUNTY — With Thanksgiving this week, law enforcement agencies are stepping up patrols on the road to keep people safe.

One of those departments is Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re looking for traffic violations, we’re looking for OVIs, we’re looking for drugs, we mainly just want to slow people down,” Lieutenant Chris Bobb with Miami County Sheriff’s said.

The Ohio State Highway said there in 2021 there were more than 800 crashes with injuries in the state from the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to the Sunday after.

Of those crashes 14 were deadly.

Troopers also arrested 300 people for operating a vehicle while imparted and 147 for drugs.

“There’s just more vehicles on the roadway, more vehicles that you have on the road you’re going to have more crashes,” Bobb said

Bobb has been with the sheriff’s office for more than 20 years. He described the types of situations the department has responded to during past holiday weekends.

“You get a lot of family members together so we may have as far as the road goes maybe some more domestics than we prefer but there’s a lot of people traveling especially the day after Thanksgiving so we may handle some crashes, definitely more traffic than we would normally get,” he said.

The sheriff’s office said they plan to have more deputies on the road from this Wednesday through Sunday. They’ll be spread out countywide from the back roads to state routes.

“The number one thing we’re going to be looking for is speed or erratic driving,” Bobb said.

He said the sheriff’s office usually informs the public that there will be extra patrol in the hopes of people being more careful.

The stepped-up patrols are made possible by a grant the department received this year from the Ohio Safety Office.

