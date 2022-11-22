Read full article on original website
Indigenous Yup'ik Translation Draws Tears of JoyGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
The People of Anchorage Don't Want Kroger-Albertson MergeBryan DijkhuizenAnchorage, AK
Exploring the old Anchorage Mansion.Rooted ExpeditionsAnchorage, AK
After Deadly Fire, Alaska Hotelier Indicted on $1.5 Million In Tax EvasionTaxBuzzAnchorage, AK
alaskasnewssource.com
Yup’ik woman plans to celebrate ‘Truthsgiving’ on Thursday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Eagle River resident Kelsey Ciugun Wallace is planning the menu for Thursday, a turkey with the fixings but also moose meat and dried fish, maybe with seal oil. It’s a blend of traditional holiday foods and traditional Native foods to celebrate Wallace’s Yup’ik heritage.
alaskasnewssource.com
Frontline Mission holds Thanksgiving dinner
Anchorage police said in a community alert that they had closed the northbound lanes of Muldoon Road at the intersection with East Sixth Avenue to investigate the hit-and-run collision at 5:20 a.m.
nomadlawyer.org
Best 06 Budget Hotels in Anchorage near Anchorage Museum
Whether you’re on a budget or not, you’ll find a variety of affordable accommodations in Anchorage. These budget hotels in Anchorage offer great value, and are perfect for travelers who don’t want to break the bank. If you’re looking for a quiet hotel, you can stay at...
alaskasnewssource.com
Nonprofit gives Mat-Su residents an invite to their table this Thanksgiving
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a now decade-long standing invitation to Matanuska-Susitna Borough residents, as the Wasilla-based nonprofit Frontline Mission makes all the necessary preparations to host its annual community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Executive director of the organization, Matthew Sheets, calls it a dinner for everyone. “A lot...
FOX 28 Spokane
Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Firefighters in Alaska got an unusual request for assistance last weekend from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers, but it wasn’t your mundane cat-stuck-in-a-tree situation. Instead, Capt. Josh Thompson with Central Emergency Services on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula said they were needing help getting a moose out of a basement. The 1-year-old bull weighing up to 500 pounds had fallen through a window well into a home’s basement. Authorities were able to tranquilize the moose, and six firefighters helped carry it out on a stretcher intended for a large human. A reversal agent for the tranquilizer was administered, and after a while the moose happily haunted back into the woods.
alaskasnewssource.com
New Guard Smart program provides assistance to Alaska National Guard families
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska National Guard is striving to make finding answers to questions about the National Guard lifestyle easier for guard members and their families. “We call ourselves Google of the Guard,” Carissa Jones said, who works with the Solider and Family Readiness program. Starting this...
alaskasnewssource.com
A Vegan Friendsgiving Potluck gathers at the Nave
Winter weather advisories remain in effect Sunday evening for slick and slippery travel conditions. MTA hosted the Grand Finals of their annual gaming tournament at their Wasilla location on Sunday, culminating the event that began in early October.
alaskasnewssource.com
Holiday bazaar at the Dena'ina Center
Winter weather advisories remain in effect Sunday evening for slick and slippery travel conditions. MTA hosted the Grand Finals of their annual gaming tournament at their Wasilla location on Sunday, culminating the event that began in early October.
alaskasnewssource.com
Community raises concerns over safety in area around Sullivan Arena shelter
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People who live and work near the Sullivan Arena, which has re-opened as an emergency homeless shelter, are concerned about crime in the area. SJ Klein owns a business just up from the arena and he’s also a member of the Fairview Community Council. Klein said since the Sullivan re-opened as an emergency homeless shelter on Oct. 1, the neighborhood has seen an uptick in crime.
The Town in Alaska Where All the Residents Live in One Building
Whittieris a city in Alaska, about 58 miles southeast of Anchorage, at the head of the Passage Canal. The city is located in the Chugach Census Area, one of the two areas created in 2019 with the breakup of the Valdez-Cordova Census Area.
alaskasnewssource.com
2022 Turkey Trot
Anchorage police said in a community alert that they had closed the northbound lanes of Muldoon Road at the intersection with East Sixth Avenue to investigate the hit-and-run collision at 5:20 a.m.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wet and windy weather for Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A small earthquake in Southcentral Tuesday afternoon near the base of Hatcher Pass. It registered magnitude 4.1, with a depth of 23 miles at 4:36 pm. It was centered about 13 miles northwest of Wasilla, and was felt in the area. Light rain reported in Anchorage,
alaskasnewssource.com
Frontline Mission serves up a decade of community dinners
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - More than 300 volunteers came together on Thursday to transform the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Center in Wasilla into a family dining room for Thanksgiving dinner. Volunteers at the tenth annual Frontline Mission community dinner treated attendees to turkey dinners, serenaded them with beautiful piano music,...
PLANetizen
Anchorage Eliminates Parking Requirements Citywide
Anchorage eliminated parking requirements, becoming the latest U.S. jurisdiction to participate in a wave of parking reform. According to Anchorage Assemblymember Daniel Vollands on Twitter, the Anchorage Assembly voted unanimously on Tuesday, November 22 to remove parking requirements citywide and add bike parking requirements to the zoning code instead. Emily...
alaskasnewssource.com
Bean’s Café crafting 1,000 meals for Thanksgiving
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanksgiving smells filled Bean’s Cafe Tuesday morning, as workers and volunteers continued to tackle the meal prep needed for the organization’s Thanksgiving week meal distributions. “So, we are really excited to be able to provide about a thousand people a Thanksgiving meal this year,”...
aeroroutes.com
Delta Adds A321neo Alaska Service in 1Q23
Delta in the first quarter of 2023 plans to expand Airbus A321neo network to Alaska, as the Skyteam member schedules the aircraft type on Minneapolis/St. Paul – Anchorage route. The A321neo is scheduled to replace Boeing 757-200 from 09JAN23, operating 4 weekly flights. DL2236 MSP1755 – 2105ANC 32Q x236...
alaskapublic.org
4 black bears euthanized after frequent visits to East Anchorage homes
Four black bears seen frequenting East Anchorage homes this year have been euthanized, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Fish and Game biologist Dave Battle said the department got daily calls this summer about the sow and three cubs getting into trash and birdseed. “We probably got...
alaskasnewssource.com
Assembly passes largest budget in Anchorage’s history
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two big items were passed by the Anchorage Assembly last night which include the 2023 budget and an ordinance that eliminates parking minimums over Title 21 as a building requirement. The budget went through several work sessions along with two public hearings. Back in October, Mayor...
alaskasnewssource.com
No more cohorts: ASD hires enough drivers to fully staff busses
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After more than three months of bus driver shortages, the Anchorage School District will dissolve the bussing cohort system and return to fully-staffed bus service beginning Dec. 5. In an email to parents, ASD Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt wrote that transportation services for students will be altered...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man arrested for fatal Thanksgiving morning collision
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was arrested after driving a vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian early Thursday morning. Anchorage police said in a community alert that they had closed the northbound lanes of Muldoon Road at the intersection with East Sixth Avenue to investigate the hit-and-run collision at 5:20 a.m.
