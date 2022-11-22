Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
CBS Sports
NFL Thanksgiving Day grades: Vikings, Kirk Cousins get a prime-time 'A-'; Cowboys, Bills shine in comebacks
The NFL certainly had a strong Thanksgiving slate in store this season, which made the annual holiday games even better than most years. Five of the six teams had winning records headed into their Thanksgiving Day games, tying a league-high set in 2011 and 2014 (the NFL started having three Thanksgiving Day games in 2006).
'We Hit A Lull': Stefon Diggs on Josh Allen Fix in Bills' Thrilling Win Over Lions
The Buffalo Bills overcome their second half struggles in the win over the Detroit Lions.
Stefon Diggs reacts to clutch catch vs. Lions with bold Josh Allen claim
The Buffalo Bills took down the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving day in a game that came down to the very end. When the Bills needed a big play, it was the superstar QB-WR duo of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs that delivered. With under a minute to play and the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Why do the Detroit Lions always play on Thanksgiving?
DETROIT – Why is the country forced to watch our Detroit Lions every Thanksgiving?. It all started when the Lions were actually the Portsmouth Spartans back in 1929. In 1934, owner George Richards bought the team and moved it to Detroit. The Lions, at that time, were looking for...
Bills star Von Miller out with knee injury against Lions
DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions. Coach Sean McDermott said he didn’t have any injury updates after the Bills beat the Lions 28-25 Thursday. Miller had his right leg stepped on inadvertently by Detroit center Frank Ragnow while he was blocking another player. He was evaluated on the sideline and was taken on a cart from the sideline to the locker room. Miller had one tackle and was credited with hurrying quarterback Jared Goff before leaving the game. The 33-year-old Miller entered the game tied for 10th in the NFL with eight sacks.
Yardbarker
The Steelers Could Technically End Up With Two 1st Round Picks In April’s Draft
This season has not been the norm for the Pittsburgh Steelers . The organization is starting a first-round rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett for the first time since 2004, when Ben Roethlisberger took the helm, has a record of just 3-7, and sits at the bottom of the AFC. Barring an absolute miracle, Mike Tomlin ‘s group will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and have some serious decisions to make in the off-season. The front office was a small seller at the deadline, trading wide receiver, Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second round pick and that has the potential to open an awesome opportunity for Pittsburgh.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 12 picks: Packers upset Eagles in primetime, Bengals top Titans in rematch of playoff clash
It's Thanksgiving Week and we all know what that means around here: Instead of football picks, I'm going to share all my favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you!. Actually, that's a lie. I have no recipes. I've never cooked a turkey in my life, I've never been within five feet of a green bean casserole and I'm not even sure how mashed potatoes are made. I think you just get potatoes and mash them, but I can't say that with 100% certainty.
CBS Sports
Why Louisville is not good, plus an overstuffed Thanksgiving gambling guide for the holiday weekend
Thanksgiving Weekend has arrived, and there will not be a PM edition of the newsletter on Thursday or Friday this week. That's the bad news. The good news is that I love you, and there's no way I would send you into a holiday weekend full of sports without the picks to get you through it.
Detroit Lions rookie Jameson Williams could make NFL debut in Week 13
Former Alabama star Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut with the Detroit Lions at some point soon.
Snap counts, PFF grades: Lions’ Malcolm Rodriguez gets love in return to meaty role
DETROIT -- Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez saw his most work since Week 8, emerging as the team’s highest-graded defender from their loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. Pro Football Focus had the sixth-round rookie with an elite 90-plus overall grade, with strong marks across the board. Rodriguez...
4 Lions most to blame after heartbreaking Week 12 loss vs. Bills
The Detroit Lions saw their win streak snapped at three games after they fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at home in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. Now at 4-7, the Lions are in second place in the NFC North. Here we’ll discuss the four Lions most to blame for their heartbreaking Week 12 loss vs. the Bills.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12 live updates: Giants lead Cowboys, Bills beat Lions
Week 12 of the NFL season continues with another thrilling Thanksgiving matchup, as the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) play host to the New York Giants (7-3) in an all-important NFC East showdown. Earlier, Tyler Bass kicked a game-winning field goal to seal a Buffalo Bills win over the Detroit Lions to...
Sources: Nebraska working toward hiring former Panthers coach Rhule
CHARLOTTE — The University of Nebraska is finalizing a deal with former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule to make him the Cornhuskers’ next coach, according to reports from ESPN and the Associated Press. Rhule was fired by the Panthers in October after a 1-4 start to the...
CBS Sports
Zach Wilson benched: Jets players informed former No. 2 overall pick will not start vs. Bears
The New York Jets are making a quarterback change. Jets players were informed during a team meeting Wednesday that Zach Wilson would not start Sunday's game vs. the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN and confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. After a Sunday full of drama, Jets head...
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched
Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: Ride Tyler Lockett, Chris Godwin, Brandon Aiyuk
There are no byes to deal with, but three early Thanksgiving games plus an array of injuries impacting Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney, Cooper Kupp, Mecole Hardman, Jerry Jeudy, Rondale Moore and others will make for some challenges for Fantasy managers. Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall gets Patriots tattoo after losing bet to Julian Edelman
Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who played two seasons with the New York Jets, made a bet with New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman ahead of their former teams' game last Sunday. The Patriots beat the Jets, 10-3, and as a result Marshall has some brand new ink on his right arm.
Predicting Lions' Remaining 2022 NFL Schedule
How many wins will the Lions finish with in 2022?
CBS Sports
Bucks' Serge Ibaka: Questionable versus Cleveland
Ibaka is questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a non-COVID illness. Ibaka could miss his second game in a row after not playing in Wednesday's game against Chicago. If Ibaka can't play Friday, his next opportunity will be Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Bills Game
Lions announce practice-squad elevations ahead of Bills game.
