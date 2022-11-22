ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why do the Detroit Lions always play on Thanksgiving?

DETROIT – Why is the country forced to watch our Detroit Lions every Thanksgiving?. It all started when the Lions were actually the Portsmouth Spartans back in 1929. In 1934, owner George Richards bought the team and moved it to Detroit. The Lions, at that time, were looking for...
Bills star Von Miller out with knee injury against Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions. Coach Sean McDermott said he didn’t have any injury updates after the Bills beat the Lions 28-25 Thursday. Miller had his right leg stepped on inadvertently by Detroit center Frank Ragnow while he was blocking another player. He was evaluated on the sideline and was taken on a cart from the sideline to the locker room. Miller had one tackle and was credited with hurrying quarterback Jared Goff before leaving the game. The 33-year-old Miller entered the game tied for 10th in the NFL with eight sacks.
The Steelers Could Technically End Up With Two 1st Round Picks In April’s Draft

This season has not been the norm for the Pittsburgh Steelers . The organization is starting a first-round rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett for the first time since 2004, when Ben Roethlisberger took the helm, has a record of just 3-7, and sits at the bottom of the AFC. Barring an absolute miracle, Mike Tomlin ‘s group will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and have some serious decisions to make in the off-season. The front office was a small seller at the deadline, trading wide receiver, Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second round pick and that has the potential to open an awesome opportunity for Pittsburgh.
NFL Week 12 picks: Packers upset Eagles in primetime, Bengals top Titans in rematch of playoff clash

It's Thanksgiving Week and we all know what that means around here: Instead of football picks, I'm going to share all my favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you!. Actually, that's a lie. I have no recipes. I've never cooked a turkey in my life, I've never been within five feet of a green bean casserole and I'm not even sure how mashed potatoes are made. I think you just get potatoes and mash them, but I can't say that with 100% certainty.
NFL Week 12 live updates: Giants lead Cowboys, Bills beat Lions

Week 12 of the NFL season continues with another thrilling Thanksgiving matchup, as the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) play host to the New York Giants (7-3) in an all-important NFC East showdown. Earlier, Tyler Bass kicked a game-winning field goal to seal a Buffalo Bills win over the Detroit Lions to...
Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched

Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
Bucks' Serge Ibaka: Questionable versus Cleveland

Ibaka is questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a non-COVID illness. Ibaka could miss his second game in a row after not playing in Wednesday's game against Chicago. If Ibaka can't play Friday, his next opportunity will be Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
