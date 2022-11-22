Silver Alert canceled, Valparaiso teen found safe
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The Porter County Sheriff’s Office confirms the teen was found safe.
VALPARAISO, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old boy out of Valparaiso, Indiana.
The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Max Cannon, a 16-year-old white male described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Cannon was last seen wearing a neon green winter hat, a grey hooded sweatshirt with a black fleece jacket and blue jeans. He is missing from Valparaiso, which is 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis.
He was last seen on Monday around 3:45 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on Max Cannon is asked to contact the Porter County Sheriff's Office at 219-477-3000 or call 911.
