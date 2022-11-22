ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Marian Hossa on his number retirement and why it was important to retire as a Blackhawk

By Jack Heinrich
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zUlr1_0jJQlzXP00

Chicago Blackhawks legend Marian Hossa joins Joe to talk about his reaction when he was told he was getting his number retired, what he is up to now, his impressions of Luke Richardson, and more!

More Blackhawks coverage Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theScore

Rangers deal Reaves to Wild for 2025 5th-rounder

The New York Rangers traded veteran enforcer Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild for a fifth-round draft pick in 2025, the team announced Wednesday. Reaves only played in 12 of New York's 20 games this season, averaging 8:27 per contest without recording a point. Reaves notched 13 points in 69 games last season and appeared in 18 playoff games as the Rangers reached the Eastern Conference Final.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

RYAN REAVES IS NOW A MEMBER OF THE MINNESOTA WILD

Amid rumours that the New York Rangers were looking to deal him, tough guy Ryan Reaves has been traded. According to reports, he's going to the Minnesota Wild. The return is a fifth-round draft pick. Reaves has played in 12 games with the Rangers so far in 2022-23. He's recorded...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for November 25

* The NHL will reach the Quarter Mark during Friday's 14-game slate. A full day of hockey starts at 1 p.m. ET and will end about 12 hours later. * The 2022 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown returns today with a doubleheader on TNT, Sportsnet and TVA Sports that opens with an intrastate rivalry between the Penguins and Flyers and concludes with the Blues visiting the Lightning.
WGN Radio

Will Perdue on the Bulls raising their level of play

Will Perdue, former Bulls player and current Bulls analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, joins Wendy Snyder (filling-in for Lisa Dent) to discuss whether the Bulls can emerge from their early-season struggles. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Salming mourned by Maple Leafs, hockey community

TORONTO -- Borje Salming was surrounded by family and friends as he sat in a wheelchair in the tunnel of Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 12, waiting to be honored by the Toronto Maple Leafs in a pregame ceremony. No, he couldn't speak. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou...
NHL

Trophy Tracker: Ruff, Montgomery in running for Adams as top NHL coach

Cassidy, DeBoer also among favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the one-quarter point of the season, NHL.com is running its second installment of the Trophy Tracker series this week. Today, we look at the race for the Jack Adams Award, given annually to the top coach in the NHL as selected in a vote by the NHL Broadcasters' Association.
MICHIGAN STATE
WGN Radio

Brittany Force’s recent NHRA championship win

NHRA Drag Racer Brittany Force joins Dane Neal to talk about her 2nd championship win and her successful career in the sport. Brittany also talks about the NHRA female representation and the influence her dad has on her career. You can find Brittany on Instagram and Twitter.
WGN Radio

2 boys dead after falling into pond in Palatine

PALATINE — Two boys, 4 and 6, that were rescued Wednesday afternoon from a pond in a residential area in Palatine have been pronounced dead, according to police. Skycam 9 was above and saw one of the boys pulled out of the water around 3:45 p.m. in the 800 block of West Panorama Drive. Police […]
PALATINE, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy