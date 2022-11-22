Marian Hossa on his number retirement and why it was important to retire as a Blackhawk
Chicago Blackhawks legend Marian Hossa joins Joe to talk about his reaction when he was told he was getting his number retired, what he is up to now, his impressions of Luke Richardson, and more!More Blackhawks coverage Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
