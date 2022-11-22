Read full article on original website
Robert Reynolds
3d ago
The ones that don’t work or have anything to live for, love destroying the people that try to make it in this world! Can’t even take your kids to the aquarium
Reply
7
SADIQ LAKHANI
3d ago
Police in Atlanta is just for traffic tickets only don’t expect anything more than that, me and my daughter was attacked by couple of people on belt line there were witnesses waiting for police for 2 two hours keep call 911 & there response was flat, one of the witnesses follow the attackers & note down there Vehical tag number even nothing later the investigator messed up the case it was a simple case if they can’t fix these case it’s sad to see the crime is out of control.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia family spends first Thanksgiving in new home, after time in ATL shelters
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia family is bringing new meaning to the phrase, home for the holidays. “It is made with love,” said mother Kiara Grinton, ”It is our first Thanksgiving in our new house.”. Last year, Kiara and her girls spent Thanksgiving in an...
fox5atlanta.com
Package thieves targeting Southeast Atlanta townhome community
ATLANTA - Residents in one Southeast Atlanta townhome community say they are fed up over constant break-ins to the mailroom. Those who live there say it started earlier in the year. The latest incident was caught on camera. It’s a flood of emotions for Blake Blaison, who lives in the...
Six shootings, four deadly on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Thanksgiving Day in metro Atlanta ended with six shootings, four of which turned deadly and two involving juveniles, according to police. Several police agencies in the metro are investigating the shootings, and homicide detectives have taken over a case where a 17-year-old was shot at a gas station. Police are still looking for more information about what led up to many of the crimes.
Family launches nonprofit in memory of father gunned down inside high-rise parking garage
ATLANTA — A little more than a year after a young father was gunned down inside a Midtown high-rise parking garage, the victim’s family has launched a nonprofit organization that will use sports and business to empower at-risk children living in communities plagued by gun violence. Keith Flanigan,...
Woman suspected of shooting, killing metro Atlanta father arrested in Texas
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The woman suspected of shooting and killing a metro Atlanta man while he was trying to help a friend change a tire has been arrested. DeKalb County police confirmed to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon that Zarmaya Tyson was arrested today in Texas in connection with the murder of Reginald McDonald.
Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day
Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
Dispute leads to fatal shooting at SE Atlanta apartments on Thanksgiving
A man died at the hospital on Thanksgiving evening after he was shot at an apartment complex across the street from Brown’s Mill Golf Course in southeast Atlanta, police said.
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Atlanta, Georgia If You're LGBTQ+
Moving as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a bit of a challenge and take some additional research; luckily, Atlanta is progressive and welcoming.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Dekalb County. Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road when he was shot by a passing vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
‘It was already done:’ Affidavit reveals new details in death of Atlanta boy found in suitcase
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police have upgraded charges for a woman accused in the death of a 5-year-old Georgia boy found in a suitcase. The boy’s mother remains on the run. Indiana State Police found a 5-year-old dead inside a Vegas suitcase on the side of the road...
Cops: Employee shoots armed man entering Atlanta recording studio owned by T.I.
One of two armed men was injured after being shot as they entered a historic recording studio in the Loring Heights neighborhood of northwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man accused of kidnapping his 6-year-old son arrested in Alabama
CUMMING, Ga. - Police say the search for a Georgia man accused of kidnapping his own son has ended in Alabama with an arrest. Early Wednesday morning, officials with the Cumming Police Department told FOX 5 they were searching for 41-year-old Richard Alan Williams and 6-year-old Adler Williams. According to...
WXIA 11 Alive
Death of D'ettrick Griffin | Atlanta Ofc. Simmonds retires
Officer Oliver Simmonds was indicted in October in the teen's 2019 death. Atlanta Police Department confirmed Simmonds retired Nov. 9.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta family's restoration of historic home featured on 'This Old House'
ATLANTA - An Atlanta couple is creating their dream home while restoring a piece of Atlanta's history. The Hehn family purchased the home of Luther Judson Price, a former slave who was later appointed postmaster of South Atlanta in 1889. The Hehn family has spent the last few years fixing...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspect caught on camera attacking Atlanta building with shopping car
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a person seen on camera attacking a building on Edgewood Avenue. Investigators shared surveillance video of the incident, which happened around 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 18. According to police, the suspect tried to use a shopping cart to damage the glass...
fox5atlanta.com
Man rushes in, pulls baby to safety from burning East Point apartment
EAST POINT, Ga. - Ricardo Tolbert says he saw something and acted Wednesday when flames started shooting out of one of the buildings at the Polaris East Point Apartments, formerly Brookfield Apartments on Washington Road in East Point. "It was just chaos yesterday," he said. "When I got up to...
fox5atlanta.com
'Stop Cop City' vandals target Atlanta police SWAT property, officials say
ATLANTA - Vandals attempted to break in to a highly-sensitive Atlanta police office, according to officials. Investigators believed a group called "Stop Cop City" may be behind the unlawful act. On Saturday night, Michael Bond, a councilman and member of the public safety panel, said vandals used cut tree limbs...
We now know when Whataburger’s first metro Atlanta location will open
Whataburger fans, rejoice. The company confirmed that its first metro Atlanta location will open next week. The Kennesaw location will start serving customers on Monday at 11 a.m. at the restaurant at 705 Town Park Lane. It will only offer drive-thru service with two lanes but plans to open the...
Body of 64-year-old Marietta man with dementia found in small pond, police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man Roswell Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call alert for after EMTs evaluated him has been found dead in a small pond. Officials said on Thursday, the found 64-year-old Hussein Esmail dead in a small pond. At this time, there are no indications of any suspicious or criminal activity, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police investigating shooting at Center Hill Park
ATLANTA - Police say a woman is recovering after she was shot during an argument the afternoon before Thanksgiving at northwest Atlanta park. The shooting happened around 1:49 p.m. on Wednesday at Center Hill Park, located at 2305 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. The woman was taken to the hospital for...
Comments / 10