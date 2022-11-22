ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

Finding the best Black Friday deals in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Retailers have offered Black Friday deals all month—call it Black November, said UT Professor of Retail Dr. Michelle Childs. Childs said inflation limits the amount of money people want to spend, so stores are trying to capture that money earlier in the season. "People are...
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogacw.com

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Warm Up Continues, Rainy Holiday Expected

We hit 60° for the first time in over 10 days Tuesday and we should be even warmer Wednesday across West Tennessee. Clouds and showers will return on Thanksgiving and some heavy rain will move in Thursday night into Black Friday morning. Another round of rain will return on Friday night into Saturday. We will have the latest timing on both rain events and let you know how our storm chances are shaping up coming up below.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Three Rounds of Rain Showers in the Forecast!

Wednesday Night Forecast Update for November 23rd:. After reaching the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies today, changes will be coming on Thanksgiving. During the 4 days of your holiday weekend, 2 with bring rain and 2 are looking pretty nice. Thursday afternoon showers will move in and then clear out by Friday morning. Most of day Friday and Saturday morning looks to be nice but another round of rain will return Saturday evening into Sunday morning. There is a greater chance for some storm activity to return also in the middle of next week. We will sort all 3 systems out and how they will be impacting your holiday weekend plans coming up here.
WBBJ

Showers Tonight, Nice Friday, Rain & Few Storms Saturday Evening

Light rain showers will continue for the next few hours tonight along I-40 and counties to the south of the interstate. Another 0.10″ of rain will be the most any of us will see. The showers are forecast to move out overnight, dry and nice weather is expected all day for Black Friday. Another round of rain showers and maybe a few storms will return Saturday evening and linger into Sunday morning. We will have your complete forecast breakdown coming up below.
TENNESSEE STATE
visitmysmokies.com

Rowdy Bear’s Smoky Mountain Snowpark: Home to the Largest Tubing Hill in Tennessee

Are you ready to experience the thrills of the largest snow tubing hill in Tennessee? Plan a visit to Rowdy Bear’s Smoky Mountain Snowpark in Pigeon Forge! This exciting attraction features 8 snow tubing lanes that are covered in REAL snow, plus 3 summer tubing lanes and more fun. We’ve gathered all the details on tubing in Pigeon Forge at Rowdy Bear’s Smoky Mountain Snowpark!
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WBBJ

Prayers go on, sometimes out of sight, in prep football

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Surrounded by a slew of players with their arms draped over shoulders, West Bloomfield High School assistant coach Justin Ibe bowed his head and led a Christian prayer before a recent Friday night game. Forty yards down the sideline, three Muslim young men...
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy