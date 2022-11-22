Wednesday Night Forecast Update for November 23rd:. After reaching the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies today, changes will be coming on Thanksgiving. During the 4 days of your holiday weekend, 2 with bring rain and 2 are looking pretty nice. Thursday afternoon showers will move in and then clear out by Friday morning. Most of day Friday and Saturday morning looks to be nice but another round of rain will return Saturday evening into Sunday morning. There is a greater chance for some storm activity to return also in the middle of next week. We will sort all 3 systems out and how they will be impacting your holiday weekend plans coming up here.

2 DAYS AGO