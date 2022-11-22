ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls tennis team

Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls tennis team. This year’s team is comprised of 12 players chosen by Section III coaches. We have four finalists for MVP: Mona Farah and Tara Pollock, Jamesville-DeWitt; Amitees Fazeli, Manlius Pebble Hill; and Giselle Vlassis, Christian Brothers Academy. The winners will be announced at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy