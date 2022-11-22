Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls tennis team
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls tennis team. This year’s team is comprised of 12 players chosen by Section III coaches. We have four finalists for MVP: Mona Farah and Tara Pollock, Jamesville-DeWitt; Amitees Fazeli, Manlius Pebble Hill; and Giselle Vlassis, Christian Brothers Academy. The winners will be announced at...
WRGB
High school girls wrestling programs increasing in popularity for Section II
CLIFTON PARK, NY (WRGB) — Shenendehowa High School is offering girls wrestling for the first time this year and it's the best turnout the team could have imagined with around 40 girls signing up. "It was surprising because I thought girls only thought that it was a guy's sport,"...
Union-Endicott looks to defend home turf in state semifinal
The Union-Endicott Tigers will look to defend home turf in the state semifinal when they take on Hilton, out of Section 5, on Friday night.
NewsChannel 36
Corning girls basketball eager to start season after state semifinal run
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - The start of the high school basketball regular season is right around the corner. The Corning girls are eager to be back on the court after last year's special run to their first-ever state final four. The Hawks finished 11-4 in the regular season last year...
A Baldwinsville grad’s favorite advice, and 30 other updates (CNY Athletes in College)
One piece of advice still sticks with Nate Hanna. Hanna tried out for the Baldwinsville boys soccer team during his freshman year of high school.
