SportsGrid
Tennessee Volunteers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, Tennessee is 6-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 68.6 points per game which has been on average 6.6 points over the line for those games. In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, Vanderbilt...
WDEF
Vols Outlast Southern Cal 72-66 in Overtime
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Tennessee has twice played without its leading scorer at the Battle 4 Atlantis. It hasn’t stopped the 22nd-ranked Volunteers from reaching the championship game. Julian Phillips scored a season-high 25 points to help Tennessee hold off Southern California 73-66 in overtime in Thursday’s...
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over USC
Here's everything Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes told the media on Thanksgiving afternoon following No. 22 Tennessee's 73-66 win over USC. “Really a hard-fought game. Andy (Enfield) does a terrific job. We knew we would play against a zone. We were hoping we would have a night where we could shoot it, but give them credit for I think defending the 3-point line. We knew we were going to have to attack the belly of the defense there. We got the ball there and had some opportunities. We had some shots there that were even uncontested. That zone sometimes leads to that, they encourage that shot in there. I’ve always believed it’s a high-percentage area and if you can get the right guy in there scoring, he can have a field day with it.
LIVE UPDATES: No. 22 Tennessee Basketball vs. USC
No. 22 Tennessee basketball is back in action on Thanksgiving day to play its second game in the Battle 4 Atlantis. In the second of three games in three days while in the Bahamas, the Vols (3-1) are scheduled to tipoff with USC (4-1) at 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
Kingsport Times-News
Vols to take on Bulldogs in Battle 4 Atlantis opener
The No. 22 Tennessee men’s basketball team opens the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas, on Wednesday. The Vols (2-1) face Butler (3-1) in a matchup scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2). The Bulldogs lead the series 3-2.
Tennessee takes down Trojans in OT
BAHAMAS (WATE) – A down-to-the-wire battle with USC saw the Tennessee men’s basketball team pull away in overtime, scoring a thrilling 73-66 victory. Julian Phillips was an absolute animal on the court; the freshman continues to show his abilities to show what he can do, racking up 25 points, good for a game high. Tennessee […]
Tennessee football can still make CFP: How Vols can be assured a spot
Even with that 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee football is technically not out of the hunt for the College Football Playoff. The Vols came in at No. 10 in the rankings, and there is a path to the top four. That path obviously starts with beating the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday, and winning convincingly will help.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit goes all in on Vanderbilt beating Tennessee, says Vols are 'fighting amongst themselves'
Kirk Herbstreit did not hide his “Super Dog” pick for ESPN’s “College GameDay” show on Saturday when the ESPN personalities pick underdog teams. This week it’s Vanderbilt, and Herbstreit added during the College Football Playoff rankings show that he will pick Vanderbilt outright to beat Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Send get well cards to Hendon Hooker
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vols star quarterback Hendon Hooker will be out for the rest of the season after he tore his ACL in the game against South Carolina on Saturday. The senior started the game as a Heisman Trophy hopeful but left early in the fourth quarter walking with assistance and putting little weight on his left leg.
WDEF
Vols Ready to Tackle Vanderbilt With Backup Quarterback Joe Milton
(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The energy was high during Tuesday morning’s practice at Haslam Field as Tennessee looks to rebound from a disappointing loss at South Carolina last weekend when it travels west for an in-state showdown against Vanderbilt on Saturday night in Nashville. Much of the talk...
WBIR
Nine Knoxville area players named Tennessee Mr. Football Finalists
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mr. Football finalists were announced in the state of Tennessee on Tuesday and several local players were selected. Nine of the 30 finalists are from the Knoxville area. Alcoa had two representatives, which is the most by a school in our area as Jordan Harris and Lance Williams were selected.
Kingsport Times-News
Richest dirt race in the South coming to Bulls Gap
BULLS GAP — The XR Super Series released its 2023 schedule Thursday with the richest dirt late model race ever in the South coming to Volunteer Speedway in March. Friday, March 24 will feature a couple of $5,000-to-win Super Late Model features at the 4/10-mile clay oval at Bulls Gap. It leads into a record-setting, $100,000-to-win feature on Saturday, March 25.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
How a 12-Team College Football Playoff Would Look After Week 12
Imagine Tennessee ending its season with a 25-point loss at South Carolina and … still making the playoffs!
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Heather Haley lands spot on University of Tennessee’s 40 Under 40 list
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley has landed a spot on the University of Tennessee 40 Under 40 list. The distinction is reserved for 40 alumni under the age of 40 who have excelled both personally and professionally since graduating the university. Haley studied journalism at UT...
Morgan Wallen Helping Bring Thanksgiving Dinner to Thousands of Families in Need
Morgan Wallen is helping make this a Happy Thanksgiving for thousands of families in need. The country superstar is teaming with a Tennessee-based non-profit organization to provide Thanksgiving meals to 2,000 families in 2022. Country Now reports that Wallen is partnering with Greater Good Music to provide Thanksgiving dinner to...
wsop.com
HARRAH'S CHEROKEE CIRCUIT PREVIEW
Las Vegas, Nevada (22 Nov 2022) - The World Series of Poker Circuit is returning to Cherokee, NC, for a second time during the 2022/23 season. As always, the Harrah's Cherokee series will attract the largest fields on the Circuit tour, with no less than 17 ring events and almost $3 million in guarantees.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Restaurants in Pigeon Forge TN
Located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Local Goat - New American Restaurant is a family-friendly restaurant specializing in sustainable, locally sourced food and craft cocktails. Their menu features a wide variety of dishes, including gourmet burgers, hearty chops, and various salads. They also offer a full bar with craft cocktails and a wide selection of local beers. In addition to its gourmet burgers, Local Goat has many savory entrees, including their fall-off-the-bone ribs. The fried green tomatoes are cornmeal-battered and served with bacon jam. Guests can also order a White Chocolate Bread Pudding for dessert. 2167 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863.
Here is a list of food pantries across East Tennessee that can help families eat
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holidays are fast approaching. As they get closer, it can seem like the price of food is just getting higher. Even though the rate of inflation has slowed down, the price of common grocery items is still tightening family budgets across East Tennessee. There are...
country1037fm.com
Abandoned Theme Park Remains In Maggie Valley
Abandoned theme or amusement parks are nothing new to me. Growing up in Houston, Texas, our “Carowinds” was “Astroworld.” It was directly across the street from the Astrodome and was a regular summertime destination. Then, after I was grown and gone, the land became more valuable than the annual revenue, and Astroworld closed. However, something weird happened. The development company that bought the park and shut it down, went under themself. It took several years for all the structures to be sold off and demolished. In that time, pictures and videos would emerge from people who “hopped the fence.” The first word that comes to mind? Creepy. Which leads me to Maggie Valley, North Carolina and Ghost Town in the Sky.
60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County and there were more than a dozen health violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 73 at the Golden Dragon Buffet on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. That 73 is a passing score as any grade below […]
