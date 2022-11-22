TPD: Tulsa woman arrested for DUI after causing accident with her children in the car

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a Tulsa woman was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 15, after she caused an accident near 26th and South Lewis.

Annalee Cromer was driving northbound when she hit another northbound vehicle and went off the road, striking a railing. She had her two children, aged seven and eight, in the car with her, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).

Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) and the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to an injury call after the accident happened and both Cromer’s children were transported to Saint Francis Hospital.

Both EMSA and TFD notified police that they believed Cromer was intoxicated.

Officers said they could smell alcohol and witnessed Cromer slurring her speech and moving unsteadily on her feet. Cromer told officers she had no alcohol that evening but a sobriety test showed a blood alcohol content level of 0.136. The legal limit is 0.08.

Police said after the sobriety test was conducted proving Cromer had been intoxicated, she admitted to being at a local restaurant prior to the accident where she had a couple drinks.

According to TPD, after examination at the hospital one of Cromer’s sons later went into surgery due to a tear in his bowel.

Cromer was charged with two counts of child endangerment, one count of driving under the influence-great bodily injury and one count of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.

