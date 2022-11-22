ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Non-profit offers residents Thanksgiving feast

A non-profit organization helped cater a Thanksgiving meal this year for residents living in their building. The group provides low-income housing for veterans, the homeless, and seniors on a fixed income. Non-profit offers residents Thanksgiving feast. A non-profit organization helped cater a Thanksgiving meal this year for residents living in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

After nearly dying in 2014, former security guard ‘thankful’ to open new Las Vegas eatery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraig Dodson said one of the reasons he opened his new restaurant on Thanksgiving Day was because he’s “thankful to be alive.”. Eight years ago, Dodson was shot six times in a gunfight outside the Paris Hotel on the Strip. At the time, he was contracted as an RTC security guard through the company now known as Allied Universal.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Visits to Red Rock Canyon become growing Thanksgiving tradition

Taking a hike at Red Rock Canyon before taking in a Thanksgiving meal has become a growing holiday tradition that over a thousand people took advantage of this year. It’s especially so as the COVID-19 pandemic forced holiday plans to change over the past two years. But, some restrictions have stuck around. The state park, that boasts a 13-mile scenic drive, several hiking trails and thousands of climbing opportunities, still requires a reservation. They were first implemented in November 2020 to manage visitor capacity.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas elementary school hosts food drive

Las Vegas elementary school hosts food drive for families in need.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

America’s Second Most-Popular Steakhouse Located In Las Vegas

There’s nothing more divine than a rich, butter-basted steak. Luckily, Las Vegas is no stranger to the all-American steakhouse. Is there anything that screams “luxury” more than a piece of tender meat paired with perfect sides that enhance the flavor of the exquisite cut of steak. There...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

What the Hall: Missing bird found at Las Vegas elementary school

Only on FOX5: Behind the scenes of completing a home inspection before becoming a foster parent. Now more than ever before, Clark County needs foster parents. These are people like you, who provide a temporary place for kids to call home but before a child can be fostered, there are several steps that need to be completed.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

A look inside the Clark County Detention Center

Millions of Americans will be traveling over the long holiday weekend and Las Vegas is a perennial favorite destination for the season. There is one place in town that no one wants to visit, yet it remains incredibly busy day and night. The Clark County jail. A look inside the...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Nevada Properties Breaks Ground on New Las Vegas Office

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is expanding its operations throughout Southern Nevada with a new Class-A office destination in Las Vegas. The firm officially broke ground on its two-story office building near Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive, which is scheduled for completion in the beginning of the third quarter of 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police: Injured man drives to west Las Vegas gas station for help

Police are investigating a shooting after they said an injured man walked into a gas station asking for assistance. Police: Injured man drives to west Las Vegas gas …. Police are investigating a shooting after they said an injured man walked into a gas station asking for assistance. Firefighters investigate...
LAS VEGAS, NV

