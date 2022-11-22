Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
Non-profit offers residents Thanksgiving feast
A non-profit organization helped cater a Thanksgiving meal this year for residents living in their building. The group provides low-income housing for veterans, the homeless, and seniors on a fixed income. Non-profit offers residents Thanksgiving feast. A non-profit organization helped cater a Thanksgiving meal this year for residents living in...
news3lv.com
After nearly dying in 2014, former security guard ‘thankful’ to open new Las Vegas eatery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraig Dodson said one of the reasons he opened his new restaurant on Thanksgiving Day was because he’s “thankful to be alive.”. Eight years ago, Dodson was shot six times in a gunfight outside the Paris Hotel on the Strip. At the time, he was contracted as an RTC security guard through the company now known as Allied Universal.
'Unspoken Rules about Las Vegas' Straight From Locals Are Game-Changers
Keep these tips in mind if you're going!
Visits to Red Rock Canyon become growing Thanksgiving tradition
Taking a hike at Red Rock Canyon before taking in a Thanksgiving meal has become a growing holiday tradition that over a thousand people took advantage of this year. It’s especially so as the COVID-19 pandemic forced holiday plans to change over the past two years. But, some restrictions have stuck around. The state park, that boasts a 13-mile scenic drive, several hiking trails and thousands of climbing opportunities, still requires a reservation. They were first implemented in November 2020 to manage visitor capacity.
Inflation worries? The Las Vegas experience just keeps bringing visitors
Inflation will impact holiday spending this year, but that doesn't mean Las Vegas isn't making money. The city has become a popular destination to spend the holidays, and because of the pandemic, people are valuing experiences over goods.
Las Vegas non-profit feeds veterans, homeless on Thanksgiving thanks to anonymous donations
A non-profit helped cater a Thanksgiving meal for residents living in their building thanks to the generosity of anonymous donors at the last minute.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas elementary school hosts food drive
Las Vegas elementary school hosts food drive for families in need. Las Vegas elementary school hosts food drive for families in need. WAVY team coverage: Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. WAVY provides team coverage from 1:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday, hours after multiple people were killed and injured at the...
8newsnow.com
8 years after shooting, security guard making new life with restaurant in North Las Vegas
It’s been nearly eight years since Craig Dodson’s journey began, and if the path took awhile to find he’s happy with where it has led him. 8 years after shooting, security guard making new …. It’s been nearly eight years since Craig Dodson’s journey began, and if...
Busy roadway travel underway as drivers across Southern Nevada head to Thanksgiving destinations
The majority of people traveling for Thanksgiving will not be flying they'll be driving.
news3lv.com
Emerald Island, Rainbow Club casinos pack over 400 meals for families in need
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two local casinos are getting into the giving mood as they prepare and pack hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for families in need. The kitchen staff at Emerald Island and Rainbow Club casinos spent some time this week packing up 400 meals to donate to HELP of Southern Nevada.
Las Vegas woman facing multiple DUI charges in fatal Thanksgiving night crash in west valley, Metro says
A Las Vegas woman is facing multiple DUI charges in a Thanksgiving night crash in the west valley that killed another woman and injured several others, Metro police said.
Fraudulent sale of one of Tony Hsieh’s Las Vegas properties reversed
A Las Vegas judge reversed the fraudulent sale of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building owned by the late Tony Hsieh.
borderreport.com
Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing suspect asked showgirls for photo with foot-long knife: doc
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The man accused of stabbing eight people on the Las Vegas Strip, killing two, had asked a group of showgirls to take a photo with a foot-long kitchen knife he was trying to sell before stabbing them, documents obtained by Nexstar’s KLAS said Friday.
jammin1057.com
America’s Second Most-Popular Steakhouse Located In Las Vegas
There’s nothing more divine than a rich, butter-basted steak. Luckily, Las Vegas is no stranger to the all-American steakhouse. Is there anything that screams “luxury” more than a piece of tender meat paired with perfect sides that enhance the flavor of the exquisite cut of steak. There...
Fox5 KVVU
What the Hall: Missing bird found at Las Vegas elementary school
Only on FOX5: Behind the scenes of completing a home inspection before becoming a foster parent. Now more than ever before, Clark County needs foster parents. These are people like you, who provide a temporary place for kids to call home but before a child can be fostered, there are several steps that need to be completed.
8newsnow.com
A look inside the Clark County Detention Center
Millions of Americans will be traveling over the long holiday weekend and Las Vegas is a perennial favorite destination for the season. There is one place in town that no one wants to visit, yet it remains incredibly busy day and night. The Clark County jail. A look inside the...
8newsnow.com
Tis the season of giving with Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas
Subaru’s Share the Love Event is back for its fifteenth year. General manager Burton Hughes tells us more about this celebration of the national and hometown charities Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas supports.
8newsnow.com
Vigil held at The Center in Las Vegas in remembrance of victims in nightclub shooting
Emotions ran high, Tuesday evening as people gathered at The Center to honor the lives lost in a shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub shooting on Saturday. Five people died and 17 more were injured. Vigil held at The Center in Las Vegas in remembrance …. Emotions ran high, Tuesday...
nevadabusiness.com
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Nevada Properties Breaks Ground on New Las Vegas Office
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is expanding its operations throughout Southern Nevada with a new Class-A office destination in Las Vegas. The firm officially broke ground on its two-story office building near Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive, which is scheduled for completion in the beginning of the third quarter of 2023.
8newsnow.com
Police: Injured man drives to west Las Vegas gas station for help
Police are investigating a shooting after they said an injured man walked into a gas station asking for assistance. Police: Injured man drives to west Las Vegas gas …. Police are investigating a shooting after they said an injured man walked into a gas station asking for assistance. Firefighters investigate...
