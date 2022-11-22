Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Walt Anderson on reversal of Hunter Henry touchdown: Ball touched ground and player lost control
With Thursday night’s game tied at 23, the Patriots had the ball at the Minnesota six. It was third and goal. Tight end Hunter Henry caught the ball at the goal line and reached it across before hitting the ground. He lost possession of the ball and then finished the catch in the field of play.
Cardinals fire OL coach Sean Kugler due to Mexico City incident
Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler was dismissed by the organization due to an incident on Sunday night in
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all
Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan provides updates on Trey Lance, Javon Kinlaw
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have stated that Trey Lance's ankle injury in September was a season-ender since the injury occurred. Lynch reaffirmed that this morning on KNBR while adding that the team has been impressed with the quarterback's recovery. Unfortunately, it's just a bit much to expect Lance to return to the field this season.
NBC Sports
Dez Bryant livid with overturned Hunter Henry TD in Pats-Vikings
If anyone knows the frustration of an overturned touchdown grab, it's Dez Bryant. So when the former NFL wideout witnessed the controversial call involving Hunter Henry during Thursday's Patriots-Vikings game, he couldn't help but voice his opinion. During the third quarter, Henry caught what looked like his second touchdown of...
John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022
Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
Von Miller BREAKING: Buffalo Bills Star Carted Off - Knee Injury - OUT vs. Lions; VIDEO
Von Miller has been carted off the field in the first half of the Bills at Lions game with what is believed to be a knee injury.
Yardbarker
Raiders’ Derek Carr Now Holds This Historical NFL Record
There has been a lot that the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled with this season, the first under head coach Josh McDaniels. One of the areas that they have struggled in is closing out games. The Raiders have had no issues building leads this season, it is holding onto them...
Yardbarker
Broncos insider reveals most likely interim HC if Nathaniel Hackett is fired
With a 3-7 record and an offense that ranks last in the NFL in scoring (14.7 points per game), first-year Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be running out of leeway in Denver. There has been plenty of speculation regarding how much longer Hackett has before Denver decides to cut...
Rams’ Sean McVay Decides on Matthew Stafford’s Status vs. Chiefs
For the second time in three weeks, the quarterback is in concussion protocol.
Sources: Nebraska working toward hiring former Panthers coach Rhule
CHARLOTTE — The University of Nebraska is finalizing a deal with former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule to make him the Cornhuskers’ next coach, according to reports from ESPN and the Associated Press. Rhule was fired by the Panthers in October after a 1-4 start to the...
NBC Sports
Packers work out Geronimo Allison, Danny Davis
The Packers worked out six players Tuesday, including two receivers, according to the league’s personnel notice. Wideouts Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis are familiar names to Packers fans. Allison, 28, spent four seasons in Green Bay after signing with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He...
numberfire.com
Kingsbury: Arizona's Kyler Murray (hamstring) will play in Week 12
According to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) is expected to play in Week 12's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a full week of practice, Murray is on track to return from his hamstring injury. In a matchup versus a Chargers' team ranked 17th in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Murray to score 18.5 FanDuel points.
NBC Sports
Edelman explains how Belichick nearly drove him to leave Patriots
If it wasn't for Tom Brady, the final eight seasons of Julian Edelman's career may have looked a whole lot different. NFL Films will spotlight the former New England Patriots wide receiver in "Julian Edelman: A Football Life," a documentary that debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
Broncos Can't Afford to Go 'All In' on a Move This Offseason
The Denver Broncos need to step back and reassess why things didn't work out.
NBC Sports
Brown dealing with rough stomach bug ahead of Packers game
A.J. Brown didn’t have a very good Thanksgiving. The Eagles star receiver missed practice on Thursday after coming down with a stomach bug and that was just the beginning. “My Thanksgiving wasn’t the best,” Brown said. “Nah, I stayed in bed all day.”. Brown said he...
NBC Sports
Williams, CMC surprised Jimmy G doesn't get respect he deserves
MEXICO CITY -- Jimmy Garoppolo might be playing his best football since becoming a member of the 49ers, but the lack of respect he gets outside of the building surprises his teammates. Both Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams shared their feelings after the club’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals...
NBC Sports
Vikings have second highest single-game completion percentage against Bill Belichick’s Patriots
Bill Belichick is in his 23rd year of coaching the Patriots. That’s 364 regular-season games. Last night, the Vikings connected on a higher percentage of throws than any other team had in 362 of them. Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, the Vikings generated a completion percentage of 81.6 percent...
NBC Sports
One that got away? Stat captures rarity of Patriots' loss to Vikings
If we told you that the New England Patriots would score 26 points on 409 yards of total offense with no turnovers against the Minnesota Vikings, you probably would have guaranteed a victory. And the numbers would have backed you up. According to Opta Stats, teams that scored at least...
