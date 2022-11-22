ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

NBC Sports

Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all

Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan provides updates on Trey Lance, Javon Kinlaw

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have stated that Trey Lance's ankle injury in September was a season-ender since the injury occurred. Lynch reaffirmed that this morning on KNBR while adding that the team has been impressed with the quarterback's recovery. Unfortunately, it's just a bit much to expect Lance to return to the field this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Dez Bryant livid with overturned Hunter Henry TD in Pats-Vikings

If anyone knows the frustration of an overturned touchdown grab, it's Dez Bryant. So when the former NFL wideout witnessed the controversial call involving Hunter Henry during Thursday's Patriots-Vikings game, he couldn't help but voice his opinion. During the third quarter, Henry caught what looked like his second touchdown of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022

Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
Yardbarker

Raiders’ Derek Carr Now Holds This Historical NFL Record

There has been a lot that the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled with this season, the first under head coach Josh McDaniels. One of the areas that they have struggled in is closing out games. The Raiders have had no issues building leads this season, it is holding onto them...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Packers work out Geronimo Allison, Danny Davis

The Packers worked out six players Tuesday, including two receivers, according to the league’s personnel notice. Wideouts Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis are familiar names to Packers fans. Allison, 28, spent four seasons in Green Bay after signing with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He...
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Kingsbury: Arizona's Kyler Murray (hamstring) will play in Week 12

According to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) is expected to play in Week 12's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a full week of practice, Murray is on track to return from his hamstring injury. In a matchup versus a Chargers' team ranked 17th in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Murray to score 18.5 FanDuel points.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Edelman explains how Belichick nearly drove him to leave Patriots

If it wasn't for Tom Brady, the final eight seasons of Julian Edelman's career may have looked a whole lot different. NFL Films will spotlight the former New England Patriots wide receiver in "Julian Edelman: A Football Life," a documentary that debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
NBC Sports

Brown dealing with rough stomach bug ahead of Packers game

A.J. Brown didn’t have a very good Thanksgiving. The Eagles star receiver missed practice on Thursday after coming down with a stomach bug and that was just the beginning. “My Thanksgiving wasn’t the best,” Brown said. “Nah, I stayed in bed all day.”. Brown said he...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Williams, CMC surprised Jimmy G doesn't get respect he deserves

MEXICO CITY -- Jimmy Garoppolo might be playing his best football since becoming a member of the 49ers, but the lack of respect he gets outside of the building surprises his teammates. Both Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams shared their feelings after the club’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals...

