Parents, teachers and students joined together last night to offer input on the planned closure of their school. They met in the gym at William Prescott Elementary with members of the Scranton School Board. Once again, as at other meetings on the subject those who spoke out said it would not be a move that would be good for the children. The board had proposed plans to close Prescott, John Adams and Charles Sumner which would mean relocating some 600 students to other schools in the district. Adams and Sumner would close at the end of this school year, Prescott would close at the end of the 2024-25 school year. The Scranton School Board is expected to hold a public hearing for all schools in January. The board has said costs and declining enrollment at the schools are the reason for the plans.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO