Christmas fills the air at community events
Holiday events sparkle throughout Nodaway County, as Christmas activities abound. The Tour of Lights in Maryville sign up now until midnight, Wednesday, November 30 at the Facebook Make It Maryville page. The grand prize has been donated by Dr. Stan and Debbie Snyder. This year’s lucky winner will get December’s electric bill paid.
Dr. Clarence Green, Northwest Missouri State University interim president. Northwest Missouri State University’s Homecoming last month was a huge success! Tons of alumni, students, employees and friends enjoyed the various events in our community this fall. As we approach our commencement ceremonies and the end of the semester in...
North Central Missouri College Savannah campus opens
The North Central Missouri College Savannah campus is opening for phase one of the two-phase construction and remodeling efforts at their newest location in Savannah. This fall, NCMC is launching a “soft opening” for robotics courses, and faculty and staff are moving into their offices. Construction and installation work will continue through the fall 2022 semester to prepare for classes beginning January 2023.
Spoofhounds fall in the quarterfinals
The Maryville Spoofhound Football Team had their season end after a 43 – 28 loss against Pleasant Hill at the Hound Pound on November 19. Maryville started the game just as they planned, as Junior Derek Quinlin found Delton Davis for a reception, and the junior wide receiver made multiple Rooster defenders miss tackle on his way to the endzone for a 60-yard touchdown. Pleasant Hill responded with an explosive play of their own however, going 64 yards for a score. After just a minute and a half gone in the game, it was already 7-7, and both teams were poised for a shoot-out.
Christmas Shopping Treasures in Nodaway County
LaChic features thoughtful, useful Christmas gifts in the handbag room. Owner Jennifer Gillespie shows off the many different handbags and jewelry available for personal use or as gifts. LaChic located at 108 East Third Street is a boutique salon that specializes in cut and color. Gillespie hosts three shopping events...
November 17, 2022
North District Commissioner Chris Burns called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioner, and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion...
Hopkins man killed in three-vehicle accident in Nodaway County
(Hopkins) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a three-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2011 Jeep Latitude, driven by 75-year-old Marcus Nelson of Hopkins, and a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 25-year-old Benjamin Hart of Sheridan, were traveling northbound on Highway 148 a half-mile south of Hopkins just after 3 p.m. when they slowed for a farm implement. The Patrol says a northbound 2005 Peterbilt, driven by 45-year-old John Paxson of Mount Ayr, then struck Nelson's vehicle from behind causing him to run into Hart's vehicle. Authorities say Nelson's vehicle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and came to rest on its wheels in a yard. Meanwhile, Hart and Paxson's vehicles came to a controlled stop.
Skidmore has more sewer woes
Circuit Rider Mary Calcagno with Missouri Rural Water Association attended the November 10 Skidmore City Council meeting. She reviewed the steps the city has taken on the sewer project which she doesn’t think is enough to keep the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) from taking the next step to get the city’s sewer system in compliance. DNR will send an abatement letter which will lead to DNR setting up a schedule with milestones of when items must be completed, which Skidmore must meet.
