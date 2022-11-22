Read full article on original website
Rock Island parking garage to be demolished Monday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Demolition begins on Monday, Nov. 28 for the downtown Rock Island parking garage located at 16th Street and 3rd Avenue, according to a City news release. The parking garage will officially close on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. Remaining vehicles will be removed at the owner's expense.
Galesburg compactor fire causes an estimated $10,000 in damage
A fire has caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to a warehouse and compactor. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Enterprise Dr. Tuesday, November 22 at 7:28 p.m. Initially dispatched as a general fire alarm, the response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from a large self-contained trash compactor and the building. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command, and the Central Station crew entered the warehouse with an attack line. Capt. Jeff Maher and his crew used a thermal imaging camera to maneuver through the warehouse and found the fire inside the compactor. The sprinkler system had activated and prohibited the fire from spreading throughout the rest of the structure, with minimal damage to an interior wall.
Boil order issued in Silvis for 7th and 8th Street off of 7th Avenue Tuesday
SILVIS, Ill. — A boil order is in effect for a small area in Silvis as Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from City officials. The order, issued on Nov. 22, affects the area of 7th and 8th streets off of 7th Avenue. Officials said that the order...
First Alert Forecast - 50s return to close out the week. Rain and cooler by Sunday
“It’s a great way to just get back as a community, [and it helps with mental health, wellness, and physical health,” said Luis Leal. Sprinkles will be here for Thanksgiving. Community discusses the Rock Island High School pool. Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST. Since the...
Tampico Family Needs Help After House Fire
A house fire in Tampico on Tuesday afternoon has left a family in need of clothing and other necessities. Tampico Police Chief, Mike Lewis said he received a dispatch call around1:20PM to investigate a possible structure fire at 210 S. Benton Street. Upon arrival he saw heavy smoke coming from a window on the first floor of the two story house. Lewis said no one was home at the time but he did get several pets to safety.
Offices, apartments and a rooftop restaurant still planned for this vacant downtown Galesburg building
A proposed multi-million dollar, mixed-use development that would feature office space, residential units and even a rooftop restaurant remains on track for a blighted downtown Galesburg building. Kartrina Zhong, who oversees KXZ Properties LLC, is the developer behind a project that would revitalize the former St. Mary’s Hospital and most...
Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You
Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
Car crashes into tree
A car crashed into a tree Tuesday night at 10th Avenue and 17th Street, Rock Island. At 9:30 p.m., Rock Island Police and a Rock Island Fire vehicle were at the scene. The car sustained major front-end damage after it hit the tree. The tree is on 10th Avenue between...
One injured in East Moline accident, house struck
One person was injured in a two car accident in East Moline on November 22. According to reports from the scene, a Dodge Journey SUV and a Chrysler Town & Country van collided and the Town & County struck a house at the corner of Seventh Street and 30th Avenue. Debris was reported to be […]
Fatal rollover crash near Reynolds, Illinois
Airport officials encourage travelers to arrive sixty to ninety minutes before their scheduled flight departs, be patient, and enroll in TSA PreCheck to speed up the process. Check out high basketball action from across the QCA. First Alert Forecast - Mild 50s return Wednesday. Updated: 18 hours ago. First Alert...
Princeton Fire Department reports busy Monday
PRINCETON – The Princeton Fire Department reported a busy Monday, with two separate calls for fires to be extinguished. Around 10:30 AM they were called to the 500 block of South Main Street for a vehicle on fire. Later that same day, around 2:30 PM, crews were called to the 600 block of East Peru Street in Princeton for a multi level dwelling that had smoke showing. The fire department quickly contained the blaze to the kitchen area. The cause of both fires remains under investigation, and no injuries were reported.
One injured in vehicle vs pedestrian accident in Monmouth
A person walking in traffic in Monmouth was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. Few details are known at this time but Monmouth Police say that at around 10:15 the individual was walking in the eastbound traffic lanes to the east of North Main St. and U.S. 34 intersection. After...
Midwest river towns looking for answers after forever chemicals found in water
CORDOVA, Ill. — This fall, the towns and rural farmsteads along the Mississippi River received alarming news about their drinking water. Chemicals from a large 3M factory north of Cordova found a way into the river and their wells. The facility employs about 500 people and makes the adhesives...
More people reach out to local homeless shelter as temperatures drop
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Inflation and lingering pandemic issues are forcing some people out of their homes and onto the streets. Christian Care homeless shelter in Rock Island is seeing more people reach out for help. This comes after temperatures are dropping and living costs are rising. The care center has almost reached its capacity of 42 beds, and officials said they're currently housing around 40 people.
City of Burlington: Thanksgiving solid waste collection
Burlington, IA- The city of Burlington would like to remind residents that Thanksgiving is a holiday for Burlington Solid Waste and Area Recyclers. Trash from Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday, November 25th, and recycling from Thursday will be collected on Wednesday, November 23rd. The day after Thanksgiving...
36th annual Turkey Trot brings thousands of runners to downtown Davenport for pre-Thanksgiving charity race
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on Good Morning Quad Cities before the race. Thousands of runners got the chance to burn some calories ahead of Thanksgiving dinner, all while benefitting charity at the 36th annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot in downtown Davenport on Thanksgiving.
Outrage over Rock Island High School's unusable pool sparks conversations at board meeting
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Dozens of parents, residents and coaches flooded Rock Island School District's Board Meeting Tuesday night, bringing their concerns about the unusable pool inside of the high school. The pool has been out of commission for about a year. Right now, swimmers and coaches travel between...
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Morrison
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a single-vehicle crash in rural Morison, according to Whiteside County Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road at 1:32 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash with injury, officials said. Officers on the...
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 17-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 17-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list. (This week’s list is abbreviated due to the holiday.)
Portion of E 53rd Street reopens after months of construction work
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport has announced that segments two and three of the Phase II E 53rd Street project located at Jersey Ridge Road and also between Lorton Avenue and Elmore Circle is nearly complete. By the end of Friday, Nov. 18, the road will reopen....
