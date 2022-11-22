ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

WQAD

Rock Island parking garage to be demolished Monday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Demolition begins on Monday, Nov. 28 for the downtown Rock Island parking garage located at 16th Street and 3rd Avenue, according to a City news release. The parking garage will officially close on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. Remaining vehicles will be removed at the owner's expense.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg compactor fire causes an estimated $10,000 in damage

A fire has caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to a warehouse and compactor. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Enterprise Dr. Tuesday, November 22 at 7:28 p.m. Initially dispatched as a general fire alarm, the response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from a large self-contained trash compactor and the building. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command, and the Central Station crew entered the warehouse with an attack line. Capt. Jeff Maher and his crew used a thermal imaging camera to maneuver through the warehouse and found the fire inside the compactor. The sprinkler system had activated and prohibited the fire from spreading throughout the rest of the structure, with minimal damage to an interior wall.
GALESBURG, IL
aroundptown.com

Tampico Family Needs Help After House Fire

A house fire in Tampico on Tuesday afternoon has left a family in need of clothing and other necessities. Tampico Police Chief, Mike Lewis said he received a dispatch call around1:20PM to investigate a possible structure fire at 210 S. Benton Street. Upon arrival he saw heavy smoke coming from a window on the first floor of the two story house. Lewis said no one was home at the time but he did get several pets to safety.
TAMPICO, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Offices, apartments and a rooftop restaurant still planned for this vacant downtown Galesburg building

A proposed multi-million dollar, mixed-use development that would feature office space, residential units and even a rooftop restaurant remains on track for a blighted downtown Galesburg building. Kartrina Zhong, who oversees KXZ Properties LLC, is the developer behind a project that would revitalize the former St. Mary’s Hospital and most...
GALESBURG, IL
97X

Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You

Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Car crashes into tree

A car crashed into a tree Tuesday night at 10th Avenue and 17th Street, Rock Island. At 9:30 p.m., Rock Island Police and a Rock Island Fire vehicle were at the scene. The car sustained major front-end damage after it hit the tree. The tree is on 10th Avenue between...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

One injured in East Moline accident, house struck

One person was injured in a two car accident in East Moline on November 22. According to reports from the scene, a Dodge Journey SUV and a Chrysler Town & Country van collided and the Town & County struck a house at the corner of Seventh Street and 30th Avenue. Debris was reported to be […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Fatal rollover crash near Reynolds, Illinois

Airport officials encourage travelers to arrive sixty to ninety minutes before their scheduled flight departs, be patient, and enroll in TSA PreCheck to speed up the process. Check out high basketball action from across the QCA. First Alert Forecast - Mild 50s return Wednesday. Updated: 18 hours ago. First Alert...
REYNOLDS, IL
wglc.net

Princeton Fire Department reports busy Monday

PRINCETON – The Princeton Fire Department reported a busy Monday, with two separate calls for fires to be extinguished. Around 10:30 AM they were called to the 500 block of South Main Street for a vehicle on fire. Later that same day, around 2:30 PM, crews were called to the 600 block of East Peru Street in Princeton for a multi level dwelling that had smoke showing. The fire department quickly contained the blaze to the kitchen area. The cause of both fires remains under investigation, and no injuries were reported.
PRINCETON, IL
WQAD

More people reach out to local homeless shelter as temperatures drop

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Inflation and lingering pandemic issues are forcing some people out of their homes and onto the streets. Christian Care homeless shelter in Rock Island is seeing more people reach out for help. This comes after temperatures are dropping and living costs are rising. The care center has almost reached its capacity of 42 beds, and officials said they're currently housing around 40 people.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KBUR

City of Burlington: Thanksgiving solid waste collection

Burlington, IA- The city of Burlington would like to remind residents that Thanksgiving is a holiday for Burlington Solid Waste and Area Recyclers. Trash from Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday, November 25th, and recycling from Thursday will be collected on Wednesday, November 23rd. The day after Thanksgiving...
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Morrison

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a single-vehicle crash in rural Morison, according to Whiteside County Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road at 1:32 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash with injury, officials said. Officers on the...
MORRISON, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knox County property transfers for Nov. 17-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales

The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 17-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list. (This week’s list is abbreviated due to the holiday.)
KNOX COUNTY, IL
WQAD

WQAD

