Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

First responders discuss working on Thanksgiving

Wichita gas prices fall under $3 with Thanksgiving travel underway. Caught on camera: Van overturns on I-135, no one seriously hurt. A 12 News photojournalist captured the moment a van’s driver lost control, the vehicle slid across lanes of traffic, hit a barrier and overturned. Great Bend hopes to...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? Amazing Rake

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fall leaves are a beautiful sight for many this time of year, but the raking that comes along with them can be a hassle. The makers of the Amazing Rake promise their product can eliminate the back pain that comes with the work of clearing fallen leaves from your yard.
KWCH.com

Wichita gas prices fall under $3, drop benefits Thanksgiving travelers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers traveling for Thanksgiving may have found savings if they chose to wait until Wednesday to hit the road. Gas prices are $2.99 at many stations in Wichita. The city hasn’t seen a price that low since January. AAA predicts 54.6 million people nationwide will...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

First responders celebrate Thanksgiving on the job

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While most people spent Thursday with family and friends, those working for Sedgwick County Fire Department and EMS spent their day on the job with coworkers. “Holidays to me either seem super busy or whenever you’re expecting it to be really busy, nothing happens,” said Capt....
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
WICHITA, KS
Ponca City News

Abducted child found near Tonkawa

Body On Mon., Nov. 20, at approximately 7:40 pm Oklahoma City Comm Center put out a BOLO for a gold SUV. Benjamin Brady abducted a 6-year-old girl from Wichita, Kansas in a carjacking attempt. Brady was last seen southbound on Interstate 35 in Wichita at roughly 6:49 pm. Officer Langston...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Convoy of Hope serves up community meal on Thanksgiving Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Convoy Of Hope Wichita held its annual Thanksgiving outreach on Thursday serving hundreds of meals at Bethel Life Center in south Wichita. The organization said last year, Convoy of Hope served over 600, including 100 homeless. This year, the organization said it expected the numbers to be over 800, with around 200 volunteers.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Holiday travelers breathe sigh of relief with lower gas prices

Caught on camera: Van overturns on I-135, no one seriously hurt. A 12 News photojournalist captured the moment a van’s driver lost control, the vehicle slid across lanes of traffic, hit a barrier and overturned. Updated: 9 hours ago. The program allows entrepreneurs to pitch business ideas to a...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police issue safety reminder for parents following weekend abduction call

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old girl is back with her family following an abduction call Sunday when a thief stole a running car in which she was in. Monday, police identified the man who stole the vehicle and later was arrested in Oklahoma as 34-year-old Benjamin Brady. The situation prompted police to issue a safety reminder for parents when it comes to leaving children alone in vehicles.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Temps trend higher today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a clear and colder but otherwise quiet start to our Friday. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s will climb into the near normal lower to middle 50s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. A strong storm system will move across Kansas...
WICHITA, KS
KFOR

Mama chimp clings to newborn after being separated

Zoologists captured emotional video that brought them to tears after a difficult birth at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas. After being separated due to an emergency cesarean procedure, a mama chimp returns to her enclosure to find her baby wrapped in a blanket. What she did next was priceless.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Accident on Thanksgiving sends two to hospital

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving just before noon after an accident at US-50 and Buhler Road. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Toyota Corolla was southbound on Buhler Road and failed to yield the right of way at the posted stop sign at US-50 and was struck by an eastbound 2004 Chevy Tahoe.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Wagonmasters some 184 turkeys for families in need

Some Wichita area restaurants are in the thick of making Thanksgiving meals. Where's Shane? Cooking turkeys with the Wichita Wagonmasters. Each Thanksgiving holiday, the Wichita Wagonmasters smoke turkeys for those less fortunate. Wichita man find 10-point buck in backyard. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST. Ron Curtis said...
WICHITA, KS

