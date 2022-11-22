Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Respiratory illnesses spreading before Thanksgiving, uptick expected post-holiday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -Doctors in Wichita are continuing to see an influx in respiratory illnesses and said another uptick after Thanksgiving is likely. Dr. Jody Elson said cases of RSV, influenza, and strep throat are most common right now. She is a family physician and volunteer at Guadalupe Clinic. “It's...
Kansas woman undergoes first-of-its-kind heart procedure
A surgical team at Ascension Via Christi-St. Francis has performed a first-of-its-kind heart valve replacement procedure.
KAKE TV
'No one was hungry': Wichita volunteers run into best possible problem giving Thanksgiving meals to homeless
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Every year during holidays, volunteers in Wichita step up in major ways to make sure those less fortunate aren't forgotten. But this year, someone who's been feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving for years says he ran into the best kind of problem. "We're getting our bellies...
KWCH.com
First responders discuss working on Thanksgiving
Wichita gas prices fall under $3 with Thanksgiving travel underway. Caught on camera: Van overturns on I-135, no one seriously hurt. A 12 News photojournalist captured the moment a van's driver lost control, the vehicle slid across lanes of traffic, hit a barrier and overturned.
Wichita’s Ascension Via Christi St. Francis makes visitation changes in Pediatrics, PICU
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis has implemented temporary visitor restrictions in its fifth-floor Pediatrics unit and third-floor Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.
KWCH.com
Does It Work? Amazing Rake
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fall leaves are a beautiful sight for many this time of year, but the raking that comes along with them can be a hassle. The makers of the Amazing Rake promise their product can eliminate the back pain that comes with the work of clearing fallen leaves from your yard.
Hutchinson man loses majority of home, pets in fire; believes fire crew had wrong address
A Hutchinson man said it took firefighters around 20 minutes to get to his home after it caught fire last Tuesday. A majority of his house is destroyed, and he lost his 8-month-old puppy, Zoe, and two cats.
KWCH.com
Wichita gas prices fall under $3, drop benefits Thanksgiving travelers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers traveling for Thanksgiving may have found savings if they chose to wait until Wednesday to hit the road. Gas prices are $2.99 at many stations in Wichita. The city hasn’t seen a price that low since January. AAA predicts 54.6 million people nationwide will...
KWCH.com
First responders celebrate Thanksgiving on the job
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While most people spent Thursday with family and friends, those working for Sedgwick County Fire Department and EMS spent their day on the job with coworkers. “Holidays to me either seem super busy or whenever you’re expecting it to be really busy, nothing happens,” said Capt....
KAKE TV
Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
One person suffering from smoke inhalation at Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire in north Wichita Wednesday over the noon hour. Sedgwick County dispatchers say one person had to be treated for smoke inhalation but did not have to go to the hospital. The fire was in the 2800 block of North […]
Ponca City News
Abducted child found near Tonkawa
Body On Mon., Nov. 20, at approximately 7:40 pm Oklahoma City Comm Center put out a BOLO for a gold SUV. Benjamin Brady abducted a 6-year-old girl from Wichita, Kansas in a carjacking attempt. Brady was last seen southbound on Interstate 35 in Wichita at roughly 6:49 pm. Officer Langston...
KWCH.com
Convoy of Hope serves up community meal on Thanksgiving Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Convoy Of Hope Wichita held its annual Thanksgiving outreach on Thursday serving hundreds of meals at Bethel Life Center in south Wichita. The organization said last year, Convoy of Hope served over 600, including 100 homeless. This year, the organization said it expected the numbers to be over 800, with around 200 volunteers.
KWCH.com
Holiday travelers breathe sigh of relief with lower gas prices
Caught on camera: Van overturns on I-135, no one seriously hurt. A 12 News photojournalist captured the moment a van's driver lost control, the vehicle slid across lanes of traffic, hit a barrier and overturned.
Wichita Eagle
Crowded Kansas Humane Society reduces adoption fees for dogs, puppies Thanksgiving week
If you’ve been wanting to add a furry companion to your family, here’s your chance. The Kansas Humane Society has been struggling with capacity issues the last several months. So it has reduced adoption fees for dogs, starting Wednesday. The fees now will be $49 for adult dogs...
KWCH.com
Wichita police issue safety reminder for parents following weekend abduction call
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old girl is back with her family following an abduction call Sunday when a thief stole a running car in which she was in. Monday, police identified the man who stole the vehicle and later was arrested in Oklahoma as 34-year-old Benjamin Brady. The situation prompted police to issue a safety reminder for parents when it comes to leaving children alone in vehicles.
KWCH.com
Temps trend higher today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a clear and colder but otherwise quiet start to our Friday. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s will climb into the near normal lower to middle 50s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. A strong storm system will move across Kansas...
Mama chimp clings to newborn after being separated
Zoologists captured emotional video that brought them to tears after a difficult birth at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas. After being separated due to an emergency cesarean procedure, a mama chimp returns to her enclosure to find her baby wrapped in a blanket. What she did next was priceless.
Accident on Thanksgiving sends two to hospital
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving just before noon after an accident at US-50 and Buhler Road. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Toyota Corolla was southbound on Buhler Road and failed to yield the right of way at the posted stop sign at US-50 and was struck by an eastbound 2004 Chevy Tahoe.
KWCH.com
Wichita Wagonmasters some 184 turkeys for families in need
Some Wichita area restaurants are in the thick of making Thanksgiving meals. Where's Shane? Cooking turkeys with the Wichita Wagonmasters. Each Thanksgiving holiday, the Wichita Wagonmasters smoke turkeys for those less fortunate.
