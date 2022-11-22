Read full article on original website
WBBJ
West Tennessean to appear in new movie ‘It’s Christmas Again’
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A special premiere will be taking place at the Princess Theatre to watch one local go from student to actor. “We’re going to have the red carpet premiere of ‘It’s Christmas Again‘ here. We’re featuring Jordan Williams. This is really unique because it’s not very often that we get to showcase a local cast member of a feature. And so we’re really looking forward to this as the community surrounds this event, plus with the message that it presents of the true meaning of Christmas,” said Weston Watts, with Princess Theatre.
WBBJ
Santa meet and greets, photo ops coming to Donnell Century Farm
JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to start capturing those holiday memories with Santa. Santa will be visiting Donnell Century Farm starting this weekend. Pictures will be available with Santa, with packages starting at $30. Mrs. Claus and the elves will be available for pictures you can take on...
WBBJ
Mrs. Rose Mary Bruce
Services for Mrs. Rose Mary Bruce, age 72 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Gospel Temple Holiness Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 6:00-7:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.
WBBJ
West Tennessee Christmas Parades for 2022
Visit Jackson, Tennessee shared a list of Christmas Parades in West Tennessee.
WBBJ
Christmas on Main returning to downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Hardin County holiday tradition is returning for three weekends in December. Christmas on Main will take place in downtown Savannah on December 2-3, December 9-10, and December 16-17. The annual event is attended by thousands each year and is completely free of charge. In addition...
WBBJ
City councilman, local church join to host Thanksgiving luncheon
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson City Councilman Johnny Dodd and the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church hosted a luncheon on Thanksgiving. The church prepared all of the traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including turkey, dressing, and other foods. “We are doing our annual Thanksgiving dinner,” Dodd said. “Been doing it for about fifteen...
WBBJ
Parkway Middle staff talk about viral TikTok
JACKSON, Tenn. — Nowadays you can pull out your phone, press record, and possibly go viral. And that’s exactly what happened to these educators at a local school in Jackson. TikTok Fridays is a familiar phrase for students and administration at North Parkway Middle School, but on November...
WBBJ
How to gift pets correctly during the holidays
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — With the holidays coming up, you may want to give someone a pet or get one yourself. The Carroll County Humane Society encourages you to adopt a pet. However, they want to avoid as many returns of pets as possible. If you’re going to give...
WBBJ
Remember to cook safely this Thanksgiving
JACKSON, Tenn. — Thanksgiving is Thursday, and there are a few safety tips that will help you and your family have a safe and happy holiday. If you decide to deep fry your turkey, make sure to do it outside on a flat surface, and make sure it is completely dethawed and dry.
WBBJ
Lexington business ready for Black Friday
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Local businesses are bringing in customers with door prizes, sales, and holiday cheer. Davis’ Clothing is a local small business in Lexington that decided to prep for the holidays by bringing in custom gift wrapping, special hours for shopping, Christmas décor, and various sales that may last through the weekend.
WBBJ
Turkey Day 5K races through the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — A tradition revisits the Hub City in the form of a race. The Turkey Day 5K is a fundraiser sponsored by Fleet Feet and Gold’s Gym to benefit RIFA. The race had around 600 participants in attendance, which was a good increase from previous years affected by COVID.
WBBJ
Nonprofit connects Henderson community with free Thanksgiving meals
HENDERSON, Tenn. — One nonprofit uplifts their community with free meals for Thanksgiving. “This is our fifth year of doing the Cookies for Cancer Thanksgiving free giveaway meals. We started in 2018,” said Beth Everett. Each year, Everett announces the free meal, with the hope to help those...
WBBJ
Black Friday shoppers flock to Jackson stores
JACKSON, Tenn. — Black Friday kicked off in the Hub City, bringing long lines and insane prices!. “I’m here Black Friday shopping. Got my caffeine ready to go for the day. Just enjoy it and see what kind of deals we can get,” Shane Vaczy, a Black Friday shopper.
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 11-23-22
Crime Stoppers wants you and yours to be safe this holiday season. Christmas is right around the corner and so is every opportunistic criminal, just waiting to take all those Christmas gifts out of your vehicle. So, put them in the trunk or at least cover them up with something because if you don’t, you won’t be having a very merry Christmas.
WBBJ
LGBTQ+ resources available nationally, West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — On Saturday, November 19, a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado left five people dead, and 19 others injured. Since the shooting, the Colorado Springs community has been working to ensure those lost are remembered by their correct identity, as well as honored among the community.
WBBJ
Free meals given out by church in West Tennessee
BELLS, Tenn. — The season of giving is upon us, and a local church has made it their mission to help people celebrate Thanksgiving. Members of the Knee Temple Church handed out 100 Thanksgiving meals to people in Bells and the surrounding areas on Tuesday. Members says this is...
WBBJ
Hunt is on for Thanksgiving meal ingredients
JACKSON, Tenn. — Thanksgiving is days away and local residents are on the hunt for their ingredients. Shortages have been talked about for 2022, and while some stores are feeling the effects, some are still providing their customers Thanksgiving needs. “We haven’t really noticed a lot of out of...
WBBJ
Elected officials join volunteers for Project Care in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local community comes together for an annual tradition to make sure everyone in their community has a meal for Thanksgiving. “They are just excited to see us,” said volunteer Javier Lopez. “They are waiting at the door and they are like, ‘Oh yeah, I couldn’t wait for you to get here,’ so it is really nice to be able to give like that.”
WBBJ
Lisa Lewis
Services for Ms. Lisa Lewis, age 53 of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, 3:30 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. If you like to send flowers in memory of Ms. Lewis, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.com/obituaries/Lisa-Lewis-5/#!/Obituary.
WBBJ
Ribbon cutting welcomes new business to Humboldt
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Penguin Michoacana Gourmet held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday. The restaurant features various Mexican foods like homemade tamales and fresh paletas. The Humboldt Chamber of Commerce brought out the big scissors and ribbon for the cutting around noon. The restaurant is family-owned and operated. The owner...
