WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The approval of Wausau’s 2023 budget turned out to be the secondary story out of Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The document passed on a 10-1 vote, but the big story turned out to be a last-minute proposal from Alder Doug Diny calling for the inclusion of a $129,000 salary for a City Administrator. The move caught many by surprise, including Mayor Katie Rosenberg. “This is actually the first time I’m seeing it (the proposal,)” said Rosenberg. “I didn’t get a chance to go over it live, while we were discussing it, but I think we can expect to be discussing this at some other point; either in the Finance [Committee,] HR [Committee,] or both.”

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO