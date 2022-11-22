Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
95.5 FM WIFC
Wausau City Council Adopts 2023 Budget, Last-Minute Administrator Proposal Fails
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The approval of Wausau’s 2023 budget turned out to be the secondary story out of Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The document passed on a 10-1 vote, but the big story turned out to be a last-minute proposal from Alder Doug Diny calling for the inclusion of a $129,000 salary for a City Administrator. The move caught many by surprise, including Mayor Katie Rosenberg. “This is actually the first time I’m seeing it (the proposal,)” said Rosenberg. “I didn’t get a chance to go over it live, while we were discussing it, but I think we can expect to be discussing this at some other point; either in the Finance [Committee,] HR [Committee,] or both.”
95.5 FM WIFC
Wausau River District Businesses to Mark Small Business Saturday
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Several Wausau River District businesses will hold special events to mark Small Business Saturday tomorrow. River District Executive Director Blake Opal-Wahoske says that includes the city’s first-ever Ale Trail, featuring Wisconsin craft beer samples at several downtown businesses. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to get to see some small businesses, do holiday shopping, and taste some Wisconsin craft beers as well.”
WJFW-TV
Local highway temporarily closed Monday morning due to garage fire
TOWN OF MERRILL - A portion of State Highway 107 in the Town of Merrill was closed for around 45 minutes in early this morning due to a garage fire. Multiple agencies responded to assist the Merrill Fire Department at the scene, including Town of Pine River, Town of Russell and Town of Corning Volunteer Fire Departments. The Wausau Fire Department and Wisconsin Public Service also responded.
Wisconsin’s newest water trail runs through heart of state
The Wausau & Marathon County Parks & Recreation Foundation announced this week the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway has been designated as Wisconsin’s 21st water trail and the first such water trail in central Wisconsin. The trail starts its journey at the Hat Rapids Dam in Oneida County and finishes...
cwbradio.com
Medford Couple Receives 13th Leopold Conservation Award
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) A Taylor County dairy farm couple has been chosen as the 13th recipient of Wisconsin's Leopold Conservation Award. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, Joe and Christy Tomandl of Medford will be recognized on December 4 during the annual meeting of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation in Wisconsin Dells.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Office of Rural Health Recognizes Local Physician Assistant as Wisconsin Rural Health Hero
The Wisconsin Office of Rural Health has recognized a local physician assistant as a Wisconsin Rural Health Hero. Michael Conard worked for Memorial Medical Center-Neillsville for seven years before it became Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville. Michael decided to stay on through the transition and has remained at MMC-Neillsville to this day.
95.5 FM WIFC
Thanksgiving meal served early at Salvation Army
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Dozens of people were able to celebrate Thanksgiving early in Wausau Tuesday. The Salvation Army hosted its annual free Thanksgiving meal, with about 100 people expected to attend. The meal was open to anyone who needed it, and featured a menu of turkey, potatoes, gravy,...
wxpr.org
Fire destroys home in Oneida County Town of Newbold
Fire destroyed a house in the Town of Newbold Tuesday morning. The call went out around 5:00 a.m. for the fire on Black Lake Road, just north of Bridge road. Newbold firefighters got help from several area departments. Information on the Pine Lake Fire Department Facebook page says the house...
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin man injured after gun accidentally discharges in Fox River Mall parking lot
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot on Black Friday, after reports of an accidental discharge of a firearm, sending one man to the hospital. According to the Grand Chute Police Department, the incident happened just after 9 a.m. on November 25. Officers...
cwbradio.com
Name of Individual Killed in One Vehicle Accident in Clark County Released
The name of the person killed in a crash on Highway 13 near Water Road in the Township of Mayville has been released. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th. An initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator, 32-year-old Patrick Davis, lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
wxpr.org
Aspirus Wausau Hospital transports record number of newborns this year
Aspirus Wausau Hospital’s NICU transported a record 62 newborns this year. The smallest weighed just 1.6 pounds. Some of them were transferred into the Aspirus Wausau Hospital. It’s a level III NICU that can handle premature newborns starting at 23 weeks gestation as well as term newborns with critical...
Wausau drivers: Prepare for detours, delays on Grand and Townline
Drivers in Wausau should allow for extra time while driving this week, as a water main repair will result in lane closures, delays and detours along Grand Avenue. The water main repair is at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Townline Road. The closures and detours will begin Tuesday, extending for about three days.
Everest Metro Police log for Nov. 18-22
A fatal crash, a child welfare investigation, an assault and a warrant arrest are among the Everest Metro Police calls for Nov. 18-22, 2022.
onfocus.news
Names Released in Medford Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's almost always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Runaway Teen May be in the Stevens Point Area
ADAMS, WI (WSAU) — A teenage girl who ran away from Adams County may be in the Stevens Point area, according to family and friends. Braelynn Mueller was last seen at the Adams-Friendship High School on November 10th and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. The 15-year-old...
UPMATTERS
Two cabins in northern Wisconsin vandalized, Sheriff asking for public’s help
MERRILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in relation to two separate incidents of cabins getting vandalized, one of which had multiple items stolen. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about two separate cabin incidents that happened in Merrill. The...
thecitypages.com
Delta slashes Detroit route from Central Wisconsin Airport
Delta announced that it would be cutting its flight to Detroit from Central Wisconsin Airport, but the airport will gain capacity heading to Minneapolis thanks to larger planes. The cuts come from pilot shortages, says CWA Manager Brian Grefe. The companies that supply pilots to airlines are moving their pilots...
95.5 FM WIFC
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Meet Hazel
This goofy snow loving wild child is Hazel! She is a lab/ pit mix and would love a active home to call her own! She is great with people and loves to play and has been around other dogs and did well. She is going to need to meet any new dog that she might live with. She is going to need a home that is cat free. Hazel is about 3 years old and can’t wait to find a family to have lots of fun snowy adventures with!
Comments / 0