PODCAST: The storylines and predictions for Oregon at Oregon State
What are the major storylines for Oregon at Oregon State? What areas of concern are there for the Ducks heading into this rivalry game? How do we see this game playing out on both offense and defense on Saturday from Reser Stadium? Plus our score predictions for this game. Matt...
Five keys to the game: No. 9 Oregon at No. 21 Oregon State
It's the day before the day, so it's time to identify some keys for No. 9 Oregon's regular season finale with No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3). The Ducks (9-2, 7-1) are coming off a tough and hotly-contested 20-17 victory over Utah to conclude the season's home slate. The win keeps the Ducks alive to play in a fourth straight Pac-12 Championship Game. If the Ducks beat their rivals in Corvallis, they'll clinch a spot and they'd also head to Sin City with a Washington State win over Washington.
How to Watch: No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 21 Oregon State
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they travel to No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) during rivalry week. Oregon State is coming in, winning two of its last three games. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson will lead the Beavers' offense on Saturday,...
Ducks brace for first ranked Oregon-Oregon State matchup since 2012
The last time Oregon and Oregon State met as ranked teams, Ryan Walk was just 13 years old. Somewhere near Sheldon High School in Eugene, the school the current senior lineman attended, a bright-eyed version of Walk looked on as the Ducks thwarted the upset-hungry Beavers and punched their ticket to a BCS bowl game way back in 2012.
Oregon State mailbag: Could Mark Helfrich ever assist Beavers, bowl reps in Corvallis
You ask, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel responds. This week’s Oregon State ‘bag includes OSU-Oregon memories from some readers. Here goes:. Small U.S cities such as Frisco, Tex. and Conway, S.C. get to host college football bowl games this year. When will Corvallis get to host the Resers Fine Foods burrito bowl? Surely the weather or availability of hotel rooms can’t be the reason Corvallis (or Eugene) has never hosted a bowl game. – James M.
WATCH: Dana Altman gives honest assessment of team after another tough loss
Hear from Oregon head basketball coach Dana Altman after another tough loss, this time to UCONN in the opening round of the PK85. The Ducks played with just seven healthy scholarship players, three being 6-foot-11 centers and the game didn't go nearly as the Ducks hoped. How can Oregon bounce back?
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon looking to end two-game losing streak in tough matchup vs No. 12 Michigan State
The Oregon Ducks (2-3) will face its third straight opponent ranked inside the Top 25 when they square off against one of college basketball's best programs and head coaches. The Ducks will face the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans and head coach Tom Izzo in a Friday night game in the consolation bracket of the PK85 Invitational. The Ducks have lost three of their last four games, including two being blowouts. They lost on Thursday to No. 20 UCONN 83-59.
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham ‘seems to be the leader in the clubhouse’ to become Arizona State head coach, per report
Since Arizona State fired Herm Edwards three games into the season, every list of potential head coaching candidates at ASU has included offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. With the regular season coming to a close for most of college football this weekend, Dillingham remains a serious candidate at his alma mater.
Oregon suffers blowout loss to UCONN to open the PK85
Portland, Ore. - Thursday night in Portland was a tough showing for the Oregon Ducks as they went into the game with just seven scholarship players and a Top 25 opponent on the docket. The game didn't go nearly as anyone hopped, and the Ducks were blown out. Oregon was...
What They're Saying: Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning on Oregon State and the Rivalry Game
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning fielded questions regarding Oregon State in his Monday presser, and...
Everything Duke's players said after narrow win over Oregon State
On what he did differently against Oregon State: “Over the past few games, I’ve had a bit of a struggle coming out ready to get it and playing the way I should be playing. I think just always coming in at halftime, talking with the team, talking with the coaches and things not going the right way, I know that I can do so much better and I think that brings a little fire into me. I definitely have to play with that from the start moving forward, but I think that’s what got me out of my slump. Even if the shots weren’t falling, just playing my butt because that’s what the team needed.”
How to Watch: Duke vs Xavier on Black Friday
Duke slogged their way through a low-scoring matchup in the opening game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, holding off Oregon State 54-51 after two late free throws by Jacob Grandison gave the No. 8 Blue Devils a three-point lead. The Beavers led by as many as six points in the game as Duke shot just 17.2% from beyond the arc, including 7% three-point shooting in the second half.
Duke basketball: Media blasts Blue Devils after near-upset loss to Oregon State
Duke entered its Thursday game at the Phil Knight Legacy as a 22-point favorite over an Oregon State team that won just three games a year ago. The Blue Devils bricked shots to the extent that it outstripped the College Basketball Reference database, forcing Duke into a tight contest that the Blue Devils survived 54-51.
Six 2024 prospects trending towards Oregon
In today's college football landscape, coaches must be able to recruit multiple recruiting classes at one time. Oregon's head coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff.
Pulling from extremist playbook, Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws
A growing list of Oregon sheriffs are telling their constituents they won’t enforce voter-approved gun restrictions despite not yet knowing how some aspects of the law will work and not having a clear role in enforcing others. In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ijpr.org
Judge unlikely to reverse order limiting stays for criminal defendants at Oregon State Hospital
In a court hearing Monday, a federal judge gave no sign he will rescind an order he issued in September that put strict deadlines on how long mentally ill patients sent to the Oregon State Hospital by the criminal justice system can be kept there for treatment. The release schedule...
ijpr.org
Some Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws
In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said Measure 114, which 50.7% of voters approved the day before, is a terrible law for gun owners, crime victims and public safety. The measure would require a permit to buy a firearm and ban magazines holding more than 10 rounds.
KCRA.com
Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California
A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
