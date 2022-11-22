ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

247Sports

PODCAST: The storylines and predictions for Oregon at Oregon State

What are the major storylines for Oregon at Oregon State? What areas of concern are there for the Ducks heading into this rivalry game? How do we see this game playing out on both offense and defense on Saturday from Reser Stadium? Plus our score predictions for this game. Matt...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Five keys to the game: No. 9 Oregon at No. 21 Oregon State

It's the day before the day, so it's time to identify some keys for No. 9 Oregon's regular season finale with No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3). The Ducks (9-2, 7-1) are coming off a tough and hotly-contested 20-17 victory over Utah to conclude the season's home slate. The win keeps the Ducks alive to play in a fourth straight Pac-12 Championship Game. If the Ducks beat their rivals in Corvallis, they'll clinch a spot and they'd also head to Sin City with a Washington State win over Washington.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 21 Oregon State

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they travel to No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) during rivalry week. Oregon State is coming in, winning two of its last three games. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson will lead the Beavers' offense on Saturday,...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Ducks brace for first ranked Oregon-Oregon State matchup since 2012

The last time Oregon and Oregon State met as ranked teams, Ryan Walk was just 13 years old. Somewhere near Sheldon High School in Eugene, the school the current senior lineman attended, a bright-eyed version of Walk looked on as the Ducks thwarted the upset-hungry Beavers and punched their ticket to a BCS bowl game way back in 2012.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State mailbag: Could Mark Helfrich ever assist Beavers, bowl reps in Corvallis

You ask, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel responds. This week’s Oregon State ‘bag includes OSU-Oregon memories from some readers. Here goes:. Small U.S cities such as Frisco, Tex. and Conway, S.C. get to host college football bowl games this year. When will Corvallis get to host the Resers Fine Foods burrito bowl? Surely the weather or availability of hotel rooms can’t be the reason Corvallis (or Eugene) has never hosted a bowl game. – James M.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Oregon looking to end two-game losing streak in tough matchup vs No. 12 Michigan State

The Oregon Ducks (2-3) will face its third straight opponent ranked inside the Top 25 when they square off against one of college basketball's best programs and head coaches. The Ducks will face the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans and head coach Tom Izzo in a Friday night game in the consolation bracket of the PK85 Invitational. The Ducks have lost three of their last four games, including two being blowouts. They lost on Thursday to No. 20 UCONN 83-59.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham ‘seems to be the leader in the clubhouse’ to become Arizona State head coach, per report

Since Arizona State fired Herm Edwards three games into the season, every list of potential head coaching candidates at ASU has included offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. With the regular season coming to a close for most of college football this weekend, Dillingham remains a serious candidate at his alma mater.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Oregon suffers blowout loss to UCONN to open the PK85

Portland, Ore. - Thursday night in Portland was a tough showing for the Oregon Ducks as they went into the game with just seven scholarship players and a Top 25 opponent on the docket. The game didn't go nearly as anyone hopped, and the Ducks were blown out. Oregon was...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Everything Duke's players said after narrow win over Oregon State

On what he did differently against Oregon State: “Over the past few games, I’ve had a bit of a struggle coming out ready to get it and playing the way I should be playing. I think just always coming in at halftime, talking with the team, talking with the coaches and things not going the right way, I know that I can do so much better and I think that brings a little fire into me. I definitely have to play with that from the start moving forward, but I think that’s what got me out of my slump. Even if the shots weren’t falling, just playing my butt because that’s what the team needed.”
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Xavier on Black Friday

Duke slogged their way through a low-scoring matchup in the opening game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, holding off Oregon State 54-51 after two late free throws by Jacob Grandison gave the No. 8 Blue Devils a three-point lead. The Beavers led by as many as six points in the game as Duke shot just 17.2% from beyond the arc, including 7% three-point shooting in the second half.
DURHAM, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Some Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws

In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said Measure 114, which 50.7% of voters approved the day before, is a terrible law for gun owners, crime victims and public safety. The measure would require a permit to buy a firearm and ban magazines holding more than 10 rounds.
OREGON STATE
KCRA.com

Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California

A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

