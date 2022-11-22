Financial assistance for downtown Des Moines skyscraper, Ingersoll apartments approved

Des Moines City Council members approved the details of multiple construction projects in the city Monday night, including early terms to provide financial assistance for two new apartment buildings in the city's core and on Ingersoll Avenue.

Council members also approved repaving a portion of East Court Avenue on the east side of the Des Moines River and a traffic engineering study to determine the feasibility of turning a portion of Grand Avenue and Locust Street into two-way roads.

The items highlighted below were part of the council's consent agenda. All council members, except for Ward 1 council member Indira Sheumaker, who was absent, voted yes to approve the items.

Here are some of the highlights from Monday night's meeting.

More: Developers look to revive plans for 33-story apartment tower in downtown Des Moines

Development plans move forward on two apartments with initial promise of funding

Development plans are moving forward for two new apartment buildings with affordable housing units in Des Moines with some financial assistance.

Council members approved preliminary terms of a development agreement to include $5.7 million in tax increment financing, to build a 33-story high-rise apartment at 515 Walnut St.

The downtown apartment tower could fill the site of the long-vacant Kaleidoscope at the Hub. The estimated $133 million project, resuscitated by local developer Joe Teeling of St. Joseph Group , would consist of 360 multifamily apartment units and 1,400 square feet of commercial space on the first floor.

The preliminary terms agreement approved by council members gives the St. Joseph Group $5.7 million in tax increment financing over a 14-year period. In addition, Des Moines will provide $2 million in grants, paid in $500,000 increments over four years.

The St. Joseph Group also will file for 10-year declining residential tax abatement on the project, according to a memo to the city council. When the project is completed, the city will provide St. Joseph Group with an additional $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

In exchange for financial incentives, St. Joseph Group has agreed to provide 72 residential units at rent rates affordable to households that earn 50% or less of the area median income, which in 2022 is $42,250 a year for a family of four . All units would be a mix of studios and one and two bedrooms.

More: In $54 million plan, Des Moines' Birdland Park would be overhauled for fishing, boating and a new Captain Roy's

The city would not provide financial incentives to the developer until construction on the project is completed, city officials said at Monday's meeting.

As plans for the redevelopment of the space have stalled, the building, left abandoned and aging, has struggled with litter and graffiti. On Monday, council member Joe Gatto asked if Teeling's company would be able to start construction soon.

Teeling said the company still has to secure $20 million in subordinate debt, but he said a handful of institutional organizations are interested.

"The answer is we cannot start today, but we certainly believe we'll be able to start in spring," Teeling said.

The now-closed Star Gas Station at 2701 Ingersoll Ave. also is slated for demolition to make way for a three-story, mixed-use building with 20 affordable multifamily units and 6,500 square feet of retail space on the first floor. The $7.2 million Star Apartments would be the first in Des Moines to get a federal grant to use an eco-friendly building material called mass timber.

Council members OKed $370,000 in ARPA funding for the project.

Though both projects face hurdles with rising interest rates and construction costs, city officials and developers see them as wins for clearing up abandoned properties and helping fill a need for affordable housing units in Polk County.

Repaving East Court Avenue on Des Moines' east side

A portion of East Court Avenue near the East Village is poised for a makeover that city officials predict will take at least three years to complete.

City Council members approved an estimated $6.8 million project to repave East Court Avenue from the Des Moines River to East 14th Street. The reconstruction project includes sidewalk upgrades to meet American Disability Act requirements, a buffered bike lane, storm sewer and water main improvements, according to a council communications memo submitted by Public Works Director Jonathan Gano and City Engineer Steven Naber.

More: Iowa, other states at risk of 'energy emergencies' this winter, group warns

With the many developments that have recently occurred along the street, officials say the street's cross-section should be improved to meet the current and future needs of the corridor.

The project, which will be completed in two phases due to its size, will be funded by the Local Option Sales and Service Tax and ARPA.

Crews will first tackle East Court Avenue from Des Moines River to East Seventh Street in spring 2023. It will be complete by fall 2024. The road will be open to allow two-way traffic during construction.

The second phase will tackle East Court Avenue from East Seventh Street to East 14th Street sometime between 2025 and 2026.

Early plans for Birdland Park and Marina transformation moves forward

Des Moines council members approved an agreement with consulting firm SmithGroup, Inc., to start the first phase of improvements to the northside's Birdland Park and Marina, according to a council communications memo submitted by Parks and Recreation Director Ben Page and Naber.

The city is slated to pay the firm up to $798,630 from the city's general obligations bonds to start looking into the first phase of improvements such as a power ramp, realignment to the Neal Smith Trail for greater flood resilience, lighting improvements, and playgrounds.

The project is part of a $54.4 million master plan developed in 2021 by the City Council and Parks and Recreation Board to transform Birdland Park and Marina at 2100 Saylor Road. The city asked for $4.9 million in funding for phase 1 from Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Destination Iowa Grant Program, which will be decided on by the end of the year, according to the memo.

The first part of the phase 1 improvements are anticipated to start in fall 2024, pending City Council approval.

More: Iowa PBS cancels Fall Festival pledge drive over 'suspicious' network activity

Would Grand Avenue and Locust Street be safer if they were two-way streets?

Would downtown Des Moines be safer and feel more connected if two of its main streets were converted from one-way to two-way streets?

Des Moines council members approved an agreement with consulting firm Felsburg Holt & Ullevig, Inc., to prepare a traffic engineering study to determine the feasibility of turning Grand Avenue and Locust Street from Second Avenue to 15th Street into two-way roads, according to a council communications memo submitted by Naber.

The study, which will not exceed $327,405 from the city's general obligations bonds, will also examine street improvement opportunities for pedestrians and bicyclists, traffic signal timing, and impacts on on-street parking and loading zones.

The study was prompted by a 2017 downtown mobility report that called for eliminating nearly every one-way street , reducing the number of vehicle lanes and growing the city's network of bike lanes. The goal of the report, called Connect Downtown, is to make streets feel safer for everyone and make downtown feel more connected.

One-way streets with multiple lanes are susceptible to speeding and traffic jockeying, as well as longer detours for road closures, according to the 2017 report.

But since city staff has voiced concerns about the conversions on Grand and Locust, including impacts on emergency response and transit, they called for the study to determine potential impacts, according to the city memo.

The city has already OKed converting streets such as Grand Avenue between Third Street and Fifth Avenue to a two-way, as well as Fifth Avenue between Court and Grand avenues.

The Grand and Locust traffic study is expected to be finished by the end of 2023, the memo says.

Millions in ARPA funding approved for child care, affordable housing

City Council members approved the allocation of millions in American Rescue Plan Act funding to city services , including child care programs.

Des Moines Public Schools will get $3.9 million in federal funding to allow an additional 120 children from low-income families to attend full-day preschool, a move they say would better prepare children for kindergarten and allow more of their parents to work full-time.

The Des Moines Public Library was granted another $1 million over three years to hire more librarians and expand their outreach to child care centers and local organizations to promote literacy.

In October, both programs made pitches seeking to secure the $4.9 million in ARPA funding that City Manager Scott Sanders set aside for child care-related programs. Des Moines received about $95 million from the federal pandemic relief program , which can be spent on community needs such as water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, economic recovery or equity-focused services.

Both programs share a common goal — to improve student learning and lift up test scores .

"We want everyone to reach their potential," Des Moines Public Library Director Sue Woody previously told the Des Moines Register. "Kids cannot reach their potential if they can't even read. All the more reason to give them more attention, more funding, and help."

In the same vote, council members approved a separate $7.5 million for affordable housing programs. The funding will allocate $3 million for new construction, $3 million to rehabilitate existing structures and $1.5 million to retain existing affordable housing.

Another $460,000 is slated to go to Homeward, Polk County's homelessness planning organization .

Virginia Barreda is the Des Moines city government reporter for the Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@dmreg.com . Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2 .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Financial assistance for downtown Des Moines skyscraper, Ingersoll apartments approved