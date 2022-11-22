ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Press Release: Chicago O'Hare to break ground on new terminals

Construction can start on new passenger terminals at O'Hare International Airport. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and local, state, and federal officials marked the milestone today at O'Hare after the Federal Aviation Administration completed the project's environmental review. "Chicago's transportation infrastructure is what makes this city an...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cargo workers at O'Hare Airport have filed nearly 100 formal complaints about health, safety issues

CHICAGO - Ahead of the Thanksgiving travel surge, cargo workers at Chicago's O'Hare Airport are speaking out about their work conditions. Swissport cargo workers have filed nearly 100 formal complaints with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Those complaints include, "faulty vehicles, extreme heat issues and run-down equipment" that puts...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man threatened with gun on doorstep of Lake View residence: police

CHICAGO - A man with a gun went to the home of someone he knew in Lake View and began a fight Thursday evening. Police were called to the 3800 block of North Clark Street for reports of a man with a gun around 5:16 p.m. When officers arrived the man who lives at the home said an acquaintance knocked on his door and began to argue with him.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Thanksgiving travel rush gets into full swing at Chicago airports

CHICAGO - Wednesday is the busiest day for Thanksgiving holiday travel at Chicago's airports. Both Midway and O'Hare airports expect to see higher numbers of passengers compared to last year at this time. Aviation authorities advised the public to allow extra time for long lines through security. Large...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
CHICAGO, IL

