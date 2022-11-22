Read full article on original website
abc57.com
A vehicle driving the wrong way on a Chicago street causes high-speed crash, killing its occupants and injuring 16, police say
(CNN) -- A car speeding down a Chicago street in the wrong direction Wednesday slammed into several other vehicles at an intersection, killing its two occupants and injuring 16 other people, including seven children, police said. The vehicle, a Dodge Charger, was traveling "at a very high rate of speed"...
fox32chicago.com
Man in custody after claiming to have bomb in luggage at O'Hare: CPD
CHICAGO - A man claiming to have a bomb in his bag at O'Hare International Airport was arrested Friday, Chicago police say. The man was arrested in Terminal 1 after stating he had a bomb in his bag. No explosives were found by Chicago Police Bomb and Arson Detectives, CPD's...
runwaygirlnetwork.com
Press Release: Chicago O’Hare to break ground on new terminals
Construction can start on new passenger terminals at O’Hare International Airport. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and local, state, and federal officials marked the milestone today at O’Hare after the Federal Aviation Administration completed the project’s environmental review. “Chicago’s transportation infrastructure is what makes this city an...
Wrong-way driver causes fatal 7-car wreck on Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night
CHICAGO - A wrong-way driver caused a fatal seven-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway late Thursday night. Illinois State Police say the crash happened around 11:27 p.m. in the southbound express lanes of I-90 near Ashland Avenue. Investigators say seven cars were involved, and one person was taken to an...
fox32chicago.com
Passenger killed after car slammed into trees, light pole in Zion: police
ZION, Ill. - A woman was killed, and a man was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Zion Thursday night. Zion police say an Infiniti EX35 ran off the road hitting several trees and a light pole around 9:32 p.m. in the 2600 block of Sheridan Road. The driver,...
fox32chicago.com
Cargo workers at O'Hare Airport have filed nearly 100 formal complaints about health, safety issues
CHICAGO - Ahead of the Thanksgiving travel surge, cargo workers at Chicago's O'Hare Airport are speaking out about their work conditions. Swissport cargo workers have filed nearly 100 formal complaints with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Those complaints include, "faulty vehicles, extreme heat issues and run-down equipment" that puts...
fox32chicago.com
Crews fight commercial fire at scrap metal dealer in Dolton: officials
CHICAGO - The Dolton Fire Department was on the scene of a commercial fire around noon on Wednesday. The building on fire is located at 14059 Cottage Grove Avenue in Dolton. There is a scrap metal dealer located at the address. There is no report of injuries at this time....
fox32chicago.com
Aurora police shut down entrances after Chicago Premium Outlet Mall reaches capacity on Black Friday
AURORA, Ill. - Aurora police have shut down all entrances to the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall after the building reached capacity Friday afternoon. The mall was swarmed with shoppers looking for deals on Black Friday. At 12:55 p.m., Aurora police tweeted that entrances to the mall were still open, however...
fox32chicago.com
Man pulls knife on passenger at CTA Blue Line station on Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - A man pulled knife on another man at a CTA Blue Line platform on the Northwest Side early Thursday morning. Police say the victim told responding officers that the unidentified offender accused him of taking his belongings while showing a knife. The men were on at a CTA...
blockclubchicago.org
Massive Cranes Migrating Through Chicago Can Be Seriously Noisy, Birders And Neighbors Say
CHICAGO — It’s a pigeon. It’s a plane. No … it’s a crane. Sandhill cranes are migrating through Chicago in the tens of thousands, according to the Chicago Ornithological Society — and neighbors who’ve had to cover their ears. “Oh, God yes, they’re...
fox32chicago.com
Man in critical condition after barging into North Side home, assaulting another: police
CHICAGO - A man forced his way into a home on the North Side and assaulted a victim late Thursday night. Police say an offender busted through a door of a home in West Ridge in the 6300 block of North Oakley around 10:40 p.m. and ran into a man.
Man fatally shot in the head while in vehicle on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed after being shot in the head on Chicago's South Side Thursday. At about 7:54 p.m., a 25-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 8000 block of South Vernon when he was struck in the head by gunfire, police said. He was transported to...
fox32chicago.com
Delays expected on Chicago area expressways as millions hit the road for Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - A majority of the nearly 55 million people planning to travel this holiday week are going to be driving to their destination — even though a road trip might take longer than flying,. However, by spending the extra time driving, you could potentially save thousands of dollars...
fox32chicago.com
Man crashes vehicle into fences in Logan Square after suffering apparent medical episode
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after suffering an apparent medical episode and crashing his vehicle Wednesday in Logan Square. At about 12:33 p.m., a 45-year-old man was driving a Honda Accord in the 2700 block of North Central Park when he may have experienced a medical episode and struck multiple fences.
fox32chicago.com
Ukrainian Village tavern forced to take town Hamm's Beer Sign after 66 years due to permitting issue
CHICAGO - Since the mid 1950s, there has been a bright, four-foot by five-foot Hamm's Beer Sign illuminating the entrance over Archie's Iowa Rockwell Tavern, which is one of those cozy corner taverns in Ukrainian Village. However, because of a permitting issue, owners had to take it down to many...
fox32chicago.com
Man threatened with gun on doorstep of Lake View residence: police
CHICAGO - A man with a gun went to the home of someone he knew in Lake View and began a fight Thursday evening. Police were called to the 3800 block of North Clark Street for reports of a man with a gun around 5:16 p.m. When officers arrived the man who lives at the home said an acquaintance knocked on his door and began to argue with him.
fox32chicago.com
Thanksgiving travel rush gets into full swing at Chicago airports
CHICAGO - Wednesday is the busiest day for Thanksgiving holiday travel at Chicago’s airports. Both Midway and O’Hare airports expect to see higher numbers of passengers compared to last year at this time. Aviation authorities advised the public to allow extra time for long lines through security. Large...
fox32chicago.com
1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
Chicago officials urge residents to prepare for large crowds over holiday weekend
As folks are visiting family and friends in Chicago and attending various holiday events over Thanksgiving weekend, Rich Guidice with Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications said people should prepare for large crowds.
SUV smashes into River North Walgreens; driver in custody, Chicago police say
After hitting the building, police said the driver reversed and then slammed into the Walgreens at least once more.
