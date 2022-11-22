ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news

Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WETM

Bills thank Lions organization with $20k donation, Tim Hortons

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After having this past Sunday’s game moved to Detroit due to the severe snowstorm that hit western New York, the Bills organization is thanking Detroit and the Lions in true Buffalonian fashion. The Bills announced that the team’s foundation is donating $20,000 to the...
WETM

Jury: NCAA not to blame in ex-USC football player’s death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a verdict that could affect countless claims by athletes who sue sports organizations for head injuries, a Los Angeles jury on Tuesday rejected a lawsuit seeking $55 million by the widow of a former USC football player who said the NCAA failed to protect him from repeated head trauma that led to his death.

