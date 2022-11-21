Here are some takes on what we witnessed and where we’re headed in 2023:. Money can’t buy you love, and money failed to purchase the office of Mayor of Los Angeles. While Rick Caruso is an accomplished businessman, he was defined as a billionaire with a yacht who seemingly was writing checks to elect himself mayor and the demographics of 2022 are much different when Dick Riordan ran as a Republican and won back in 1993. To spend in excess of $100 million dollars for a job you would do for free, the propensity of self-funding at the end of the day only really prevented Bass from a first-ballot primary victory and resulting in a 10-point loss in the run-off on November 8th.

