Los Angeles, CA

citywatchla.com

Votes are Tabulated. Did We Make the Right Choices?

Citizens all around America recently cast their votes for the candidates they were supporting to lead the country, state, and our City of the Angels in the years ahead. Sufficient votes have been counted in Los Angeles County to determine who will represent the coveted elected positions in the many public offices. Congratulations to Mayor elect Karen Bass and the host of other Los Angeles City winners. I also include the newest member of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors Lindsey Horvath who defeated Bob Hertzberg and will represent large portions of Los Angeles County including the San Fernando Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Governing Los Angeles. Same Old, Same Old?

An Imperial Council President, with the rest of the Councilmembers placing agenda items for their fiefdoms. At least those who are in attendance. But change may be in the works - President Paul Krekorian seems more interested in change than his authoritarian predecessor, Nury Martinez. In any event, on Sunday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

What We Learned From Campaign 2022

Here are some takes on what we witnessed and where we’re headed in 2023:. Money can’t buy you love, and money failed to purchase the office of Mayor of Los Angeles. While Rick Caruso is an accomplished businessman, he was defined as a billionaire with a yacht who seemingly was writing checks to elect himself mayor and the demographics of 2022 are much different when Dick Riordan ran as a Republican and won back in 1993. To spend in excess of $100 million dollars for a job you would do for free, the propensity of self-funding at the end of the day only really prevented Bass from a first-ballot primary victory and resulting in a 10-point loss in the run-off on November 8th.
LOS ANGELES, CA
inglewoodtoday.com

Yvonne Wheeler Elected New President

Yvonne Wheeler was elected the new President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, (LA Fed) Nov. 21. The historic unanimous vote by her peers makes Wheeler the first Black woman to hold the title and makes her one of the most influential people in Los Angeles politics.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
citywatchla.com

LA City Hall’s Dilemma. Corruption Served In Bite-Sized Bits Or Giant Portions?

Former Councilmember Mitch Englander is already in jail for accepting developer bribes. Former Councilmembers Jose Huisar and Mark Ridley-Thomas, as well as former Deputy Mayor Ray Chan, are also waiting for their corruption trials. Sometimes called pay-to-play, these criminal prosecutions have the same story line: real estate developers bribe decision makers for quick approval of their projects.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Alexander Duncan | Another Blow to Democracy

Voters in L.A. County have dealt a blow to the democratic process by voting yes and passing Measure A this past election. For those unaware, Measure A gives the county Board of Supervisors the power to remove an elected sheriff from office. Voters need to realize they effectively said their...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Los Angeles lesson plan calls students' understanding of Thanksgiving 'problematic' and 'wrong'

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CITC) — Students are encouraged to question the history of Thanksgiving in the largest public school district in California. The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has various advisory lessons available to educators created by its Office of Human Relations, Diversity & Equity. Teachers are asked to use these lesson plans in their classrooms either as designed or as starting points to then adapt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Don't Sign on The Dotted Line

The one I observed had a sign saying, "Stop Higher Gas Prices. Sign here." That's interesting -- a ballot initiative to stop higher gas prices? How, precisely, would that be accomplished? Would it impose excess profits taxes on oil companies, or instate price controls at the gas pump? The sorts of people who pay to get these initiatives on the ballot wouldn't usually be in favor of such schemes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Yvonne Wheeler Elected President Of LA County Federation Of Labor

Yvonne Wheeler, a veteran labor leader and civil rights activist, has been elected president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO – the first Black woman to hold the post. She succeeds Ron Herrera, who resigned last month after being caught up in the leaked tape scandal that roiled City Hall. IATSE 2nd Vice President Thom Davis had been serving as interim president. The Federation represents 300 affiliated labor organizations representing more than 800,000 members. Wheeler, who had been vice president of the Federation, is a national representative for the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE). A labor organizer...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Who will be Downey's next mayor? It's complicated.

DOWNEY — With the dust from election night pretty much settled and swearing ins just a couple weeks away, it’s natural to start to think about who will be the next mayor and mayor pro tem of the city. I’ll be honest – I see the mayoral title...
DOWNEY, CA
beverlypress.com

LAUSD appoints new deputy superintendent

Pedro Salcido has been named the new deputy superintendent of business services and operations for Los Angeles Unified School District. Salcido most recently served as the chief of staff, managing all district academic and nonacademic operations and activities and acting as the superintendent’s principal liaison to the Board of Education. Salcido has a demonstrated track record in expanding equitable programmatic and financial practices. Most notably, he served as the leading staff member in developing and implementing the district’s Student Equity Needs Index, an equity-based funding allocation that has grown to distribute nearly $700 million to the neediest schools in LAUSD.
LOS ANGELES, CA

