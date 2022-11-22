ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Driver injured in NW Indiana rollover crash

CROWN POINT, Ind. — Police said a man lost control of a car and rolled over and landed upside down on a rock in Crown Point. According to police, the driver lost control of the car, drove up a hill, hit a tree and rolled over before landing upside down on a rock. The driver […]
CROWN POINT, IN
WANE-TV

Silver Alert canceled for Elkhart woman

ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) is investigating the disappearance of 32-year-old Nancy Brown, who was last seen Nov. 10 at 10:00 p.m. in Elkhart. Brown is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has blonde hair with blue and green tips...
ELKHART, IN
WGN News

House explosion kills woman in Northwest Indiana

NEW CHICAGO, Ind. —  A woman was killed in a house explosion in New Chicago, Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The woman was found dead in the home just before noon and has not yet been identified by police. Police are still investigating as to what caused the fire but reports say it could have been a […]
NEW CHICAGO, IN
fox32chicago.com

House explosion in New Chicago, Indiana leaves 1 dead

NEW CHICAGO, Ind. - One woman is dead after her home exploded in New Chicago, Ind. around noon on Wednesday. Officials say the woman has not yet been identified. The explosion happened at a home on Decatur Avenue and 25th Street right outside of Lake Station. State fire marshals are...
NEW CHICAGO, IN
WGN News

Police: Indiana restaurant owner shot during attempted robbery

HAMMOND, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana restaurant owner was shot after a man tried to rob the business Monday evening. The Hammond Police Department said they were called to an attempted robbery at Jack’s Carry Out in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue around 5:34 p.m. on Nov. 21. When officers arrived at the restaurant, […]
HAMMOND, IN
WANE-TV

2 killed, 8 hospitalized in fiery, wrong-way Chicago crash

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a speeding driver in a stolen car went the wrong way down a Chicago street and caused a fiery, multi-car wreck in which two people were killed and at least eight others hospitalized. Both people inside the speeding Dodge Charger were pronounced dead at...
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

Possible bomb at Marshall County home found to be alarm clock

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A possible bomb threat at a residence in Marshall County was found to be a novelty alarm clock, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. The Plymouth Fire Department was dispatched to Menominee Drive at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for the incident. The South Bend Police...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

South Bend Man Accused of Being Drug Kingpen in Ft. Wayne

FT WAYNE, Ind.–A man from South Bend is accused of being a drug kingpen in Ft. Wayne. Police believe Kwan Ware, 49, was responsible for bringing meth into Ft. Wayne and having it distributed out of an apartment. Police said in court documents that the operation had been going on for years.
SOUTH BEND, IN
regionnewssource.org

Family Displaced After Crown Point Fire Tuesday

Crown Point Fire crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a home on fire in the 4000 block of West 121st Avenue, according to Crown Point Fire Officials. Officials reported no injuries and two cats were rescued from the home. The fire caused enough damages that the family was displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
CROWN POINT, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Evicted Tenant Resists Police

(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man is accused of striking a police officer who went to his home with a court ordered eviction notice. Caleb Brown, 29, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with battery and intimidation, both level 5 felonies. According to court documents, a La...
LA PORTE, IN
WGN News

18-year-old charged in deadly South Loop crash

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man is charged in connection with a deadly crash in the South Loop. Police said Kendall Sprouts faces one felony count of reckless homicide, one felony count of aggravated reckless driving and one citation for failure to reduce speed. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of South […]
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

Man dead after six hour police standoff in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a police standoff in Elkhart. According to Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports that a man had been shot at* by his brother in the 5700 block of Keltner Road on Saturday around 4:18 p.m. The man,...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Penguin Point closes 7 locations

A popular local fast-food restaurant is closing 7 locations effective immediately. Penguin Point made the announcement Monday afternoon saying it was a difficult decision. The company gave no reason for the closures. WSBT did reach out to the company and CEO but have yet to hear back. Penguin Point, known...
FORT WAYNE, IN
regionnewssource.org

Two Shot One Dead In Calumet City Near City Hall

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at approximately 2:35 PM, Calumet City Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Pulaski Road for a report of shots fired, according to Calumet City Police. Officers arrived on scene and located evidence of gunfire. A short time later, Calumet City Police...
CALUMET CITY, IL
nwi.life

A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Dr. Shawn Naranjo

Dr. Shawn Naranjo credits his mother and other influential women in his life for his decision to become an obstetrician and gynecologist. “My father died when I was young, and I’m very close with my mom,” Naranjo said. “I've had a lot of important women in my life. I enjoy taking care of that patient population.”
DYER, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy