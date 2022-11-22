Read full article on original website
‘Having that closure’: Sister remembers Northwest Indiana woman found dead in marsh
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — The sister of a missing woman found dead said it’s nice to have closure, but still has questions about the case. On May 16, 2020, Dushawna Glover was last seen on security footage walking at around 6 a.m. in an industrial complex on Lafayette Court in Griffith. She had just moved into […]
Driver injured in NW Indiana rollover crash
CROWN POINT, Ind. — Police said a man lost control of a car and rolled over and landed upside down on a rock in Crown Point. According to police, the driver lost control of the car, drove up a hill, hit a tree and rolled over before landing upside down on a rock. The driver […]
WANE-TV
Silver Alert canceled for Elkhart woman
ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) is investigating the disappearance of 32-year-old Nancy Brown, who was last seen Nov. 10 at 10:00 p.m. in Elkhart. Brown is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has blonde hair with blue and green tips...
Remains found in NW Indiana marsh are those of woman missing more than 2 years
Human skeletal remains found last month in a northwest Indiana marsh have been identified as those of an Indiana woman who vanished more than two years ago.
House explosion kills woman in Northwest Indiana
NEW CHICAGO, Ind. — A woman was killed in a house explosion in New Chicago, Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The woman was found dead in the home just before noon and has not yet been identified by police. Police are still investigating as to what caused the fire but reports say it could have been a […]
fox32chicago.com
House explosion in New Chicago, Indiana leaves 1 dead
NEW CHICAGO, Ind. - One woman is dead after her home exploded in New Chicago, Ind. around noon on Wednesday. Officials say the woman has not yet been identified. The explosion happened at a home on Decatur Avenue and 25th Street right outside of Lake Station. State fire marshals are...
Police: Indiana restaurant owner shot during attempted robbery
HAMMOND, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana restaurant owner was shot after a man tried to rob the business Monday evening. The Hammond Police Department said they were called to an attempted robbery at Jack’s Carry Out in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue around 5:34 p.m. on Nov. 21. When officers arrived at the restaurant, […]
WANE-TV
2 killed, 8 hospitalized in fiery, wrong-way Chicago crash
CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a speeding driver in a stolen car went the wrong way down a Chicago street and caused a fiery, multi-car wreck in which two people were killed and at least eight others hospitalized. Both people inside the speeding Dodge Charger were pronounced dead at...
abc57.com
Possible bomb at Marshall County home found to be alarm clock
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A possible bomb threat at a residence in Marshall County was found to be a novelty alarm clock, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. The Plymouth Fire Department was dispatched to Menominee Drive at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for the incident. The South Bend Police...
WIBC.com
South Bend Man Accused of Being Drug Kingpen in Ft. Wayne
FT WAYNE, Ind.–A man from South Bend is accused of being a drug kingpen in Ft. Wayne. Police believe Kwan Ware, 49, was responsible for bringing meth into Ft. Wayne and having it distributed out of an apartment. Police said in court documents that the operation had been going on for years.
regionnewssource.org
Family Displaced After Crown Point Fire Tuesday
Crown Point Fire crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a home on fire in the 4000 block of West 121st Avenue, according to Crown Point Fire Officials. Officials reported no injuries and two cats were rescued from the home. The fire caused enough damages that the family was displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
hometownnewsnow.com
Evicted Tenant Resists Police
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man is accused of striking a police officer who went to his home with a court ordered eviction notice. Caleb Brown, 29, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with battery and intimidation, both level 5 felonies. According to court documents, a La...
abc57.com
One of the busiest bar nights of the year is also one of the most dangerous nights on the road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --The night before Thanksgiving has become colloquially referred to as "Blackout Wednesday, "Black Wednesday," and even "Drinksgiving." "Everybody comes out to the bars, it's a good time," said Dawn Cheek, co-owner of That Place Bar & Grill. "They're all families enjoying each other, spending quality time together."
18-year-old charged in deadly South Loop crash
CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man is charged in connection with a deadly crash in the South Loop. Police said Kendall Sprouts faces one felony count of reckless homicide, one felony count of aggravated reckless driving and one citation for failure to reduce speed. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of South […]
16-year-old girl shot on sidewalk near CTA Red Line station, Chicago police say
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl was shot Tuesday afternoon on the sidewalk near a CTA Red Line station, according to Chicago police. The shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. on West 95th Street near South Lafayette Avenue, according to police. The girl was shot in the right leg by an unknown person and taken to the […]
Bradley officer welcomed home after being shot in the line of duty last year
BRADLEY, Ill. — A Bradley police officer who was critically wounded in a shooting nearly a year ago was welcomed home on Wednesday. Officer Tyler Bailey and Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic were shot last December while responding to a call at a Comfort Inn. Rittmanic was killed Bailey spent more than three weeks in intensive care. […]
WNDU
Man dead after six hour police standoff in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a police standoff in Elkhart. According to Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports that a man had been shot at* by his brother in the 5700 block of Keltner Road on Saturday around 4:18 p.m. The man,...
22 WSBT
Penguin Point closes 7 locations
A popular local fast-food restaurant is closing 7 locations effective immediately. Penguin Point made the announcement Monday afternoon saying it was a difficult decision. The company gave no reason for the closures. WSBT did reach out to the company and CEO but have yet to hear back. Penguin Point, known...
regionnewssource.org
Two Shot One Dead In Calumet City Near City Hall
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at approximately 2:35 PM, Calumet City Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Pulaski Road for a report of shots fired, according to Calumet City Police. Officers arrived on scene and located evidence of gunfire. A short time later, Calumet City Police...
nwi.life
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Dr. Shawn Naranjo
Dr. Shawn Naranjo credits his mother and other influential women in his life for his decision to become an obstetrician and gynecologist. “My father died when I was young, and I’m very close with my mom,” Naranjo said. “I've had a lot of important women in my life. I enjoy taking care of that patient population.”
