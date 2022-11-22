ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

WPBF News 25

Coping with grief, stress and family dynamics during the holidays

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — What is known as the 'most wonderful time of year' is also the most stressful for a lot of people. The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports 64% of people living with a mental illness felt that their conditions worsened around the holidays. While the American Psychological Association reports 38% of people it surveyed said their stress increased during the holiday season.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Bacteria advisories issued for two locations in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) has issued bacteria advisories in two locations after high levels of enteric bacteria was found in the water. The FDOH said samples from the waters of the Jensen Beach Causeway and Leighton Park in Palm City were tested...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Travelers hit the busy roads for Thanksgiving, AAA experts predict 91% in Florida will be driving

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Many travelers were taking a break at the Turnpike rest stop in West Palm Beach Wednesday morning. "This will be their first time we’re actually getting together in Georgia with my cousin, my mom is coming from the Bahamas, my sister is coming from the Bahamas. So, this is like beyond exciting for us," Tenova Wright Demeritte, who was driving from Fort Lauderdale, told WPBF 25 News.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Season to Share: "Everything went wrong at once" for 53-year-old former grocery clerk

Barbara Hutchison has never been lower. “I live in a homeless shelter. I have kidney stones. I gave up my two cats. I can hardly move my elbows with this rheumatoid arthritis. I can’t pay for my car. I need an operation on my left foot. My friend Tanisha died,” says the slight 53-year-old, who is also living under a deadline to move out of that shelter.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Charity provides thousands of Thanksgiving meals in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Mustard Seen Ministries 33rd Annual Thanksgiving Feast brought smiles to the faces of many people in Fort Pierce this year. Program Director Stacy Malinowski said they served 3,000 Thanksgiving meals this year. Tradition of Giving: Mustard Seed Ministries feeds thousands in Fort Pierce this...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Holiday tragedy: Drowning in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead from drowning in Boynton Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to a call to Ashley Lakes community around 11:30 Thursday morning after a resident reported they saw a body floating in a lake. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Discovering a hidden Fort Lauderdale oasis and Club Nibbles

It’s so easy to fall in love with Manhattan Tower – a jeweled hideaway that’s considered to be one of the best-kept secret vacation spots in bustling Fort Lauderdale. Only two blocks from the world-famous 23-mile beach that is dotted with chic properties adorning the shore and skyline, Manhattan Tower transports you back to a timeless colorful past – a masterpiece of architecture for General Motors executives in the early 1950s. Imagined by the innovative and famed mid-century architect Charles McKirahan, the hotel was conceived as a corporate retreat that began with its pedigree. He was known for designing many surviving grand properties in South Florida: yacht and country clubs, iconic hotels, resorts and luxurious mansions along major avenues and hidden driveways. Today, Manhattan Tower is an oasis of tranquility and imagination.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Small Business Saturday: Delray woman opens skin clinic and offers business advice - 'just go for it'

DELRAY BEACH — Brie Auerbach was a year and a half into her career as an aesthetician when she decided it was time for the next step: To open a business of her own. By this point, Auerbach already had worked at two med spas in Boca Raton. These are spas that combine aesthetic medical centers with what most people would know as day spas. The difference is that, at a med spa, nonsurgical medical services such as Botox are offered.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

