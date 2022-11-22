Read full article on original website
Coping with grief, stress and family dynamics during the holidays
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — What is known as the 'most wonderful time of year' is also the most stressful for a lot of people. The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports 64% of people living with a mental illness felt that their conditions worsened around the holidays. While the American Psychological Association reports 38% of people it surveyed said their stress increased during the holiday season.
Season to Share: Stricken with cancer, single mother fears her family may lose their West Palm Beach home
With the diagnosis of Stage 3 breast cancer, Liana Curbelo has put her job and dreams on hold. She fears her family will lose the month-to-month apartment they rent in West Palm Beach, and she worries her 3-year-old daughter will be robbed of a normal childhood. But Liana has always...
Bacteria advisories issued for two locations in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) has issued bacteria advisories in two locations after high levels of enteric bacteria was found in the water. The FDOH said samples from the waters of the Jensen Beach Causeway and Leighton Park in Palm City were tested...
Season to Share: Grandparents in their 70s caring for 4 grandkids in cramped house where everything's broken
Life already was plenty challenging for Catherine and Otis Hall, with their daughter, her disabled husband and four grandchildren crowded into the septuagenarian couple’s three-bedroom home. Then, one day about a year ago, their 35-year-old daughter started complaining that she felt sick. It was the beginning of a series...
Travelers hit the busy roads for Thanksgiving, AAA experts predict 91% in Florida will be driving
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Many travelers were taking a break at the Turnpike rest stop in West Palm Beach Wednesday morning. "This will be their first time we’re actually getting together in Georgia with my cousin, my mom is coming from the Bahamas, my sister is coming from the Bahamas. So, this is like beyond exciting for us," Tenova Wright Demeritte, who was driving from Fort Lauderdale, told WPBF 25 News.
Marines help feed homeless veterans for Thanksgiving
West Palm Beach church serves 1,200 meals for needy and shut-ins. Delivery volunteers include Marines who bring meals to homeless vets.
Passengers boarding Thanksgiving eve flights at local airports encounter heavy traffic, large crowds
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The holiday hustle is in full swing across South Florida as travelers hoping to reach loved ones on Thanksgiving found getting to the airport to be a nightmare. 7News cameras captured a sea of red lights and vehicles crammed outside Terminal 2 at...
Season to Share: "Everything went wrong at once" for 53-year-old former grocery clerk
Barbara Hutchison has never been lower. “I live in a homeless shelter. I have kidney stones. I gave up my two cats. I can hardly move my elbows with this rheumatoid arthritis. I can’t pay for my car. I need an operation on my left foot. My friend Tanisha died,” says the slight 53-year-old, who is also living under a deadline to move out of that shelter.
Charity provides thousands of Thanksgiving meals in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Mustard Seen Ministries 33rd Annual Thanksgiving Feast brought smiles to the faces of many people in Fort Pierce this year. Program Director Stacy Malinowski said they served 3,000 Thanksgiving meals this year. Tradition of Giving: Mustard Seed Ministries feeds thousands in Fort Pierce this...
Staying safe in a era of mass shootings
The recent mass shootings this Thanksgiving week can make many feel uneasy at a time when gathering and mingling can be at its height.
Boynton Beach police and local teen team up to change the lives of one family
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — While most south Floridians were preparing for Thanksgiving, one local teen joined the Boynton Beach police to change the lives of a family. It all started at the Homing Inn. "Sunday evening, we get a call. All the notes say is a homeless female is...
Alpert Jewish Family Service delivers hot, kosher meals to Holocaust survivors in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It is the season of giving, and theFerd and Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service in West Palm Beach is making sure Holocaust survivors have a hot meal on the table for Thanksgiving. The agency delivered meals to 83 survivors in Palm Beach County and...
Holiday tragedy: Drowning in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead from drowning in Boynton Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to a call to Ashley Lakes community around 11:30 Thursday morning after a resident reported they saw a body floating in a lake. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who...
Small Business Saturday: Lake Worth Beach woman pivots from layoff to owner of cleaning company
WEST PALM BEACH — Alicia Colon is among the millions of Americans who lost their jobs in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic as employers closed workplaces or cut back on staff. Now she owns a cleaning company specializing in vacation rentals. Colon, 32, of Lake Worth Beach, worked...
3 to See: Aquarium by day, zoo lights by night and a drag show
SPONSORED CONTENT Enjoy a dazzling array of arts and cultural events this autumn in the Palm Beaches! Here to help you with three ideas for the coming week is the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the official support agency for arts and culture here in Florida’s Cultural Capital. For more to enjoy and experience, explore the...
Discovering a hidden Fort Lauderdale oasis and Club Nibbles
It’s so easy to fall in love with Manhattan Tower – a jeweled hideaway that’s considered to be one of the best-kept secret vacation spots in bustling Fort Lauderdale. Only two blocks from the world-famous 23-mile beach that is dotted with chic properties adorning the shore and skyline, Manhattan Tower transports you back to a timeless colorful past – a masterpiece of architecture for General Motors executives in the early 1950s. Imagined by the innovative and famed mid-century architect Charles McKirahan, the hotel was conceived as a corporate retreat that began with its pedigree. He was known for designing many surviving grand properties in South Florida: yacht and country clubs, iconic hotels, resorts and luxurious mansions along major avenues and hidden driveways. Today, Manhattan Tower is an oasis of tranquility and imagination.
Block party, tree lighting, and carnival: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Jump into the holiday season with a few events happening this weekend. Kick off your holiday season this weekend at the Holiday Block Party in Jupiter. The event will feature food and drinks specials, live music, Small Business Saturday, a concert by The...
Small Business Saturday: Delray woman opens skin clinic and offers business advice - 'just go for it'
DELRAY BEACH — Brie Auerbach was a year and a half into her career as an aesthetician when she decided it was time for the next step: To open a business of her own. By this point, Auerbach already had worked at two med spas in Boca Raton. These are spas that combine aesthetic medical centers with what most people would know as day spas. The difference is that, at a med spa, nonsurgical medical services such as Botox are offered.
Port St. Lucie police on patrol to stop drivers under the influence
Port St. Lucie Police Department said from Jan. 1, 2022, through Nov. 21, 2022, the agency has made 212 DUI arrests throughout the city and issued 44,476 traffic warnings/citations.
TRAVEL: Flight Delays, Cancelations Already At South Florida Airports
Getaway Day Expected To Break Local Records. Reminder: Most Animals Need To Be Pre-Registered. The Fake “Emotional Support” Ruse Is Over. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 6:02 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you are flying in or out of Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, or Miami […]
