Stocks close mixed on Wall Street; S&P notches weekly gain
Stocks are closing mixed on Wall Street Friday, but major indexes all notched weekly gains. The S&P 500 edged lower Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose and the Nasdaq fell. Technology stocks were the biggest drags on the broader market. Markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and closed at 1 p.m. Eastern Friday. Long-term bond yields edged higher. Crude oil prices remained steady. Global shares were mixed amid worries about China’s lockdowns and restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.
China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. Beijing’s Chaoyang District Court said Wu was given 11 years and 6 months for a 2020 rape, and 1 year and 10 months for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 incident in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk.
10 killed in apartment fire in northwest China's Xinjiang
BEIJING (AP) — A fire in an apartment building in northwestern China's Xinjiang region killed 10 people and injured nine, authorities said Friday, amid stringent lockdowns that have left many residents in the area stuck in their homes for more than three months. The fire broke out Thursday night...
