ROB ROSEBROOK … In attendance at the November 21, 2022 Stryker Village Council was longtime owner of Riverside Greens Golf Course Rob Rosebrook. He was there to say thank you and to share his thoughts on the future of the relationship between the village and the new owner of the golf course property. Listening attentively are council member Sean Ingram, Village Solicitor Kevin Whitlock, and council member Dusty Potter on left of table, and on right are council members Vicki Cameron, Dave Benner and Nick Wlasiuk. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

STRYKER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO