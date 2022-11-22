ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, OH

13abc.com

Toledo City Auditor issues won’t get independent investigation yet

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo is still without an auditor after his suspension earlier this month. Some city council members are still not clear on the circumstances of the suspension and an independent investigation to get to the bottom of it doesn’t look like it will happen any time soon.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

STRYKER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Riverside Greens Golf Course Owner Thanks Council For 46 Year Relationship

ROB ROSEBROOK … In attendance at the November 21, 2022 Stryker Village Council was longtime owner of Riverside Greens Golf Course Rob Rosebrook. He was there to say thank you and to share his thoughts on the future of the relationship between the village and the new owner of the golf course property. Listening attentively are council member Sean Ingram, Village Solicitor Kevin Whitlock, and council member Dusty Potter on left of table, and on right are council members Vicki Cameron, Dave Benner and Nick Wlasiuk. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
STRYKER, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County eyes “Plan B” for new jail location

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is now looking at “Plan B” for its new jail location. “Plan A” was the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department site but as those negotiations continue, prices continue to rise. This proposed site is also in downtown Toledo, so that would not...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Former Park Hotel to become affordable housing for at risk young adults

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former Park Hotel will soon become a four-story, affordable housing apartment building for young adults at risk of of homelessness. Lucas County Metropolitan Housing and Community Housing Network announced Tuesday that their partnership is receiving a $400,000 Affordable Housing Program subsidy from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Lucas County considers multiple locations for new jail

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Leaders in Lucas County have been talking about replacing the current jail with a new one for years. Most recently, county commissioners approved a study to look at the cost and feasibility of using the property currently occupied by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department in 2021. Now, the county is looking at other options.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Stately home built with oil boom money named BG historic structure of the month

The Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission has selected the stately residence at 707 W. Wooster St. as the historic building of the month for November. This home is a noteworthy example of an American Foursquare house, a style popular from 1900-1930. Built in 1900 by Murray and Agnetta Chidester, it is easily identified by its simple form with a hipped roof, intriguing hipped dormers, and with a touch of craftsman charm in its delicate detailing of the front porch railings and the porch’s double columns. The adjacent carriage structure is just as stately and well-maintained.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
TOLEDO, OH
The Ann Arbor News

‘I’ve been there for 43 years.’ Ann Arbor airport business owner upset with city

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are moving in a new direction with a corporate hangar space at the city’s airport and that doesn’t fly with Mark Roisen. Roisen, longtime owner of the Aviation Center at the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport, spoke out Monday night, Nov. 21, before City Council voted unanimously to lease his space at 719 Airport Drive to a new company for the next 20 to 30 years: Great Lakes Air Repair, doing business as Beacon Aviation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fcnews.org

Fulton County Fair Board announces election results

The Fulton County Fair Board held its annual election on Nov. 12. The Board of Directors consists of one member from each township in Fulton County and three at-large members elected by Agricultural Society Members. Each director holds their office for a three-year term until their successor is elected and qualified.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 10-17

Haley S. McGue, 30, Columbus Grove, was granted credit for an additional four days off her sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult detention facility. She was incarcerated on a community control violation. Alex J. Kujawski, Leipsic, was granted a divorce from Chenoa L. Kujawski, Leipsic. They were...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

11 Investigates: County's delinquent tax roll continues to swell

TOLEDO, Ohio — There’s a sadness that hangs in the air while listening to Craig Kirkendall on his Liberty Street porch. It’s not because of the manic depression, bipolar disorder, and heart failure issues that he freely discusses. There’s a sense of loss and frustration that runs through his conversation.
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Adrian Commission/Administration Talk M-52 Kiwanis Trail Tunnel Project

Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Administrator updated the Commissioners on the multi-million-dollar M-52 Kiwanis trail tunnel project at their pre-meeting study session Monday night. Greg Elliott summarized the discussion with WLEN News…. Administrator Elliott said that the project will probably not get started until 2024, and the commission...
ADRIAN, MI
putnamsentinel.com

Area agencies react to spill

COLUMBUS GROVE/OTTAWA — A spill that stretched for miles north along State Routes 65 and 109 had emergency responders scrambling on Tuesday. According to representatives of the Putnam County EMA and the Ohio Department of Transportation, the spill of the as yet unidentified substance originated at the intersection of SR 65 and Sycamore Street in Columbus Grove shortly before 1 p.m.
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
