Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
City council cancels meeting on suspended city auditor without reason
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council canceled plans Tuesday for a Wednesday meeting they'd announced just hours earlier to consider the fate of suspended city auditor Jake Jaksetic. According to Clerk of Council Gerald Dendinger, Council President Matt Cherry told him the special meeting was canceled -- and did...
13abc.com
Toledo City Auditor issues won’t get independent investigation yet
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo is still without an auditor after his suspension earlier this month. Some city council members are still not clear on the circumstances of the suspension and an independent investigation to get to the bottom of it doesn’t look like it will happen any time soon.
thevillagereporter.com
STRYKER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Riverside Greens Golf Course Owner Thanks Council For 46 Year Relationship
ROB ROSEBROOK … In attendance at the November 21, 2022 Stryker Village Council was longtime owner of Riverside Greens Golf Course Rob Rosebrook. He was there to say thank you and to share his thoughts on the future of the relationship between the village and the new owner of the golf course property. Listening attentively are council member Sean Ingram, Village Solicitor Kevin Whitlock, and council member Dusty Potter on left of table, and on right are council members Vicki Cameron, Dave Benner and Nick Wlasiuk. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
Toledoan says smart water meter installation cost him over $1,000
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo has been upgrading water meters the last few months, offering what city officials have claimed is a "no cost installation." But, south Toledo landlord Andrew Jergenson said had to pay over $1,000 after what he called a botched installation. Jergenson owns a duplex on Airport...
Toledo Using ARPA Dollars to Wipe Out Medical Debt for Poorest Residents
The city will use $800,000 to erase around $200 million in medical debt
11 Investigates: How will Toledo's new water meters avoid problem like Maumee's?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo is in the midst of installing thousands of smart water meters for its residents. The city says this new meter system will provide customers the tools they need to manage their accounts. But Maumee said that, too. Then, dozens of customers were billed thousands of...
13abc.com
Lucas County eyes “Plan B” for new jail location
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is now looking at “Plan B” for its new jail location. “Plan A” was the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department site but as those negotiations continue, prices continue to rise. This proposed site is also in downtown Toledo, so that would not...
13abc.com
Former Park Hotel to become affordable housing for at risk young adults
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former Park Hotel will soon become a four-story, affordable housing apartment building for young adults at risk of of homelessness. Lucas County Metropolitan Housing and Community Housing Network announced Tuesday that their partnership is receiving a $400,000 Affordable Housing Program subsidy from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati.
Lucas County considers multiple locations for new jail
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Leaders in Lucas County have been talking about replacing the current jail with a new one for years. Most recently, county commissioners approved a study to look at the cost and feasibility of using the property currently occupied by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department in 2021. Now, the county is looking at other options.
WTOL-TV
City of Toledo's smart meter installations underway: How will Maumee's water meter woes be avoided?
The city of Toledo says the new meter system will provide customers with the tools they need to manage their accounts. But, Maumee said that, too.
bgindependentmedia.org
Stately home built with oil boom money named BG historic structure of the month
The Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission has selected the stately residence at 707 W. Wooster St. as the historic building of the month for November. This home is a noteworthy example of an American Foursquare house, a style popular from 1900-1930. Built in 1900 by Murray and Agnetta Chidester, it is easily identified by its simple form with a hipped roof, intriguing hipped dormers, and with a touch of craftsman charm in its delicate detailing of the front porch railings and the porch’s double columns. The adjacent carriage structure is just as stately and well-maintained.
13abc.com
Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
ocj.com
Strip-Till Cab Cam | Shane Meyer, Fulton County
Ohio Ag Net’s Dusty Sonnenberg is joins Shane Meyer of Countryside Land Management for this Cab Cam on the unique practice of strip-till. Cab Cams are sponsored by Precision Agri-Services Inc.
‘I’ve been there for 43 years.’ Ann Arbor airport business owner upset with city
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are moving in a new direction with a corporate hangar space at the city’s airport and that doesn’t fly with Mark Roisen. Roisen, longtime owner of the Aviation Center at the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport, spoke out Monday night, Nov. 21, before City Council voted unanimously to lease his space at 719 Airport Drive to a new company for the next 20 to 30 years: Great Lakes Air Repair, doing business as Beacon Aviation.
fcnews.org
Fulton County Fair Board announces election results
The Fulton County Fair Board held its annual election on Nov. 12. The Board of Directors consists of one member from each township in Fulton County and three at-large members elected by Agricultural Society Members. Each director holds their office for a three-year term until their successor is elected and qualified.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 10-17
Haley S. McGue, 30, Columbus Grove, was granted credit for an additional four days off her sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult detention facility. She was incarcerated on a community control violation. Alex J. Kujawski, Leipsic, was granted a divorce from Chenoa L. Kujawski, Leipsic. They were...
11 Investigates: County's delinquent tax roll continues to swell
TOLEDO, Ohio — There’s a sadness that hangs in the air while listening to Craig Kirkendall on his Liberty Street porch. It’s not because of the manic depression, bipolar disorder, and heart failure issues that he freely discusses. There’s a sense of loss and frustration that runs through his conversation.
wlen.com
Adrian Commission/Administration Talk M-52 Kiwanis Trail Tunnel Project
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Administrator updated the Commissioners on the multi-million-dollar M-52 Kiwanis trail tunnel project at their pre-meeting study session Monday night. Greg Elliott summarized the discussion with WLEN News…. Administrator Elliott said that the project will probably not get started until 2024, and the commission...
putnamsentinel.com
Area agencies react to spill
COLUMBUS GROVE/OTTAWA — A spill that stretched for miles north along State Routes 65 and 109 had emergency responders scrambling on Tuesday. According to representatives of the Putnam County EMA and the Ohio Department of Transportation, the spill of the as yet unidentified substance originated at the intersection of SR 65 and Sycamore Street in Columbus Grove shortly before 1 p.m.
13abc.com
Volunteers construct ramp for 77-year-old after she was ripped off by a bogus contractor
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rosemary Wyatt says this Thanksgiving is already one to remember. “I was laying in the bed thinking for Thanksgiving, and I said, ‘Lord, I’ve got too many things to be thankful for,’ and I really thank Him for the volunteers and the sacrifices that they made,” said Wyatt.
Comments / 0