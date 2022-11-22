Celebrity chef Carla Hall doesn’t mix culinary business with pleasure. When asked if she caters meals for discounted prices for family and friends — the answer was clearly no, because it just causes problems. “I am not offering that. I am very direct,” she told Page Six. “I could pick your cereal — but that’s all we are doing. I’ve had friends that asked me to do events, and I have said, ‘I’m not going to do it because there will be resentment.’ So I don’t want to resent the job — and then our friendship suffers,” she told Page...

30 MINUTES AGO