Read full article on original website
Related
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime
This tale seems to be from another planet. Joy Milne, a 30-year-old Scotswoman, noticed something wasn't right with her husband Les in 1982 while she was greeting him home from work. Although Joy assumed it must have been something from work, there was this distinct, musty smell about him that hadn't been there before, and over the following few weeks and months, it only seemed to get worse.
Chef Carla Hall not catering for family or friends over the holidays
Celebrity chef Carla Hall doesn’t mix culinary business with pleasure. When asked if she caters meals for discounted prices for family and friends — the answer was clearly no, because it just causes problems. “I am not offering that. I am very direct,” she told Page Six. “I could pick your cereal — but that’s all we are doing. I’ve had friends that asked me to do events, and I have said, ‘I’m not going to do it because there will be resentment.’ So I don’t want to resent the job — and then our friendship suffers,” she told Page...
Comments / 0