As anger rises and tragedies mount, China shows no sign of budging on zero-Covid
Zhou, an auto dealer in northeastern China, last saw his father alive in a video chat on the afternoon of November 1, hours after their home on the far outskirts of Beijing was locked down. At the time, they didn't even realize the snap Covid restrictions had been imposed --...
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Arrest warrant issued for friend of a North Carolina woman found dead while on vacation in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for the friend of a North Carolina woman found dead last month while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas and on Thursday called the death the result of "a direct attack."
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
UK bans Chinese surveillance cameras from 'sensitive' sites
Hikvision, a leading Chinese surveillance company, has denied suggestions that it poses a threat to Britain's national security after the UK government banned the use of its camera systems at "sensitive" sites. The restrictions, announced Thursday, will prevent authorities from installing technology that is produced by companies subject to China's...
Rats blamed for eating 500 kilograms of cannabis stored by Indian police
Rats in northern India have been accused of eating hundreds of kilograms of cannabis seized from drug dealers and stored in police warehouses. "Rats are small animals, and they aren't scared of the police," noted a court in the city of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, after hearing that local police were unable to furnish almost 200 kilograms of confiscated cannabis that was supposed to be used as evidence in a recent case.
Indonesia needs earthquake-proof houses. Building them is a huge challenge
A deadly earthquake that reduced buildings to rubble in West Java, Indonesia has once again exposed the dangers of living in poorly built homes in one of the most seismically active zones on the planet. Since Monday's quake, survivors have been sleeping rough or in shelters away from homes vulnerable...
The West is struggling to set an oil price cap that hurts Russia
Allies of Ukraine want to put a price limit on Russian oil. But there's a problem: They can't agree on a number that would actually pile pressure on the Kremlin. The West's biggest economies agreed earlier this year to cap the price of Russia's most valuable export and vowed to hash out the details by early December. The move is aimed at reducing inflows to President Vladimir Putin's war chest without adding to stress on the global economy by further reducing the supply of energy.
Hong Kong finds 90-year-old cardinal guilty over pro-democracy protest fund
A 90-year-old former bishop and outspoken critic of China's ruling Communist Party was found guilty Friday on a charge relating to his role in a relief fund for Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests in 2019. Cardinal Joseph Zen and five others, including the Cantopop singer Denise Ho, contravened the Societies Ordinance...
