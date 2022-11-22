ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennessey, OK

blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma woman and her dog left for dead in hit-and-run incident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Oklahoma City police examine the fifth lethal hit run in lower than 14 days. It’s a troubling pattern that Oklahoma City police say doesn’t should be–drivers are leaving the scene of a hit-and-run incident. “They know what they’re doing is wrong,’ said Gary Knight...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Suspect in quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County in custody

A suspect in connection to the quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County is in custody. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they can confirm the suspect wanted in connection with a quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County is in custody. The Miami Beach, Florida Police Department arrested the suspect...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Responds To Wrong-Way Crash In SW OKC

Oklahoma City Police said two people are in the hospital Thursday morning after a wrong-way crash near Southwest 104th and May. Officers said a couple was leaving the Crest grocery store when they collided with a wrong-way driver. Authorities say it is unknown if the driver was under the influence.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
abc17news.com

Miami police arrest man in 4 killings on Oklahoma pot farm

Authorities want a man brought to back to Oklahoma to face charges in the execution-style killings of four people at a marijuana farm after he was arrested in South Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says on Facebook that Wu Chen was taken into custody Tuesday by officers with the Miami Beach Police Department. The bureau says he was arrested after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving, and he was taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Authorities say four Chinese citizens were found executed Sunday on a property northwest of Oklahoma City. Police say the man will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and will face extradition to Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTBS

Arrest made in execution-style killing of four in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Man Last Seen In Edmond

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man last seen in Edmond. Oklahoma City police requested the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's assistance for the alert issued for Hal Wright. Authorities said Wright was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night wearing a blue oxford dress shirt and blue...
EDMOND, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Deputies Answering Hostage Report Find 4 Dead at Suspected Marijuana Grow – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Authorities had been looking for a suspect after 4 folks had been discovered lifeless at an obvious marijuana develop in Oklahoma, authorities stated Monday. The victims, who weren’t recognized, had been found after deputies from the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hostage scenario, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated in a press release.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Judge upholds sentence in fatal drunk driving crash

EL RENO – A Canadian County judge has refused to reduce the sentence of a state prisoner convicted last fall of causing a deadly drunk driving crash just east of Yukon. A judicial review hearing for Tristan Lee Gaskey, 26, was Nov. 8 in Canadian County District Court. Gaskey...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Person taken to hospital after overnight house fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to a hospital after a fire sparked overnight at a southeast Oklahoma City home. Authorities told KOCO 5 that a woman called 911 after coming home and finding her house near Southeast 104th Street and Sunnylane Road on fire. Crews from the Oklahoma City and Moore fire departments responded.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

