news9.com
OCPD: Security Guard Shoots, Kills Armed Suspect At NW Oklahoma City Dispensary
Oklahoma City Police said a security guard shot and killed an armed robbery suspect at a dispensary Thursday morning. Police said the suspect entered a Mango Cannabis dispensary on the Northwest Expressway with a weapon around 11 a.m. Authorities said the security guard confronted the suspect and shot him inside...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma woman and her dog left for dead in hit-and-run incident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Oklahoma City police examine the fifth lethal hit run in lower than 14 days. It’s a troubling pattern that Oklahoma City police say doesn’t should be–drivers are leaving the scene of a hit-and-run incident. “They know what they’re doing is wrong,’ said Gary Knight...
KOCO
Security guard shoots, kills subject entering Oklahoma City dispensary with weapon
OKLAHOMA CITY — A security guard at an Oklahoma City dispensary shot and killed a subject who tried to enter the store with a weapon Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 11:10 a.m. at Mango Cannabis, 6201 NW Expressway. Oklahoma City police said the security guard confronted and shot...
KOCO
Suspect in quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County in custody
A suspect in connection to the quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County is in custody. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they can confirm the suspect wanted in connection with a quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County is in custody. The Miami Beach, Florida Police Department arrested the suspect...
News On 6
OCPD Responds To Wrong-Way Crash In SW OKC
Oklahoma City Police said two people are in the hospital Thursday morning after a wrong-way crash near Southwest 104th and May. Officers said a couple was leaving the Crest grocery store when they collided with a wrong-way driver. Authorities say it is unknown if the driver was under the influence.
KOCO
Four people executed, fifth injured in shooting at Oklahoma marijuana farm: What we know
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — An investigation continues after four people were murdered and a fifth was injured in an execution-style shooting Sunday at a marijuana grow facility in Kingfisher County. Below is what we know as of Tuesday evening. The Victims. Three men and a woman were executed, and...
KOCO
Suspect accused of quadruple homicide on Oklahoma marijuana farm appears in court
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — The suspect accused of a quadruple homicide on an Oklahoma marijuana farm appeared in court. The suspect, Wu Chen, appeared in court in Miami-Dade County, Florida, after being picked up by officers in the Miami Beach area on Tuesday. Chen was in a Florida courtroom...
KOCO
Man accused of causing head-on crash that killed OKC police officer is dead
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of causing a head-on crash that killed an Oklahoma City police officer is dead. The man was out on bond when he died. Right now, we have no official word on what caused his death. Victor Kenneth Fraser Jr. was arrested earlier this...
news9.com
OKC Police Issue Warrant For Woman Accused Of Shooting At Vehicle
An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of shooting at another woman. Oklahoma City Police said Adriana Austin was attempting to sell a woman a dog, but there was a disagreement over the deposit. When the two met up, Austin was allegedly assaulted by the other women.
Man accused of killing Oklahoma City officer in crash dies
A man who was arrested following a deadly crash with an Oklahoma City police officer has died.
abc17news.com
Miami police arrest man in 4 killings on Oklahoma pot farm
Authorities want a man brought to back to Oklahoma to face charges in the execution-style killings of four people at a marijuana farm after he was arrested in South Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says on Facebook that Wu Chen was taken into custody Tuesday by officers with the Miami Beach Police Department. The bureau says he was arrested after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving, and he was taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Authorities say four Chinese citizens were found executed Sunday on a property northwest of Oklahoma City. Police say the man will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and will face extradition to Oklahoma.
KTBS
Arrest made in execution-style killing of four in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to...
Uber Eats driver and son robbed of delivery, shot at in OKC
Oklahoma City police want to find the person responsible for robbing an Uber Eats driver of his food delivery Tuesday night, then firing shots at the delivery driver’s SUV. Anthony Placker and his 12-year-old son were narrowly missed by the gunfire.
News On 6
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Man Last Seen In Edmond
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man last seen in Edmond. Oklahoma City police requested the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's assistance for the alert issued for Hal Wright. Authorities said Wright was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night wearing a blue oxford dress shirt and blue...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Deputies Answering Hostage Report Find 4 Dead at Suspected Marijuana Grow – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Authorities had been looking for a suspect after 4 folks had been discovered lifeless at an obvious marijuana develop in Oklahoma, authorities stated Monday. The victims, who weren’t recognized, had been found after deputies from the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hostage scenario, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated in a press release.
KOCO
Man accused of executing four people on Oklahoma marijuana farm arrested in Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of executing four people on an Oklahoma marijuana farm was arrested in Florida. He was arrested after a license plate reader helped track him down. The suspect is 45-year-old Wu Chen. Officials knew who they were looking for but wouldn’t release the name...
OKC man says animal control took 22 hours to respond to dog attack
He said he tried to call 911 multiple times to get an OKC Animal Control officer to respond. They did - 22 hours later.
yukonprogressnews.com
Judge upholds sentence in fatal drunk driving crash
EL RENO – A Canadian County judge has refused to reduce the sentence of a state prisoner convicted last fall of causing a deadly drunk driving crash just east of Yukon. A judicial review hearing for Tristan Lee Gaskey, 26, was Nov. 8 in Canadian County District Court. Gaskey...
Man Accused Of Pulling Knife On Employees At Car Dealership
A man irate over an impounded car took his anger out on employees of a local car dealership and wound up in the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Police said 48-year-old Donald Cooks pulled a knife on employees and threatened to kill them. The confrontation was caught on security cameras. “Unfortunately,...
KOCO
Person taken to hospital after overnight house fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to a hospital after a fire sparked overnight at a southeast Oklahoma City home. Authorities told KOCO 5 that a woman called 911 after coming home and finding her house near Southeast 104th Street and Sunnylane Road on fire. Crews from the Oklahoma City and Moore fire departments responded.
