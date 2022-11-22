Read full article on original website
Boo Radley
3d ago
There is nothing in that dusty old book written by illiterate goat herders even mentions abortion. So next... 😎
Candy Keller
3d ago
I think it's a women's choice and no one else's business those that are do against abortions you going to help raise the child buy food cloths daycare college and all responsibility to raise these children didn't think so it's all no it's murder but never offer help take care of them it's choice and no one's business you don't have to answer for it!
The Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice have launched the “Freedom to Teach Fund,” which advantages Oklahoma public faculty academics. Public educators in Oklahoma could have the chance to obtain authorized assist with the fund from public donations. “Their will be a voluntary advisory council made up...
OKLAHOMA CITY — As a group pushes to make abortion a constitutional right in Oklahoma, there’s new attention on the process they’re trying to use. State Sen. Warren Hamilton said he wants to change how many votes are needed to change laws. Right now, state questions pass by a simple majority, which he argues disenfranchises rural Oklahoma.
Books in Oklahoma faculties could also be topic to ban and oldsters are taking motion. “If we want to be the change that we want to see in our children’s lives then that first requires us as parents to take action,” mentioned Danielle Johnson, mdifferent of a special education baby. “That action is exposing your kids to different cultures, letting them watch the news with you, and simply telling them the truth about history.”
A newly filed petition hopes to change the state’s constitution, giving Oklahomans legal access to abortion care.
OKLAHOMA WATCH: Demand is high, but financial support for Oklahoma’s unpaid caregivers is scarce | News
Francis Johnson spent 25 years in property planning, serving to shoppers put together for an unsure future whereas doing the identical for herself. Johnson thought she had constructed adequate retirement financial savings by 2010 when she moved dwelling from Atlanta to assist care for her growing older mom. That unsure...
OKLAHOMA WATCH: Forced out: Skyrocketing rent, evictions pushing thousands out of their homes | News
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The relaxation stand or pack the corridor. It’s acquainted territory for Amy Forsythe. In her earlier job, she helped discover housing for the homeless and eviction courtroom was an everyday cease. Today, Forsythe, 45, is right here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her house.
Sheriff denies going easy on Oklahoma governor’s son found intoxicated by deputies: Report
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt‘s son was found intoxicated by native deputies on Halloween final month after they have been alerted to a case filled with firearms positioned in a parking zone of a close-by haunted home. The guns got here from the truck of 20-year-old John Andrew Stitt, who...
Oklahoma voters could decide on abortion access under proposed ballot initiative
Oklahomans could get the opportunity to vote for abortion access in the state. A ballot initiative is in the works, and it crossed an important threshold this week. Organizers filed the paperwork for the initiative late last month. State Question 828, if it ends up on the ballot, would amend the state’s constitution to create new protections for pregnant residents and the people who provide their care. Among other things, it would protect Oklahomans’ right to an abortion up to fetal viability, and afterward if a medical practitioner deems it necessary.
State licensure boards are an important, although often overlooked, component of job opportunity and economic growth. The boards control access to professions. If operated appropriately, they provide consumer protection while allowing the most qualified people possible to enter a profession, which increases competition and keeps prices down for consumers. But there’s reason to worry Oklahoma’s licensure boards have inherent flaws that not only stymie healthy industry competition, but also could be found illegal. One legislator compared the state’s licensure system to “sitting on a time bomb.” A new report issued by the Oklahoma Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) reviewed...
Oklahoma representative files guns rights bills
(The Center Square) – Rep. Jim Olsen is the first lawmaker to file a bill for the upcoming 2023 Oklahoma legislative session. House Bill 1001 would lower the legal age limit to carry a firearm from 21 years old to 18 years old. "You can go in the military...
OKLAHOMA WATCH: 114 executions and counting: An Oklahoma priest’s quest to uphold the ‘dignity of life’ | News
Bryan Brooks was an adolescent, identical to them. In the summer season of 1978, he was on break from Putnam City West High School, working together with his father at the household’s mechanic store. They have been working at a steakhouse 14 miles from Brooks’ faculty. One Sunday in...
Bill would require Oklahoma schools to teach Thanksgiving history
OKLAHOMA (KTEN) — A bill filed by state Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-District 33) is proposing that Oklahoma schools provide students with an understanding of the history and meanings of the Thanksgiving holiday. If passed, the bill would require public schools, charter schools, career technology centers and higher education institutions...
KOCO 5 Investigates: Gov. Kevin Stitt’s son was treated harsher than most
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — You've probably seen the headlines and the body camera video floating around the web showing Gov. Kevin Stitt's son's recent interaction with Logan County deputies. On Halloween night, deputies were called after a case full of guns was found in the parking lot of a...
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Headlines: No charges for Stitt’s son, Oklahoma Congressional GOP & Thunder lose at home
Gov. Stitt’s son won’t face alcohol and firearm charges over a situation in Guthrie. (NewsOK) Tulsa residents mourn the loss of a victim of the Colorado Springs club killing. (Tulsa World) Local LGBTQ allies react to nightclub shooting. (Tulsa World) OTA comes under fire for purchasing website opposing...
Minnesota murder suspect found in Oklahoma
KAY COUNTY, Okla. — A murder suspect accused of killing a person at a Minnesota restaurant was found in Oklahoma. Police in Bloomington, Minnesota, just outside of Minneapolis, said the suspect opened fire inside a restaurant Wednesday, killing someone eating lunch and injuring a server. The man was arrested...
Oklahoma State Health Department mum on nonexistence of a Pandemic Center, problems at health lab
TULSA — Oklahoma’s decision to move its public health lab to Stillwater has resulted in an almost complete turnover of its staff, a loss of efficiency, federal investigations into staffing and equipment calibration, concerns over accuracy of test results, and a large amount of testing sent out of state.
PSO proposes third rate hike in one year as corporation commissioner questions 'corruption' and 'deceit'
Tulsans could see an increase of $14 per month in their power bills under a proposed rate increase from Public Service Company of Oklahoma. If approved by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, the 10% increase could be the third rate hike by the utility company since December. A spokesperson for PSO, Wayne Greene, said the $173 million that’s expected to be collected will be used to “cover total investment,” strengthen the current power grid, and encourage clean energy.
