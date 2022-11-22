ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

HBCU Gameday

Grambling takes on Southern in the Bayou Classic

Grambling State and Southern square off on Saturday afternoon in another round of the Bayou Classic. Grambling State is hoping for a better result than their last game, a 41-7 loss to Texas Southern. Meanwhile, SU enters with some momentum from their recent win over Mississippi Valley State University. The last time these teams met […] The post Grambling takes on Southern in the Bayou Classic appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NBC Sports

Grambling vs Southern: How to watch the 2022 Bayou Classic, Live Stream, TV Channel, kickoff time for Saturday’s game

The 2022 Bayou Classic takes place on Saturday, November 26 on NBC and Peacock as the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers go head-to-head at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is the 49th installment of this historic rivalry. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET, see below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the game.
theadvocate.com

Fuel stamps, controversy, OTs and revenge: Recalling five memorable LSU-Texas A&M games

LSU and Texas A&M have been playing every year as SEC West foes since the Aggies joined the conference in 2012, but the Tigers and A&M have been tangling for much longer than that. The series began way back in 1899, with LSU holding a 35-22-3 lead including wins in nine of their past 11 meetings. Here's a look back at five memorable games from this ancient series:
bossierpress.com

High school boys basketball: Bossier holds off Carroll, improves to 4-0

Tahj Roots scored 26 points to lead the Bossier Bearkats past Carroll 59-56 in the Richwood Classic Wednesday afternoon in Monroe. Bossier improved to 4-0. Carroll 4-2. The Bearkats and the Bulldogs met in the Class 3A quarterfinals the last two seasons. Carroll won 59-56 in 2021 and Bossier won 60-47 last spring.
Highschool Basketball Pro

Shreveport, November 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice

FanSided

Alabama Football: Bama and LSU CFB Playoff rankings stir fans

Many college football fans are displeased about the latest Playoff ranking for Alabama Football and LSU. Using some outdated descriptions, the responses could be defined as hissy fits or going back to the 19th century, an even stronger term applies, a conniption fit. Other than Tennessee fans, it is difficult...
theadvocate.com

Smiley: A home run from second base?

"Your Wednesday column about the little girl who wanted to play baseball reminded me of my son Todd," says Jerry Arbour, of Baton Rouge. "He was playing T-ball at Our Lady of Mercy field. His coach was my good friend Reggie Mullins. "Todd made it to second base, and Reggie...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
