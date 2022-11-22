Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Related
NOLA.com
LSU basketball loses title game of Cayman Islands Classic in heartbreaking fashion
LSU’s trip to the Caribbean for the Cayman Islands Classic couldn’t have ended in a more bizarre fashion than it did Wednesday night. Matt McMahon’s team suffered its first loss of the season when LSU, which won its first two outings in the three-day event, fell to Kansas State 61-59 in the tournament’s championship game.
wbrz.com
Zachary native Lindsey Scott and Southeastern's Frank Scelfo headline Southland All Conference Awards
On Wednesday, the Southland Conference announced its annual football awards and all-conference teams with former Zachary Bronco and current Incarnate Word quarterback Lindsey Scott, Jr. taking home Player of the Year Honors and Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo awarded Coach of the Year honors. Conference co-champions UIW and Southeastern led...
Grambling takes on Southern in the Bayou Classic
Grambling State and Southern square off on Saturday afternoon in another round of the Bayou Classic. Grambling State is hoping for a better result than their last game, a 41-7 loss to Texas Southern. Meanwhile, SU enters with some momentum from their recent win over Mississippi Valley State University. The last time these teams met […] The post Grambling takes on Southern in the Bayou Classic appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
bossierpress.com
High school basketball: David Bryant Memorial Classic set for Saturday at Airline, BPCC
The inaugural David Bryant Memorial Basketball Classic is set for Saturday at Airline and BPCC. The event, hosted by the Win The Day Foundation, features seven boys games and three girls games. The Classic is named in honor of David Bryant, an educator and coach in Bossier and Caddo Parishes...
NBC Sports
Grambling vs Southern: How to watch the 2022 Bayou Classic, Live Stream, TV Channel, kickoff time for Saturday’s game
The 2022 Bayou Classic takes place on Saturday, November 26 on NBC and Peacock as the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers go head-to-head at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is the 49th installment of this historic rivalry. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET, see below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the game.
NOLA.com
New LHSAA format sets up some new-look playoff matchups in high school football
The high school football playoffs look a little different this year. A new format created by the LHSAA during the summer has created some unique playoff pairings, with schools from two different enrollment classifications facing each other for the same state championship. That is especially evident now as 13 local...
theadvocate.com
Fuel stamps, controversy, OTs and revenge: Recalling five memorable LSU-Texas A&M games
LSU and Texas A&M have been playing every year as SEC West foes since the Aggies joined the conference in 2012, but the Tigers and A&M have been tangling for much longer than that. The series began way back in 1899, with LSU holding a 35-22-3 lead including wins in nine of their past 11 meetings. Here's a look back at five memorable games from this ancient series:
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Bossier holds off Carroll, improves to 4-0
Tahj Roots scored 26 points to lead the Bossier Bearkats past Carroll 59-56 in the Richwood Classic Wednesday afternoon in Monroe. Bossier improved to 4-0. Carroll 4-2. The Bearkats and the Bulldogs met in the Class 3A quarterfinals the last two seasons. Carroll won 59-56 in 2021 and Bossier won 60-47 last spring.
brproud.com
Saturday on NBC 33: ‘Southern University: Road to the Bayou Classic’ special
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Bayou Classic is days away and the Geaux Nation team wants to get you ready for the big game. The annual HBCU matchup between the Southern University Jaguar and the Grambling State Tigers will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the Mercedes Benz Superdome.
Shreveport, November 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Evangel Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with C.E. Byrd High School on November 24, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Bossier knocks off 2021-22 5A champ Zachary; Airline, Haughton win
The Bossier Bearkats defeated 2021-22 Class 5A state champion Zachary 36-34 in the City of Lights tournament Tuesday in Natchitoches. The Bearkats broke the Broncos’ 32-game winning streak. Keyshun Johnson and Lakavin Thomas led Bossier with nine points each. Tahj Roots added seven and Kerel Woods five. Brandon Rogers...
Alabama Football: Bama and LSU CFB Playoff rankings stir fans
Many college football fans are displeased about the latest Playoff ranking for Alabama Football and LSU. Using some outdated descriptions, the responses could be defined as hissy fits or going back to the 19th century, an even stronger term applies, a conniption fit. Other than Tennessee fans, it is difficult...
theadvocate.com
Parkview's Stefan LeFors, Micah Johnson get shot at reigning state champion St. Charles
During his playing days at Christian Life, Stefan LeFors went 2-2 against St. Charles Catholic. Now as a coach, LeFors gets another crack at the Comets when No. 10-seeded Parkview Baptist hosts No. 2 St. Charles in the Division III select quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday. Parkview’s road to the...
theadvocate.com
Smiley: A home run from second base?
"Your Wednesday column about the little girl who wanted to play baseball reminded me of my son Todd," says Jerry Arbour, of Baton Rouge. "He was playing T-ball at Our Lady of Mercy field. His coach was my good friend Reggie Mullins. "Todd made it to second base, and Reggie...
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
Holiday Themed Christmas Train Announces Louisiana Stops
Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express takes to the rails to celebrate the season. Here are the stops in Louisiana where you can see the train and its holiday display.
theadvocate.com
Two men, one teenager cited for killing, dumping black bear in West Feliciana, LWF says
Two men and a teenager were cited Monday for illegally shooting a Louisiana black bear in West Feliciana Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. LDWF agents were investigating the illegal shooting and dumping of a black bear west of St. Francisville near the Mississippi River when...
theadvocate.com
Five from Baton Rouge area, 1 from Belle Chase cited for rallying ducks, says LDWF
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited six people for alleged migratory game bird violations in St. James Parish. LDWF agents were on patrol Saturday when they saw Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, drive a pickup truck around a pond and firing a shotgun to scare ducks up as five other men hunted them.
The Thibodaux Massacre left 60 dead, 135 years later their story is being told
THIBODAUX, La. — Just 135 years ago, roughly 60 Black men and women were killed in what is now known as the Thibodaux Massacre. Only eight of their names were read at this year's memorial. The majority of them are lost to history after their bodies were buried in an unmarked, mass grave after the shooting.
theadvocate.com
Early voting opens Saturday for Dec. 10 election; here's the Baton Rouge-area ballot
Early voting begins Saturday for the 2022 Louisiana general election, including runoffs for races not decided in the Nov. 8 primary. Regular voting will occur Saturday, Dec. 10. The ballot includes three statewide ballot issues and a regional runoff for a Public Service Commission seat. All parishes in the Baton...
Comments / 0