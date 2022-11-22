LSU and Texas A&M have been playing every year as SEC West foes since the Aggies joined the conference in 2012, but the Tigers and A&M have been tangling for much longer than that. The series began way back in 1899, with LSU holding a 35-22-3 lead including wins in nine of their past 11 meetings. Here's a look back at five memorable games from this ancient series:

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO