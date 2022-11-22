ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

WANE-TV

Lawyer talks complexities, unusual aspects of latest Delphi developments

INDIANAPOLIS — More questions than answers has always been a feature of the Delphi investigation, and this latest phase of the case is no different. It has nearly been a month since Richard Allen was first arrested in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, but still, the probable cause affidavit for the arrest has not been released.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Former Delphi mayor part of prosecution team in murder case

DELPHI, Ind. – Shane Evans was the mayor of Delphi when Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered in a high-profile case. Now, he’s part of the team tasked with prosecuting Richard Allen, the man charged with two counts of murder in connection with the teens’ deaths.
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Former investigator, community react to new developments in Delphi case

DELPHI, Ind. — Delphi suspect information still hangs in windows of a downtown Delphi building. Just across the street the main suspect in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, Richard Allen, appeared in the Carroll County Courthouse in front of a packed room. Judge Fran Gull has not yet made a decision on […]
DELPHI, IN
Advocate

25 Gay Men Could Have Been Killed by Indiana Serial Killer

NOBLESVILLE, Indiana (WISH) -- Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total...
WESTFIELD, IN
Law & Crime

County Prosecutor in Charge of Delphi Murders Case Dismisses His Critics: ‘We Have a Very Solid Case’ Against Suspect Richard Allen

The prosecutor pressing forward with murder charges against Richard Matthew Allen, 50, in Indiana’s Delphi Murders issued a statement in defense of his mostly secret case on Wednesday. The statement, published by Indianapolis FOX affiliate WXIN, reads as follows:. The Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office appreciates the Judge hearing our...
DELPHI, IN
Fox 59

Update on Carroll County hearing

Russ McQuaid provides update on the hearing to unseal documents in the Delphi investigation. Russ McQuaid provides update on the hearing to unseal documents in the Delphi investigation. Indiana Chamber calls for action on health care costs, …. One of Indiana's biggest business groups is calling on lawmakers to help...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Accused Delphi killer Richard Allen seeks bail

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Lawyers representing the man accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge on the banks of Deer Creek east of Delphi in the winter of 2017 filed a motion today seeking bail for their client. Attorneys Bradley Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin, appointed last week, three weeks […]
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Over 21 years in prison for Indianapolis meth dealer

INDIANAPOLIS — A 42-year-old Marion County man will spend the next 20+ years behind bars after being sentenced on multiple meth dealing charges. Bradley Gulledge, a 42-year-old Indianapolis man, was sentenced this week to 262 months in federal prison. He previously pleaded guilty to possessing meth with intent to sell in two separate federal cases. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX 28 Spokane

EXPLAINER: Why are court records sealed in 2 girls’ deaths?

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge could rule Tuesday if sealed court documents with evidence that led to a man’s arrest in the 2017 slayings of two teenage girls will be publicly released. Richard Matthew Allen, a 50-year-old of Delphi, Indiana, was charged last month with two counts of murder in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, but the court documents were sealed at the request of the local prosecutor. State police have revealed incremental details about the case since investigations first began, but public calls for more details have accelerated since Allen’s Oct. 28 arrest on two murder counts in the killings.
DELPHI, IN
abc57.com

Possible bomb at Marshall County home found to be alarm clock

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A possible bomb threat at a residence in Marshall County was found to be a novelty alarm clock, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. The Plymouth Fire Department was dispatched to Menominee Drive at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for the incident. The South Bend Police...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Marion County Coroner’s Office IDs 4 victims from weekend homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims, including a high school student, in four shootings over the weekend. The first homicide happened Friday afternoon on Indy’s south side at the Brookwood Apartments on Turtle Creek E. Drive. The coroner’s office identified the deceased as Kareem Muttler, 16. He died at the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

