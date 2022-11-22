Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
Related
Prosecutor in Delphi murders case wants broad gag order to include family members
DELPHI, Ind. — Nicholas McLeland did his talking in court. After the hearing of murder suspect Richard Allen, charged in the Delphi killings of Abby Williams and Libby German, the Carroll County Prosecutor declined to speak to dozens of reporters on hand. And if McLeland gets his way, there will be a large group of […]
WANE-TV
Lawyer talks complexities, unusual aspects of latest Delphi developments
INDIANAPOLIS — More questions than answers has always been a feature of the Delphi investigation, and this latest phase of the case is no different. It has nearly been a month since Richard Allen was first arrested in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, but still, the probable cause affidavit for the arrest has not been released.
Fox 59
Former Delphi mayor part of prosecution team in murder case
DELPHI, Ind. – Shane Evans was the mayor of Delphi when Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered in a high-profile case. Now, he’s part of the team tasked with prosecuting Richard Allen, the man charged with two counts of murder in connection with the teens’ deaths.
Prosecutor claims ‘very solid case’ against Delphi suspect; defense says ‘wrong guy’
DELPHI, Ind. – While defense attorneys for the man charged in the Delphi murders maintain their client’s innocence, prosecutors claim they have a “very solid case” against Richard Allen. Both sides appeared in court Tuesday for a hearing to determine if court records related to the case would remain sealed. Defense attorney Andrew Baldwin suggested […]
Why the Delphi murders court records are sealed; suspect Richard Allen requests bail
An Indiana judge could rule Tuesday if sealed court documents with evidence that led to a man's arrest in the 2017 slayings of two teenage girls will be publicly released.
Defense attorneys say Richard Allen is ‘wrong guy’ in Delphi murder case
DELPHI, Ind. — Following a hearing to decide whether the probable cause affidavit in the Delphi murder case will remain sealed or be released, attorneys for a man charged in connection with the killings, Richard Allen, said they weren’t impressed with the case police have put together. Allen’s attorneys said they’ve read the sealed affidavit […]
Former investigator, community react to new developments in Delphi case
DELPHI, Ind. — Delphi suspect information still hangs in windows of a downtown Delphi building. Just across the street the main suspect in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, Richard Allen, appeared in the Carroll County Courthouse in front of a packed room. Judge Fran Gull has not yet made a decision on […]
Advocate
25 Gay Men Could Have Been Killed by Indiana Serial Killer
NOBLESVILLE, Indiana (WISH) -- Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total...
Documents related to the arrest of Delphi suspect Richard Allen could be unsealed
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Richard Allen was arrested and charged late last month in the 2017 deaths of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German. A hearing on whether to unseal documents related to the investigation and the arrest of Allen for the murders is being held today. The evidence which lead to Allen’s […]
IN judge considers unsealing evidence, adjusting bond for Richard Allen, Delphi murder suspect
A judge weighed in on unsealing evidence and potentially adjusting bond in the Delphi, Indiana murders Tuesday.
Bail hearing granted for Richard Allen; Prosecutor argues others may have been involved in Delphi murders
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A much-anticipated hearing in Carroll County Tuesday resulted in a bail hearing granted for Delphi suspect Richard Allen, as well as a prosecutor saying in court what some have long believed: Allen may not be the sole suspect. Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland also gave the judge presiding over the hearing […]
County Prosecutor in Charge of Delphi Murders Case Dismisses His Critics: ‘We Have a Very Solid Case’ Against Suspect Richard Allen
The prosecutor pressing forward with murder charges against Richard Matthew Allen, 50, in Indiana’s Delphi Murders issued a statement in defense of his mostly secret case on Wednesday. The statement, published by Indianapolis FOX affiliate WXIN, reads as follows:. The Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office appreciates the Judge hearing our...
Fox 59
Update on Carroll County hearing
Russ McQuaid provides update on the hearing to unseal documents in the Delphi investigation. Russ McQuaid provides update on the hearing to unseal documents in the Delphi investigation. Indiana Chamber calls for action on health care costs, …. One of Indiana's biggest business groups is calling on lawmakers to help...
Accused Delphi killer Richard Allen seeks bail
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Lawyers representing the man accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge on the banks of Deer Creek east of Delphi in the winter of 2017 filed a motion today seeking bail for their client. Attorneys Bradley Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin, appointed last week, three weeks […]
Over 21 years in prison for Indianapolis meth dealer
INDIANAPOLIS — A 42-year-old Marion County man will spend the next 20+ years behind bars after being sentenced on multiple meth dealing charges. Bradley Gulledge, a 42-year-old Indianapolis man, was sentenced this week to 262 months in federal prison. He previously pleaded guilty to possessing meth with intent to sell in two separate federal cases. […]
FOX 28 Spokane
EXPLAINER: Why are court records sealed in 2 girls’ deaths?
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge could rule Tuesday if sealed court documents with evidence that led to a man’s arrest in the 2017 slayings of two teenage girls will be publicly released. Richard Matthew Allen, a 50-year-old of Delphi, Indiana, was charged last month with two counts of murder in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, but the court documents were sealed at the request of the local prosecutor. State police have revealed incremental details about the case since investigations first began, but public calls for more details have accelerated since Allen’s Oct. 28 arrest on two murder counts in the killings.
Former Zionsville gymnastics coach sentenced to 50 years for molestation
A former Zionsville gymnastics coach has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after being found guilty of three counts of child molestation.
abc57.com
Possible bomb at Marshall County home found to be alarm clock
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A possible bomb threat at a residence in Marshall County was found to be a novelty alarm clock, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. The Plymouth Fire Department was dispatched to Menominee Drive at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for the incident. The South Bend Police...
Marion County Coroner’s Office IDs 4 victims from weekend homicides
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims, including a high school student, in four shootings over the weekend. The first homicide happened Friday afternoon on Indy’s south side at the Brookwood Apartments on Turtle Creek E. Drive. The coroner’s office identified the deceased as Kareem Muttler, 16. He died at the […]
Mom calls for justice 6 years after Flora fire killed her 4 girls, ‘I pray every day something comes out’
FLORA, Ind. — “It’s hard for me. When I say it’s hard, it’s mind-boggling.” Gaylin Rose took a work break from her Northern California job just to talk with us. From the front seat of her car, she described her now, no-frills life. “I just literally work all day from four or five in the […]
Comments / 0