Missionaries spend Thanksgiving assembling 400,000 meals for Utah Food Bank
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands of pre-packaged meals are on their way to the Utah Food Bank after volunteers at a massive Thanksgiving Day service project assembled them in just hours. More than a thousand missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered at...
Orem woman gives ultimate gift, saving two lives with kidney donation
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — An Orem woman is quickly recovering after an operation in October, in which she became a living kidney donor. “I’ve always been told that you can change the world one person at a time and you should be the change in the world that you want to see,” Sophia Jackson said.
Utah Food Bank hosts 17th annual race to fight hunger statewide
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A few thousand people woke up and began getting ready for the Utah Human Race Thursday morning. For the past 17 years, the Utah Food Bank has hosted the run to benefit the food bank's mission to fight hunger statewide. The race started at the...
GALLERY: ZooLights returning to Utah's Hogle Zoo for 2022 holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah's Hogle Zoo is welcoming the holiday season with the return of its 16th annual ZooLights. The event, which showcases unique light displays, will run from Dec. 2 to Dec. 30, zoo officials said. More from 2News: Holiday season. It will also include a...
Holiday 'Giving Machines' open in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The big red machines are back. State and community leaders celebrated the opening of holiday "Giving Machines" at City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City Tuesday afternoon. The machines, which have been part of the "Light the World" campaign of The Church of...
GALLERY: Animals feast on pumpkins for Thanksgiving at Utah's Hogle Zoo
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Humans weren't the only ones who enjoyed a Thanksgiving feast this year — lions, elephants and meerkats were also among those fed a festive meal at Utah's Hogle Zoo on Thursday. Zoo officials said this unique tradition, called Feast with the Beast, invited...
Tens of thousands expected through Salt Lake Airport over Thanksgiving holiday
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This holiday season, whether you're flying or driving, it may get hectic. Around 54 million people, according to AAA, will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. Wednesday's winter conditions gave early-morning drivers a little bit of a headache. Crashes occurred on the highway...
Vigil honors 'always happy' mother who was shot, killed in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Family and friends came out Wednesday evening to remember a 29-year-old mother who was shot and killed last weekend. Police say Nicole Olsen was shot and killed near restaurants and bars at West Temple and 300 South in downtown Salt Lake City. They said...
Provo crews respond to two house fires overnight
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Provo emergency crews responded to two structure fires overnight. The first fire was reported around 3:45 a.m. at 1080 East 200 North to a single-family residence, according to Capt. Sam Armstrong with Provo Fire and Rescue. Armstrong said the fire started on the exterior of...
How to keep the holidays happy without breaking your bank
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This time of year can bring a lot of pressure and stress. Mix in high inflation and less money to go around, and that can be a recipe for a very unhappy holiday season. But there are ways you can rise above and enjoy...
Dining at a restaurant for Thanksgiving may save you money
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — If you did the shopping for Thanksgiving this year, you probably paid more for several items. With the way prices have increased at the grocery store, it’s possible having your holiday meal from a restaurant might help save you money. That’s because according...
I-80 closure, I-15 delays, crashes, injuries plague drivers beginning holiday road trips
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Travelers who were hoping to beat the crowds by getting on the road super early on Wednesday found themselves navigating through some brief winter weather, and multiple crashes that brought highway traffic to a crawl, all but eliminating the chance for a smooth commute out of northern Utah.
Salt Lake County deputy uses car to advertise need for kidney donor
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Dakota Patterson has stage 5 kidney disease and said at last check, his kidneys were functioning at 4 percent. He’s looking for a kidney donor — for kindness from a stranger. He even saw an idea on Facebook and decided to try it;...
Larry H. Miller Company purchases majority stake in Swig soda shops
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Larry H. Miller Company announced that they purchased a majority stake in the Swig, a Utah-based soda shop. "Let’s pop the soda and celebrate! Today we couldn’t be more excited to announce our Swig Family is growing," the company shared on social media following the announcement. "From franchising to movie theaters, there is so much more to share! We just don’t think you’re ready for it."
Bountiful family left with many questions after car drives through driveway, front yard
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful family is confused why an unknown driver made his or her way through the family's front yard and driveway. Surveillance video shows a red SUV drive into the family's driveway, hit their car, drive through the front yard and leave. The family said...
Police investigating apparent double homicide inside Clearfield home
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — Police have been called to a home in Davis County where two adults have been found deceased. Officials said they were investigating the incident as a double homicide. Chief Kelly Bennett with the Clearfield Police Department said a female family member called emergency dispatchers around...
Intruder in critical condition after attempting to break into Kearns home
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — A 37-year-old man is in critical condition after attempting to break into a Kearns residence where the homeowners fought back. Officials said they received calls of a home invasion a short time after 11 p.m. Wednesday at 5973 South Stone Flower Way. The intruder was...
Attending Black Friday sales becoming less common thanks to longer online deals
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Black Friday is just a few days away, but the deals are limited to just one day anymore. According to consumer reports, the best time to buy most electronics is actually on Thanksgiving, though they said you’ll get a better deal on TVs if you wait until Friday. If you wait until Monday, that’s the day they said you could save on laptops.
With Thanksgiving costing more, financial expert touches on ways to save
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Like it or not, Thanksgiving will cost more this year due to our current economy. While families might need to fork out more cash than last year, it doesn’t mean celebrating has to be off the table. Jeremy Blair is the VP of...
Woman arrested after hitting patrol car with stolen vehicle, multi-agency pursuit
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was arrested after police said she rammed into an officer's patrol car with a stolen vehicle, leading to a multi-agency pursuit in Taylorsville. They said Victoria Diane Nunez, 32, was located with a stolen vehicle at a local gas station on Thursday. Officers...
