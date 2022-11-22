SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Black Friday is just a few days away, but the deals are limited to just one day anymore. According to consumer reports, the best time to buy most electronics is actually on Thanksgiving, though they said you’ll get a better deal on TVs if you wait until Friday. If you wait until Monday, that’s the day they said you could save on laptops.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO