Saratoga Springs, UT

kjzz.com

Orem woman gives ultimate gift, saving two lives with kidney donation

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — An Orem woman is quickly recovering after an operation in October, in which she became a living kidney donor. “I’ve always been told that you can change the world one person at a time and you should be the change in the world that you want to see,” Sophia Jackson said.
OREM, UT
kjzz.com

Utah Food Bank hosts 17th annual race to fight hunger statewide

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A few thousand people woke up and began getting ready for the Utah Human Race Thursday morning. For the past 17 years, the Utah Food Bank has hosted the run to benefit the food bank's mission to fight hunger statewide. The race started at the...
SANDY, UT
kjzz.com

Holiday 'Giving Machines' open in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The big red machines are back. State and community leaders celebrated the opening of holiday "Giving Machines" at City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City Tuesday afternoon. The machines, which have been part of the "Light the World" campaign of The Church of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Provo crews respond to two house fires overnight

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Provo emergency crews responded to two structure fires overnight. The first fire was reported around 3:45 a.m. at 1080 East 200 North to a single-family residence, according to Capt. Sam Armstrong with Provo Fire and Rescue. Armstrong said the fire started on the exterior of...
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

How to keep the holidays happy without breaking your bank

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This time of year can bring a lot of pressure and stress. Mix in high inflation and less money to go around, and that can be a recipe for a very unhappy holiday season. But there are ways you can rise above and enjoy...
LEHI, UT
kjzz.com

Dining at a restaurant for Thanksgiving may save you money

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — If you did the shopping for Thanksgiving this year, you probably paid more for several items. With the way prices have increased at the grocery store, it’s possible having your holiday meal from a restaurant might help save you money. That’s because according...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Larry H. Miller Company purchases majority stake in Swig soda shops

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Larry H. Miller Company announced that they purchased a majority stake in the Swig, a Utah-based soda shop. "Let’s pop the soda and celebrate! Today we couldn’t be more excited to announce our Swig Family is growing," the company shared on social media following the announcement. "From franchising to movie theaters, there is so much more to share! We just don’t think you’re ready for it."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Police investigating apparent double homicide inside Clearfield home

CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — Police have been called to a home in Davis County where two adults have been found deceased. Officials said they were investigating the incident as a double homicide. Chief Kelly Bennett with the Clearfield Police Department said a female family member called emergency dispatchers around...
CLEARFIELD, UT
kjzz.com

Attending Black Friday sales becoming less common thanks to longer online deals

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Black Friday is just a few days away, but the deals are limited to just one day anymore. According to consumer reports, the best time to buy most electronics is actually on Thanksgiving, though they said you’ll get a better deal on TVs if you wait until Friday. If you wait until Monday, that’s the day they said you could save on laptops.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

