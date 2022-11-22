BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a missing woman has been found and identified after detectives said her husband was charged with her murder. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio and 36-year-old Jose Luis Pacheco filed for divorce when she later vanished on Nov. 10. A missing person person alert was issued for her on Saturday, Nov. 12.

