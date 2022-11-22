ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs12.com

Holiday tragedy: Drowning in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead from drowning in Boynton Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to a call to Ashley Lakes community around 11:30 Thursday morning after a resident reported they saw a body floating in a lake. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Body of missing Florida woman found identified, husband charged with her murder: Sheriff

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a missing woman has been found and identified after detectives said her husband was charged with her murder. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio and 36-year-old Jose Luis Pacheco filed for divorce when she later vanished on Nov. 10. A missing person person alert was issued for her on Saturday, Nov. 12.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Northbound lanes blocked on Florida Turnpike after fatal crash

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — All northbound lanes are closed on Florida's Turnpike after a fatal crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened before mile marker 78 after the Glades Road exit. FHP arrived on scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. Traffic is backed up to mile...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Health advisory at Ocean Inlet Park

OCEAN RIDGE, Fla. (CBS12) — A health advisory was put into effect at Ocean Inlet Park after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Tuesday. The FDOH says the reason for the elevated levels are unknown but heavy rains,...
OCEAN RIDGE, FL

