Madison, WI

fox47.com

Woodman's adds $1 million to planned Janesville community center

JANESVILLE, Wis. — On Wednesday, a planned community center in Janesville took another step toward reality. The grocery store chain Woodman’s announced a new $1 million pledge to the proposed indoor sports and convention center. The company bought the naming rights to the building for $2 million in 2019.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Increased food need exhibited by high demand at Dane County food pantries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The food needs doubled for some Dane County food pantries who are serving more families than ever before. Dane County food pantries released a joint statement that included several statistics about a dramatic increase in food insecurity in 2022. According to The River Food Pantry, 1,300...
MADISON, WI
luxury-houses.net

Commanding Breathtaking Water Views from Its Patio, this Estate in Madison, WI on Market for $4M

The Estate in Madison is a luxurious home ideal for entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 5404 Lake Mendota Dr, Madison, Wisconsin; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,113 square feet of living spaces. Call Shelly Sprinkman (608-220-1453) – Sprinkman Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Madison.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Sun Prairie receives more than $2M to build affordable housing

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie has been awarded more than $2 million from the Wisconsin Department of Administration to build 10 affordable single-family homes in the city. In a news release this week, the city said it will partner with Habitat for Humanity of Dane County to build the homes for low- to moderate-income families. The city received a total of $2,231,821 as part of a Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program in the wake of the 2018 floods that caused significant damage in Dane County and elsewhere in the state.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
fox47.com

Bellflower Lights interactive holiday display opens in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Bellflower Lights, an interactive holiday light and sound display in Sun Prairie, is now open for its inaugural year. The light display is sequenced to six different holiday-themed musical numbers, which attendees can hear by tuning their car radios to 91.5 FM. The 15-minute...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
captimes.com

9 new restaurants to try around Madison, and 5 opening soon

Several new restaurants have opened in and near Madison this fall, with a few businesses moving to new locations. More are opening soon, including a spot offering dooughnuts, coffee and fried chicken. In the Cap Times’ list of 14 places that either opened this fall or are coming in the...
MADISON, WI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Madison, WI

Madison is Wisconsin's seat of power in Dane County, hosting the Wisconsin State Capitol. It's the fourth-largest city in the state and a treasure trove of exciting activities and attractions. This city's convenient location makes it an excellent place for an excursion and to take a break from the daily...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Development agreement approved for potential project in downtown Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A potential $16-20 million development project to enhance the area around the Rock River in downtown Beloit is one step closer to becoming a reality. City of Beloit officials noted a development agreement and purchase sale for a proposed-private development was approved by the city council Monday night.
BELOIT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Community outreach event in Wisconsin takes ‘unexpected turn’, two men arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach event in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn after two men were arrested. According to the Madison Police Department, on November 21 around 11:15 a.m. an officer was dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly passed two men who strongly smelled of marijuana.
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution

At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff.  While Aeschbach has […] The post Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Q98.5

Good Reason To NOT Give Money To Illinois Panhandlers

If you're torn about giving money to panhandlers, here is a good reason to NOT do it. Homelessness And Hunger Are Huge Problems In Our World. I hear people complaining about the Rockford panhandlers all the time. Some believe the problem is just here in our city. Unfortunately, it's everywhere. Does giving money help or hurt more?
ROCKFORD, IL
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin

A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state

MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
WISCONSIN STATE
luxury-houses.net

Experience the Epitome of Lake Living & Modern Design in This $4.3M House in Middleton, WI

The House in Middleton was designed showcasing stunning views of lake Mendota from every room, now available for sale. This home located at 4713 County Road M, Middleton, Wisconsin; offering 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 7,401 square feet of living spaces. Call Cheena Chandra – Spencer Real Estate Group – (Phone: (312) 837-1111) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Middleton.
MIDDLETON, WI

