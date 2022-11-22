SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie has been awarded more than $2 million from the Wisconsin Department of Administration to build 10 affordable single-family homes in the city. In a news release this week, the city said it will partner with Habitat for Humanity of Dane County to build the homes for low- to moderate-income families. The city received a total of $2,231,821 as part of a Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program in the wake of the 2018 floods that caused significant damage in Dane County and elsewhere in the state.

SUN PRAIRIE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO