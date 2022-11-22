Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oxford Eagle
Davis, Tyson lead Oxford boys to win over Starkville Academy
Oxford basketball enjoyed a stellar performance from their star duo of junior D.J. Davis and freshman Adam Tyson on Tuesday as the pair combined for 42 points in a 66-53 victory over Starkville Academy. Davis poured in a game-high 24 points to lead the way for the Chargers, who controlled...
Mississippi State holds off Ole Miss after controversial call leads to trash on the field
It wouldn't be an Egg Bowl without things getting weird. The football rivalry game between Mississippi and Mississippi State goes back more than 100 years and it's been filled with drama and resentment. Thursday's Thanksgiving Day duel just added another chapter to the in-state feud. Mississippi State beat Ole Miss...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford girls cruise to victory over Starkville Academy
Oxford girls basketball showcased their defensive might on Tuesday as they cruised to a 55-23 victory over Starkville Academy. The Lady Chargers (6-1) played with relentless intensity all night, playing high in the passing lanes and generating plenty of turnovers that led to easy buckets in transition on the other end.
Oxford Eagle
Lane Kiffin denies interest in Auburn job, affirms commitment to Ole Miss
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin did his best to put rumors of his potential move to Auburn to rest on Thursday as he reaffirmed his commitment to staying with the Rebels in Oxford. Kiffin was asked if he plans to stay on as the head coach of the Rebels...
Houston, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Oxford Eagle
Lyons’s historic season leads to Player of the Year honors
This was destiny for Bree Lyons. The Oxford senior, who made her varsity debut as an eighth grader in 2018, made it her mission to etch her name into the storied program’s record books after her older brother convinced her she had a chance to truly make a name for herself if she worked hard enough.
hottytoddy.com
Goal-Line Stand for the Ages: The 1992 Egg Bowl
This article marking the 30th anniversary of the 1992 Ole Miss victory over Mississippi State (17 -10) is being reprinted in memory of the “Rowdies” of the south end zone of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium: Willie Morris, David Sansing, Ron Borne, Barry Hannah, and Dean Faulkner Wells. –Larry Wells. It...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Prediction and preview
Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach will lead the Rebels and Bulldogs this week into the 119th meeting of one of the nation’s most-played rivalries. Ole Miss holds a 64-46-6 edge in the series that dates to 1901. Thursday’s game will be the 95th version of the “Battle of the...
therebelwalk.com
Reports: Lane Kiffin tells Ole Miss players he plans to return to coach the Rebels
OXFORD, Miss. — Early Wednesday evening, our sources began saying Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin had met with his team, ahead of Thursday’s Egg Bowl and informed them he intends to be their head coach for the 2023 season — “unless something changes.”. The message...
Ole Miss Reaches Major NIL Milestone
The Ole Miss NIL program has continued to grow despite the rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin.
Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision
Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
Kiffin talks to team amid Auburn rumors
OXFORD – With rumors running rampant about a possible move to Auburn, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reportedly spoke to his team Tuesday to assure them that he has not taken a job at any other school. All this, coming roughly 48 hours before the Rebels take the field against Mississippi State in the annual […]
yalnews.com
Looking Back In Yalobusha History
Local members of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, CIO, unanimously ratified an agreement Saturday, Nov. 22, 1952, reached in St. Louis between the union and Rice-Stix Dry Goods Co. The agreement, which was to run to Oct. 1, 1954, gave blanket wage increases to all production personnel of five...
Oxford Police release information about parking, shuttles, traffic changes ahead of Ole Miss, Mississippi State game
Oxford police say they are ready for Ole Miss and Mississippi State fans to have a fun and safe time celebrating one of the state’s oldest rivalries. “We will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area.” Oxford police said. “Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.”
Oxford Eagle
Jane Fonda Lee Stewart
Mrs. Jane Fonda Lee Stewart, 83, died at her home on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The memorial service will be held Monday, November 28, 2022, at 11:30 A.M. in the Chapel at Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Eddie Willis officiating. The visitation will be held prior to the service in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until service time.
thelocalvoice.net
Happy Thanksgiving! Oxford, Mississippi: Thursday, November 24, 2022 Food and Drink Specials + Entertainment
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium: Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl (6 pm) Funkys: Watch the Egg Bowl (6 pm) & Thursday NFL Football – OLDIES NIGHT. The Library: FREE Thanksgiving meal! Watch the Egg Bowl (6 pm) & Thursday NFL Football. Rafters: Open all day, watch The Egg...
panolian.com
Robert Kevin Hodges, 52
On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Robert Kevin Hodges, of Charleston, passed away at the age of 52. He had been a patient at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS for an extended period of time. Kevin was born August 4, 1970, to Griffin Hodges, (now deceased), and Wanda Robinson Ivy...
WTOK-TV
MBI investigating after Mississippi State Trooper has shots fired into vehicle
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Mississippi State Trooper had their vehicle shot into. According to MBI, the Trooper was on patrol near Newport Road in Holmes County around 6:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day when the incident occurred. The trooper did not...
jacksonadvocateonline.com
‘Promised Land: A Story About Mound Bayou’ attempts to portray the problems and possibilities facing developing Black communities in the Jim Crow South
A young Black-owned media company, Red Squared, with support from Mississippi Heritage Trust, produced a documentary on Mound Bayou, Mississippi, that attempts to portray the development, achievements, and decline of the town from its beginning in 1887 until the present. In the words of the producers, including Red Squared founder Roderick Red, it “aims to educate the public about the history of this special place, celebrate the achievements of the early residents of Mound Bayou, and help create a conversation about its future.” The documentary uses the words of historians, residents, and leaders from the area to paint its portrait.
I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
