Oxford, MS

Oxford Eagle

Davis, Tyson lead Oxford boys to win over Starkville Academy

Oxford basketball enjoyed a stellar performance from their star duo of junior D.J. Davis and freshman Adam Tyson on Tuesday as the pair combined for 42 points in a 66-53 victory over Starkville Academy. Davis poured in a game-high 24 points to lead the way for the Chargers, who controlled...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford girls cruise to victory over Starkville Academy

Oxford girls basketball showcased their defensive might on Tuesday as they cruised to a 55-23 victory over Starkville Academy. The Lady Chargers (6-1) played with relentless intensity all night, playing high in the passing lanes and generating plenty of turnovers that led to easy buckets in transition on the other end.
OXFORD, MS
High School Football PRO

Houston, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

HOUSTON, MS
Oxford Eagle

Lyons’s historic season leads to Player of the Year honors

This was destiny for Bree Lyons. The Oxford senior, who made her varsity debut as an eighth grader in 2018, made it her mission to etch her name into the storied program’s record books after her older brother convinced her she had a chance to truly make a name for herself if she worked hard enough.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Goal-Line Stand for the Ages: The 1992 Egg Bowl

This article marking the 30th anniversary of the 1992 Ole Miss victory over Mississippi State (17 -10) is being reprinted in memory of the “Rowdies” of the south end zone of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium: Willie Morris, David Sansing, Ron Borne, Barry Hannah, and Dean Faulkner Wells. –Larry Wells. It...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Prediction and preview

Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach will lead the Rebels and Bulldogs this week into the 119th meeting of one of the nation’s most-played rivalries. Ole Miss holds a 64-46-6 edge in the series that dates to 1901. Thursday’s game will be the 95th version of the “Battle of the...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision

Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Kiffin talks to team amid Auburn rumors

OXFORD – With rumors running rampant about a possible move to Auburn, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reportedly spoke to his team Tuesday to assure them that he has not taken a job at any other school. All this, coming roughly 48 hours before the Rebels take the field against Mississippi State in the annual […]
OXFORD, MS
yalnews.com

Looking Back In Yalobusha History

Local members of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, CIO, unanimously ratified an agreement Saturday, Nov. 22, 1952, reached in St. Louis between the union and Rice-Stix Dry Goods Co. The agreement, which was to run to Oct. 1, 1954, gave blanket wage increases to all production personnel of five...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Oxford Police release information about parking, shuttles, traffic changes ahead of Ole Miss, Mississippi State game

Oxford police say they are ready for Ole Miss and Mississippi State fans to have a fun and safe time celebrating one of the state’s oldest rivalries. “We will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area.” Oxford police said. “Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.”
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Jane Fonda Lee Stewart

Mrs. Jane Fonda Lee Stewart, 83, died at her home on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The memorial service will be held Monday, November 28, 2022, at 11:30 A.M. in the Chapel at Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Eddie Willis officiating. The visitation will be held prior to the service in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until service time.
OXFORD, MS
panolian.com

Robert Kevin Hodges, 52

On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Robert Kevin Hodges, of Charleston, passed away at the age of 52. He had been a patient at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS for an extended period of time. Kevin was born August 4, 1970, to Griffin Hodges, (now deceased), and Wanda Robinson Ivy...
CHARLESTON, MS
jacksonadvocateonline.com

‘Promised Land: A Story About Mound Bayou’ attempts to portray the problems and possibilities facing developing Black communities in the Jim Crow South

A young Black-owned media company, Red Squared, with support from Mississippi Heritage Trust, produced a documentary on Mound Bayou, Mississippi, that attempts to portray the development, achievements, and decline of the town from its beginning in 1887 until the present. In the words of the producers, including Red Squared founder Roderick Red, it “aims to educate the public about the history of this special place, celebrate the achievements of the early residents of Mound Bayou, and help create a conversation about its future.” The documentary uses the words of historians, residents, and leaders from the area to paint its portrait.
MOUND BAYOU, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
JACKSON, TN

