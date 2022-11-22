Read full article on original website
French bulldog puppy, valued at over $3K, stolen from Arlington Heights pet store
olice are investigating the theft of a French bulldog puppy from Arlington Heights two weeks ago. It happened the evening of Nov. 10th at Little Paw Rescue on Palatine Road, officials said. The puppy is valued at over $3,000.
fox32chicago.com
Aurora police shut down entrances after Chicago Premium Outlet Mall reaches capacity on Black Friday
AURORA, Ill. - Aurora police have shut down all entrances to the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall after the building reached capacity Friday afternoon. The mall was swarmed with shoppers looking for deals on Black Friday. At 12:55 p.m., Aurora police tweeted that entrances to the mall were still open, however...
3 injured when car crashes into Food 4 Less in Crest Hill, employees say
Three people were injured when a car crashed into a grocery store in Crest Hill Tuesday.
villageofroundlakebeach.com
New Smoke Alarm Detector Law
Community Solar Savings for Qualified Round Lake Beach Residents!
'Real tragic': 2 kids hospitalized after being pulled from icy Palatine pond, police say
Video shows a thin layer of ice on the pond where the two boys fell in.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's top doc urges residents to get booster as surge of winter sickness is likely on its way
CHICAGO - The CDC has released a new study confirming the importance of getting a new COVID-19 booster. The report represents the first published, real world date on the new omicron vaccines, finding that they are in fact better at preventing symptomatic COVID infections. Only about 11 percent of people...
getnews.info
Horizon Medical Center Explains Why It’s the Go-To Medical Center
Horizon Medical Center is a top-rated medical center. In a recent update, the team outlined why it’s the sought-after medical center. Schaumburg, IL – In a website post, Horizon Medical Center shared why clients choose them when needing medical services. The Schaumburg doctors mentioned that they serve as...
fox32chicago.com
Ukrainian Village tavern forced to take town Hamm's Beer Sign after 66 years due to permitting issue
CHICAGO - Since the mid 1950s, there has been a bright, four-foot by five-foot Hamm's Beer Sign illuminating the entrance over Archie's Iowa Rockwell Tavern, which is one of those cozy corner taverns in Ukrainian Village. However, because of a permitting issue, owners had to take it down to many...
oakpark.com
Oak Park is sending mixed messages
The village of Oak Park is sending mixed messages about its commitment to lower emissions, as stated in Climate Ready Oak Park. By raising parking fees and limiting free parking at the village parking garages, with the goal of eliminating free parking, it is dis-incentivizing residents who live in older apartment and condo buildings to follow the Climate Ready guidelines.
5-month-old German Shepard trains as rescue dog in McHenry County
CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters in Wonder Lake have a new recruit to train, and while that's not normally news, we thought who it is will put a smile on your face.The 5-month-old German Shepard, named Jager, just joined the Wonder Lake Fire District.Together, he and his handler will do 18 months of training on and off-duty until Jager is certified as the first official search and rescue dog for any McHenry County fire department.
wjol.com
Car Drives Into Front of Crest Hill Store
WJOL has learned that a car has driven into the front of the Food 4 Less located at 1701 N. Larkin Ave. in Crest Hill. No further information is available at this time but stay tuned to WJOL for the latest on this breaking story.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago nonprofit says more families need help putting food on the table this Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - This has been a busy week, and a busy year, at Chicago area food banks, as many organizations see demand top even the worst days of the pandemic. On Wednesday morning, the line was long outside El Mercadito in Humboldt Park before the doors opened. In English and...
fox32chicago.com
'Total shock': Witnesses describe moments car plowed through suburban grocery store
CREST HILL, Ill. - A car plowed right into a suburban grocery store Tuesday afternoon, closing it for the rest of the evening. Crest Hill police responded to Food 4 Less, located at 1701 N. Larkin Ave., for a call of a vehicle crashing into the building. The crash was...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago restaurant company making massive Thanksgiving meal for city's homeless population
Where do you go when you need to make 3,000 Thanksgiving dinners? You'll need a stadium-sized kitchen. That is why Guaranteed Rate Field smells like turkey and all the trimmings this week.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 9, falls through ice while playing football with friend in Aurora; friend's mom jumps in to help
AURORA, Ill. - A 9-year-old boy is recovering after falling through ice while playing football with a friend in Aurora. At about 6:24 p.m., a 9-year-old boy fell through the ice while a friend and him were playing football, authorities said. The football went over the ice, and when the...
fox32chicago.com
Passenger killed after car slammed into trees, light pole in Zion: police
ZION, Ill. - A woman was killed, and a man was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Zion Thursday night. Zion police say an Infiniti EX35 ran off the road hitting several trees and a light pole around 9:32 p.m. in the 2600 block of Sheridan Road. The driver,...
The Food Guy: Post-Thanksgiving Pizza is a Must, and These Chicago-Area Restaurants Are Doing It Right
After spending many hours in the kitchen this week, Chicago-area residents are undoubtedly ready to kick back and order pizzas this weekend, and NBC 5’s Food Guy Steve Dolinsky has a quartet of suggestions. All four serve up thin-crust pizzas, with two located within Chicago’s city limits and two...
2 Children Who Were Pulled From Suburban Palatine Pond Have Died: Officials
Two young children who were pulled from a Palatine pond after falling into the water Wednesday died hours later at the hospitals where they were taken for treatment, officials said. A 4-year-old boy who was originally taken to Northwest Community Hospital, then transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park...
What Time Does Costco, Target, Walmart Open? Black Friday Hours for Chicago-Area Stores, Malls
Black Friday is just around the corner, which means bundles of deals will hit stores nationwide. But the unofficial shopping holiday will look a little different this time around. While most retailers used to open their storefronts on Thanksgiving, they recently moved to operating solely on Black Friday to let...
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
“Oswego Holiday Express” Journey to the North Pole
Enjoy the tradition this holiday season! All aboard to kiddos young and old, as the Oswegoland Park District presents the Oswego Holiday Express. Trips depart Santa Station the weekend of December 9-11 for the North Pole. Put on your pajamas, don your warmest apparel, and head to the top of the world on a magical journey.
