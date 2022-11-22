ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheaton, IL

getnews.info

Horizon Medical Center Explains Why It’s the Go-To Medical Center

Horizon Medical Center is a top-rated medical center. In a recent update, the team outlined why it’s the sought-after medical center. Schaumburg, IL – In a website post, Horizon Medical Center shared why clients choose them when needing medical services. The Schaumburg doctors mentioned that they serve as...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park is sending mixed messages

The village of Oak Park is sending mixed messages about its commitment to lower emissions, as stated in Climate Ready Oak Park. By raising parking fees and limiting free parking at the village parking garages, with the goal of eliminating free parking, it is dis-incentivizing residents who live in older apartment and condo buildings to follow the Climate Ready guidelines.
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

5-month-old German Shepard trains as rescue dog in McHenry County

CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters in Wonder Lake have a new recruit to train, and while that's not normally news, we thought who it is will put a smile on your face.The 5-month-old German Shepard, named Jager, just joined the Wonder Lake Fire District.Together, he and his handler will do 18 months of training on and off-duty until Jager is certified as the first official search and rescue dog for any McHenry County fire department.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Car Drives Into Front of Crest Hill Store

WJOL has learned that a car has driven into the front of the Food 4 Less located at 1701 N. Larkin Ave. in Crest Hill. No further information is available at this time but stay tuned to WJOL for the latest on this breaking story.
CREST HILL, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

“Oswego Holiday Express” Journey to the North Pole

Enjoy the tradition this holiday season! All aboard to kiddos young and old, as the Oswegoland Park District presents the Oswego Holiday Express. Trips depart Santa Station the weekend of December 9-11 for the North Pole. Put on your pajamas, don your warmest apparel, and head to the top of the world on a magical journey.
OSWEGO, IL

