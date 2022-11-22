(Milwaukee, WI) — 2022 is now the deadliest year on record in Milwaukee, and there’s more than a month before the end of the year. Police in the city say a killing on Saturday, near Hopkins and Hampton, was Milwaukee’s 194th of the year. That beats last year’s record of 193 homicides, and 2020’s record of 190. Milwaukee Police say homicides are up 13 percent compared to last year. Time Magazine last year ranked Milwaukee third in the nation for its homicide rate among big cities.

