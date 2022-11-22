ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lombard, IL

CBS Chicago

Uber Eats glitch leaves Berwyn shop owner scrambling to fill $8,000 order

BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) – An expensive glitch had one suburban shop owner confused and concerned. The flower shop owner said strange transaction appeared on her Uber Eats app, racking up thousands of dollars in roses, teddy bears and other merchandise.Lauren Victory had the story you'll only see on CBS 2.It's not uncommon to order multiple arrangements at the flower shop on Ogden Avenue. What wasn't normal: that someone ordered eight pink boxes with two dozen roses in each.All week, Lucy Rodriguez Yzquierdo creates presents of all sorts at Y.A.Z. Flowers and Balloons."We offer a lot of things," Rodriguez Yzquierdo said....
BERWYN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man threatened with gun on doorstep of Lake View residence: police

CHICAGO - A man with a gun went to the home of someone he knew in Lake View and began a fight Thursday evening. Police were called to the 3800 block of North Clark Street for reports of a man with a gun around 5:16 p.m. When officers arrived the man who lives at the home said an acquaintance knocked on his door and began to argue with him.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them

A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?

You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run on Chicago's East Side

CHICAGO - Police are trying to identify the driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a pedestrian Sunday in the East Side neighborhood. Around 5:35 p.m. Sunday, a dark-colored vehicle was traveling southbound in the 10500 block of South Ewing Avenue when it made a left turn onto 105th Street and struck 52-year-old Alfonso Cazares who was crossing the road, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with fatal shooting in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in Humboldt Park earlier this month. Jacquail Jones, 22, faces one felony count of murder. On Nov. 9, Jones allegedly shot a 52-year-old man in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue. The victim died from his...
CHICAGO, IL

