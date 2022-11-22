Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago householdsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Aurora police shut down entrances after Chicago Premium Outlet Mall reaches capacity on Black Friday
AURORA, Ill. - Aurora police have shut down all entrances to the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall after the building reached capacity Friday afternoon. The mall was swarmed with shoppers looking for deals on Black Friday. At 12:55 p.m., Aurora police tweeted that entrances to the mall were still open, however...
Chicago officials urge residents to prepare for large crowds over holiday weekend
As folks are visiting family and friends in Chicago and attending various holiday events over Thanksgiving weekend, Rich Guidice with Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications said people should prepare for large crowds.
Uber Eats glitch leaves Berwyn shop owner scrambling to fill $8,000 order
BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) – An expensive glitch had one suburban shop owner confused and concerned. The flower shop owner said strange transaction appeared on her Uber Eats app, racking up thousands of dollars in roses, teddy bears and other merchandise.Lauren Victory had the story you'll only see on CBS 2.It's not uncommon to order multiple arrangements at the flower shop on Ogden Avenue. What wasn't normal: that someone ordered eight pink boxes with two dozen roses in each.All week, Lucy Rodriguez Yzquierdo creates presents of all sorts at Y.A.Z. Flowers and Balloons."We offer a lot of things," Rodriguez Yzquierdo said....
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's top doc urges residents to get booster as surge of winter sickness is likely on its way
CHICAGO - The CDC has released a new study confirming the importance of getting a new COVID-19 booster. The report represents the first published, real world date on the new omicron vaccines, finding that they are in fact better at preventing symptomatic COVID infections. Only about 11 percent of people...
fox32chicago.com
Man threatened with gun on doorstep of Lake View residence: police
CHICAGO - A man with a gun went to the home of someone he knew in Lake View and began a fight Thursday evening. Police were called to the 3800 block of North Clark Street for reports of a man with a gun around 5:16 p.m. When officers arrived the man who lives at the home said an acquaintance knocked on his door and began to argue with him.
Wrong-way driver causes fatal 7-car wreck on Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night
CHICAGO - A wrong-way driver caused a fatal seven-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway late Thursday night. Illinois State Police say the crash happened around 11:27 p.m. in the southbound express lanes of I-90 near Ashland Avenue. Investigators say seven cars were involved, and one person was taken to an...
fox32chicago.com
Delays expected on Chicago area expressways as millions hit the road for Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - A majority of the nearly 55 million people planning to travel this holiday week are going to be driving to their destination — even though a road trip might take longer than flying,. However, by spending the extra time driving, you could potentially save thousands of dollars...
fox32chicago.com
Ukrainian Village tavern forced to take town Hamm's Beer Sign after 66 years due to permitting issue
CHICAGO - Since the mid 1950s, there has been a bright, four-foot by five-foot Hamm's Beer Sign illuminating the entrance over Archie's Iowa Rockwell Tavern, which is one of those cozy corner taverns in Ukrainian Village. However, because of a permitting issue, owners had to take it down to many...
fox32chicago.com
'Total shock': Witnesses describe moments car plowed through suburban grocery store
CREST HILL, Ill. - A car plowed right into a suburban grocery store Tuesday afternoon, closing it for the rest of the evening. Crest Hill police responded to Food 4 Less, located at 1701 N. Larkin Ave., for a call of a vehicle crashing into the building. The crash was...
blockclubchicago.org
Massive Cranes Migrating Through Chicago Can Be Seriously Noisy, Birders And Neighbors Say
CHICAGO — It’s a pigeon. It’s a plane. No … it’s a crane. Sandhill cranes are migrating through Chicago in the tens of thousands, according to the Chicago Ornithological Society — and neighbors who’ve had to cover their ears. “Oh, God yes, they’re...
fox32chicago.com
1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
nadignewspapers.com
Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them
A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
fox32chicago.com
Man in custody after claiming to have bomb in luggage at O'Hare: CPD
CHICAGO - A man claiming to have a bomb in his bag at O'Hare International Airport was arrested Friday, Chicago police say. The man was arrested in Terminal 1 after stating he had a bomb in his bag. No explosives were found by Chicago Police Bomb and Arson Detectives, CPD's...
fox32chicago.com
Man pulls knife on passenger at CTA Blue Line station on Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - A man pulled knife on another man at a CTA Blue Line platform on the Northwest Side early Thursday morning. Police say the victim told responding officers that the unidentified offender accused him of taking his belongings while showing a knife. The men were on at a CTA...
Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
fox32chicago.com
Black Friday is back and so are the deals at Woodfield Mall
The Woodfield Mall saw shoppers before stores even opened this morning on Black Friday. Shoppers can expect to see plenty of deals and some new stores here at the shopping center in Chicago's north suburbs.
cwbchicago.com
Man on electronic monitoring hopped into Chicago police car with a gun in his pocket, prosecutors say
Chicago — When Chicago police and state troopers responded to a ShotSpotter gunfire alert on Wednesday evening, they were met with an unusual situation: A man wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet walked up to a squad car and got inside with a handgun sticking out of his jacket pocket.
fox32chicago.com
Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run on Chicago's East Side
CHICAGO - Police are trying to identify the driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a pedestrian Sunday in the East Side neighborhood. Around 5:35 p.m. Sunday, a dark-colored vehicle was traveling southbound in the 10500 block of South Ewing Avenue when it made a left turn onto 105th Street and struck 52-year-old Alfonso Cazares who was crossing the road, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with fatal shooting in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in Humboldt Park earlier this month. Jacquail Jones, 22, faces one felony count of murder. On Nov. 9, Jones allegedly shot a 52-year-old man in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue. The victim died from his...
fox32chicago.com
Man in critical condition after barging into North Side home, assaulting another: police
CHICAGO - A man forced his way into a home on the North Side and assaulted a victim late Thursday night. Police say an offender busted through a door of a home in West Ridge in the 6300 block of North Oakley around 10:40 p.m. and ran into a man.
Comments / 0