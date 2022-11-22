Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
National media, Dawgs247 predictions for Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
After a long fall, the Georgia Bulldogs are closing in on the end of the 2022 regular season. No. 1 Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC) returns home for the last time this year on Saturday to host in-state rival Georgia Tech (5-6, 4-4 ACC) in a noon showdown on ESPN. The Bulldogs enter on the heels of a 16-6 road victory over Kentucky; Georgia Tech, meanwhile, got a big road victory of its own by beating North Carolina 21-17.
dawgnation.com
Anthony Evans: Georgia football flips 4-star wide receiver from Oklahoma
Georgia football added more speed to its wide receiver room in the 2023 recruiting cycle, as the Bulldogs were able to flip 4-star wide receiver Anthony Evans from Oklahoma on Friday afternoon. Evans originally considered Georgia when he first committed back in August. He joins Raymond Cottrell, Tyler Williams and...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart provides injury updates after Tuesday practice
Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell has been a focus for Bulldogs fans since getting hurt on the second play of the Bulldogs’ second game this fall. While it remains to be seen when the sophomore wide receiver will be back on the field, his head coach told reporters on Tuesday that Mitchell is making progress.
dawgnation.com
Georgia Tech has found its Kirby Smart; annual series with Georgia provides pivotal opportunities for Yellow Jackets
ATLANTA — Brent Key might very well be Georgia Tech’s version of Kirby Smart, a former player coaching at his alma mater with a Nick Saban-assistant coaching pedigree. First things first, Key must coach against Smart in the Yellow Jackets’ annual rivalry game with Georgia at noon on Saturday (TV: ESPN) and have the “interim” tag removed from in front of his name.
dawgnation.com
UGA fans watching weather forecast closely ahead of rivalry showdown with Georgia Tech
Two different rain systems will be moving through Georgia this weekend and both will be of interest to UGA fans hoping to avoid having the final home game of the season spoiled by wet weather. The first of those systems arrives on Friday and could make for soggy conditions for...
dawgnation.com
‘Celebration of Life Service’ for Georgia legend Vince Dooley open to public, ‘respect we all share’
ATHENS -- Vince Dooley brought millions to and through the University of Georgia during his tenure as a football coach and athletic director. One more time, many will gather on account of Dooley, the UGA legend, the College Football Hall of Famer and the architect of one of the most respected athletic departments in the nation.
Gainesville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Gainesville. The Houston County High School football team will have a game with Gainesville High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00. The Houston County High School football team will have a game with Gainesville High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Vince Dooley was a titan, a mountain, a giant, unquestionably one of the most important, influential, transcendent, significant and successful figures in the history of University of Georgia
When Vince Dooley arrived in Athens, soon to be announced as the new football coach at the University of Georgia, he was told by none other than fellow Bulldog immortal Dan Magill not to leave his hotel room, for fear of being recognized around town and the proverbial cat being out of the bag.
atlantafi.com
SEC Championship Game 2022: Time, Dates, Info
The SEC Championship brings together two of college football’s most storied programs: The Georgia Bulldogs vs. the LSU Fighting Tigers. It’s all going down in Atlanta and here’s what you need to know. If you’re going to the game, which determines the champion of the Southeastern Conference...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart champions Todd Monken for Broyles Award, ‘he recreates it each and every week’
ATHENS — Old-school defensive coaches don’t always mix well with offensive gurus, but Kirby Smart and Todd Monken have proven a lethal mix to SEC football opposition. Smart heaped great praise on Monken on Tuesday night, championing him for the Broyles Award, which goes to the top assistant coach in the nation. Smart, himself, won the award while at Alabama as a defensive coordinator in 2009.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart updates progress of AD Mitchell, Arik Gilbert heading into Georgia Tech
Georgia has been without star wide receiver AD Mitchell for most of the season at this point, as he’s taken just five snaps since the end of the Oregon game. The wide receiver has been a constant topic for head coach Kirby Smart. Mitchell’s status for Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech is once again in question as Smart commented on Mitchell’s availability.
dawgnation.com
HS football preview: Calvary Day at Cedar Grove
DawgNation’s Brandon Adams will broadcast the game for Peachtree TV. This week’s Drive for the GHSA State Title matchup is between Calvary Day and Cedar Grove, who will face off on Peachtree TV at 8 PM this Friday in a quarterfinal matchup in Class 3A. Cedar Grove is...
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
Early voting underway in some Georgia counties
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
thecentersquare.com
Texas company plans new facility outside Athens
(The Center Square) – A Texas-based millwork manufacturer plans to spend millions on a new facility outside Athens, and Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of workforce training. San Antonio-based Steves & Sons plans to invest more than $100 million over the next three years on a new 310,000-square-foot...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Victim airlifted to Atlanta area hospital Friday following shooting in Monroe
MONROE, GA (Nov. 21, 2022) – A victim was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital Friday following a shooting in Monroe. Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts confirmed the shooting and said that the victim did survive. According to a press release from Watts, at about 10:09 pm on Friday, Nov....
fox5atlanta.com
Rockdale County deputies arrested for battery
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Two deputies in Rockdale County are behind bars in connection to a "use of force" investigation, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Deputies Brian Soloman and Lester Wiley were charged with battery. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said it passed the case to the district...
An ex-Gwinnett cop convicted of woman's 1993 murder vows his innocence. New evidence was just uncovered.
11Alive News uncovered evidence never heard or seen by the jury, which in 1995 convicted Michael Chapel to life in prison for murder. A former Gwinnett County Police officer, who has spent nearly three decades in prison for murdering a woman while on duty, is vowing his innocence. 11Alive Investigators...
fox5atlanta.com
Bizarre accident involving a horse kills Loganville grandmother, suspect at-large
Grandmother dies after crashing car into a man on horseback, suspect still at-large. The woman's granddaughter was in the back seat when their car crashed into a man riding a horse on a road in Loganville. The crash killed the horse and left the woman with fatal injuries. The young girl escaped the wreck.
Church in DeKalb County files lawsuit after financial scheme costs church millions
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A local megachurch is speaking out to Channel 2 Action News about a financial scheme targeting Black congregations across the country. House of Hope Atlanta filed this lawsuit on Tuesday because of what they are calling a nationwide conspiracy that cost them millions of dollars.
Comments / 0