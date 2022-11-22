ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

247Sports

National media, Dawgs247 predictions for Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

After a long fall, the Georgia Bulldogs are closing in on the end of the 2022 regular season. No. 1 Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC) returns home for the last time this year on Saturday to host in-state rival Georgia Tech (5-6, 4-4 ACC) in a noon showdown on ESPN. The Bulldogs enter on the heels of a 16-6 road victory over Kentucky; Georgia Tech, meanwhile, got a big road victory of its own by beating North Carolina 21-17.
ATLANTA, GA
dawgnation.com

Anthony Evans: Georgia football flips 4-star wide receiver from Oklahoma

Georgia football added more speed to its wide receiver room in the 2023 recruiting cycle, as the Bulldogs were able to flip 4-star wide receiver Anthony Evans from Oklahoma on Friday afternoon. Evans originally considered Georgia when he first committed back in August. He joins Raymond Cottrell, Tyler Williams and...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia Tech has found its Kirby Smart; annual series with Georgia provides pivotal opportunities for Yellow Jackets

ATLANTA — Brent Key might very well be Georgia Tech’s version of Kirby Smart, a former player coaching at his alma mater with a Nick Saban-assistant coaching pedigree. First things first, Key must coach against Smart in the Yellow Jackets’ annual rivalry game with Georgia at noon on Saturday (TV: ESPN) and have the “interim” tag removed from in front of his name.
ATLANTA, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Vince Dooley was a titan, a mountain, a giant, unquestionably one of the most important, influential, transcendent, significant and successful figures in the history of University of Georgia

When Vince Dooley arrived in Athens, soon to be announced as the new football coach at the University of Georgia, he was told by none other than fellow Bulldog immortal Dan Magill not to leave his hotel room, for fear of being recognized around town and the proverbial cat being out of the bag.
ATHENS, GA
atlantafi.com

SEC Championship Game 2022: Time, Dates, Info

The SEC Championship brings together two of college football’s most storied programs: The Georgia Bulldogs vs. the LSU Fighting Tigers. It’s all going down in Atlanta and here’s what you need to know. If you’re going to the game, which determines the champion of the Southeastern Conference...
ATLANTA, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart champions Todd Monken for Broyles Award, ‘he recreates it each and every week’

ATHENS — Old-school defensive coaches don’t always mix well with offensive gurus, but Kirby Smart and Todd Monken have proven a lethal mix to SEC football opposition. Smart heaped great praise on Monken on Tuesday night, championing him for the Broyles Award, which goes to the top assistant coach in the nation. Smart, himself, won the award while at Alabama as a defensive coordinator in 2009.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart updates progress of AD Mitchell, Arik Gilbert heading into Georgia Tech

Georgia has been without star wide receiver AD Mitchell for most of the season at this point, as he’s taken just five snaps since the end of the Oregon game. The wide receiver has been a constant topic for head coach Kirby Smart. Mitchell’s status for Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech is once again in question as Smart commented on Mitchell’s availability.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

HS football preview: Calvary Day at Cedar Grove

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams will broadcast the game for Peachtree TV. This week’s Drive for the GHSA State Title matchup is between Calvary Day and Cedar Grove, who will face off on Peachtree TV at 8 PM this Friday in a quarterfinal matchup in Class 3A. Cedar Grove is...
SAVANNAH, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Early voting underway in some Georgia counties

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
GEORGIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Texas company plans new facility outside Athens

(The Center Square) – A Texas-based millwork manufacturer plans to spend millions on a new facility outside Athens, and Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of workforce training. San Antonio-based Steves & Sons plans to invest more than $100 million over the next three years on a new 310,000-square-foot...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Rockdale County deputies arrested for battery

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Two deputies in Rockdale County are behind bars in connection to a "use of force" investigation, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Deputies Brian Soloman and Lester Wiley were charged with battery. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said it passed the case to the district...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA

