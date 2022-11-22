Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Is it Rose Bowl or bust for Penn State Football?
Penn State Football has one regular season game remaining, but it’s time to start looking at what bowl season will look like for the Nittany Lions. Penn State football would like to finish this season 10-2 and head to a major bowl game, but which bowl will it be?
How to watch Penn State vs. Michigan State: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The matchup will kick off at 4 p.m.
A holiday homecoming for Michigan State football LB Cal Haladay at Penn State
EAST LANSING — Cal Haladay grew up an hour and a half from Penn State’s Beaver Stadium. And Michigan State football’s trip there will be a homecoming in many ways. His brother and two sisters both went to school in Happy Valley. Their father, Greg, was an All-American heavyweight wrestler for the Nittany Lions from 1986-90. Together, they all saw plenty of football among the cacophonous 106,000-plus fans who religiously make the trek to the mountains of Central Pennsylvania.
fox8tv.com
PSU / Michigan State
Head Coach James Franklin confirmed the rumors that had been spreading. Wide Receiver Parker Washington did not travel this past week to Rutgers, Today Franklin announced that Washington is out for the remainder of the season. Number 3 was a vital piece to the Nittany Lions offense. Washington lead the...
Penn State Wrestling: Can the Nittany Lions do anything surprising anymore?
The Penn State Wrestling Team throttled all comers in their recent action in the Black Knight Open and the NWCA All-Star Classic. Penn State Wrestling had a busy week of action, leading to plenty of headlines and stories to cover. Various Nittany Lion wrestlers were on the road recently as...
Canton prepares for state quarterfinal matchup with Northern Cambria
TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Canton football team is practicing at Towanda this week, on the turf in preparation for its state quarterfinal matchup with Northern Cambria. The Warriors are looking to return to the Class 1A semifinals for the second straight year and are coming off a rare November bye week.
Altoona, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Trio of Penn State wrestlers have a perfect night in the NWCA All-Star Classic
Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Greg Kerkvliet took on familiar foes, and all three came away with a win.
localsyr.com
An end to Section III ice hockey officials dispute could come this weekend
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– An end to a weeks-long dispute between Section III athletics and ice hockey officials is in sight, but the new agreement won’t be between the two parties. West Genesee Varsity Head Coach Frank Colabufo says the participating school districts in Section III with ice hockey...
Warriors Hit The Road To Play Northern Cambria In The 2022 State Playoffs
TOWANDA, Pa. — Canton took advantage of the bye week to heal up and get ready for a state playoff run in "A". It also allowed their coaching staff to travel to Altoona and see Northern Cambria in person. "We went to the game at Mansion Park a bunch...
localsyr.com
Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
New distillery tasting room opens in Lewisburg
Lewisburg, Pa. — Imagine getting your cocktail instantly, all with the pull of a tap. A new tasting room in Lewisburg offers just that — cocktails on tap. The owner of Hungry Run Distillery, Dr. Shawn McGlaughlin, says the cocktails on tap are a unique touch. "We currently have eight cocktails that are premixed and...
Riss's Place opens in Montoursville
Montoursville, Pa. — Montoursville has another dining option—Riss's Place sub shop. The restaurant, located at the site of the former Cellini's sub shop at 378 Broad St., opened for business on Monday, Nov. 14. This is the second Riss's Place sub shop in the area. The first opened in Muncy a year ago on N. Main Street. "We were given an opportunity to open a second shop in our hometown....
localsyr.com
Syracuse Police respond to shooting with injuries call
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police responded to a shooting with injuries call on November 23, around 1:17 a.m. According to Syracuse Police, the shooting happened at 403 W. Newell St. When police arrived, they located a 32-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. The victim was...
localsyr.com
Free library comes to Syracuse airport
(WSYR-TV) — Traveling through an airport, especially with children, can be stressful, but now Syracuse Hancock International has teamed up with the Onondaga County Public Libraries to offer some help. Tom Walters from the OCPL talks about the new free children’s library at the airport. The library is located...
The Daily Collegian
Nittany Lion Inn furniture sale set for Dec. 5-9
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — From Dec. 5-9, Lion Surplus will conduct a furniture sale at the Nittany Lion Inn. Items include beds, nightstands, artwork, mirrors, televisions, pillows, lamps, dressers, desks, chairs, armoires, ice buckets, garbage cans, and other miscellaneous items. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Payment is accepted via credit card, cash and checks. There will be no holds or presales and all items must be removed at the time of purchase.
localsyr.com
We want to know what you are thankful for this Thanksgiving!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Happy Thanksgiving to all our viewers!. We at Newschannel 9 have shared what we’re thankful for, now we want to hear from you. Share what you’re thankful for now in the section below!
Here’s where you can park for free in State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the holiday season in full swing, anyone visiting Downtown State College will be happy to know they will be able to snag a free parking spot. From Nov. 28 to Dec. 22 There will be free two-hour parking in the Beaver, Pugh and Fraser garages. All you need to […]
NBC Philadelphia
Pa. Legislators Want to Change Housing Loophole Following NBC10 Report
Pennsylvania Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R., Bedford, Cambria) wants to have some limits on what type of criminal records people have when they are allowed into public housing- particularly in Cambria County. And State Rep. Jim Rigby (R., Cambria, Somerset) is looking into reducing the number of public housing units...
